CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping
Deputies investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old in Paincourtville
Slidell police report an attempting carjacking at Popeyes, police currently searching for the suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing a vehicle and causing a police chase
Man facing attempted murder charges after Wednesday Covington shooting
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
Donaldsonville juvenile, 16, suspected in Assumption Parish stabbing
Jefferson Parish work crew witnessed woman's grisly slaying
Car thief who 'preys' at I-10 gas station wanted by Slidell police
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Setting Mother’s Home on Fire with Her Inside
Deputies ID suspect wanted in armed robbery of Hammond convenience store
Public adjuster allegedly scammed Hurricane Ida victims out of nearly $600K
Infant in critical condition after suspected overdose; mother's boyfriend arrested
Gray teenager arrested, accused of threatening to bring gun to school
Fistfight leads to deadly double shooting outside Harvey bar; Couple booked with murder
Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane
SHERIFF: Teens arrested for stolen U-Haul truck; one reported missing from BR
La. teen arrested for possible school threat, says it was a joke
Gray teen charged with terrorizing after social media threat
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants
