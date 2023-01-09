Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Residents share concerns over growing mailbox theft across Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — We spoke with residents from East Ridge, Soddy-Daisy, and Apison who all share one thing in common: their mail has been stolen. It's a growing concern that the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about. “I know it was in the mailbox, because...
Part of Chattanooga building collapses, destroys car
One car was destroyed by falling debris in abuilding collapse in Chattanooga Thursday morning.
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Mail Thefts A Growing Problem In Chattanooga And Hamilton County
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens that we are experiencing several mail thefts throughout the county. Unfortunately, mail thefts are not unusual and usually increase during the holidays. Despite the holidays being over, we still continue to see random mail thefts especially in large subdivisions. The mail...
WTVC
Affidavit: Chattanooga woman points pepper ball gun at husband over divorce dispute
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman is facing charges after pointing a pepper ball gun at her husband during a dispute over signing divorce papers, an affidavit reveals. The affidavit says the incident happened at a parking lot next to the old jail at 600 Walnut Street:. When officers...
mymix1041.com
Threat to Ocoee Middle School determined to be false
From the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office: In a release yesterday, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office said the report of a potential threat of violence toward Ocoee Middle School has been determined to be false. The release said “On January 10, 2023, Ocoee Middle School administrators and the Bradley...
WTVC
'Heart of pure gold:' Daughters mourn loss of mother to fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Tuesday):. Her daughter identifies the woman who died in the fire as Angela Rollins. Her daughter, Kelsey Shipley, says she was a caring and devoted mother. Kelsey Shipley tells us in a Facebook message that a man was also burned in the fire, and...
North Ga county mourns death of fire chief
A north Georgia county is mourning the loss of its fire chief. Fire Chief Michael “Moe” Baxter of The Chatsworth Fire department has died, the Murray County Department of Public Safety announced on Sunday. Baxter joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and was a leader and...
WTVC
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
Grundy County Herald
No Leads For Missing Tracy City Woman
Tracy City resident Edith Anderson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 3. Anderson’s son Jessie Seymore is determined to find know what happened to his mother. According to family members, on Friday, Dec. 2 Anderson borrowed her mother’s car to go out. Her mother being Beatrice Nolan. When she had not returned home the next morning, Seymore and Nolan were immediately concerned. He and other family members were not able to get in touch with Anderson as she was not answering her cell phone or responding to text messages. Seymore called 911 and reported his mother as a missing person.
WDEF
Grant Applications Opening Soon for United Way of Greater Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s grant application process is opening soon. You can start applying January 23rd. Any 501(c)3 across the 6-county region is eligible. The six counties include Hamilton, Sequatchie and Marion counties in Tennessee, and Walker, Dade and Catoosa counties in Northwest...
WTVC
VEC accountant sentenced for swindling almost $1M while on the job in Decatur
DECATUR, Tenn. — A man who swindled almost $1 million while on the job with the Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) learned this week how long he'll spend in prison. A judge sentenced 46-year-old Jason Kittle of Athens to 17 years in prison. He also must pay $981,981.32 in restitution to VEC.
Grundy County Herald
Pedestrian Remains Critical
Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan remains in critical condition. Duncan, 60, is under treatment at the Trauma Unit in Erlanger. He was struck and seriously injured on Dec. 12 while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga next to the Komatsu plant where he is employed.
wutc.org
A Podcasting Project Born In Dalton Aims Nationwide
A few years ago in Northwest Georgia, Amanda Triplett - a teacher at Dalton Junior High - started a podcasting program for her students. As the program became popular, it spread to other schools in Dalton and Whitfield County to become “Speak Up Whitfield,” gaining national attention. Now,...
WTVC
Want to volunteer? Hearth Hospice could use your help
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you’ve been considering taking some time to help others in need, Hearth Hospice could use some help. Bridgett Dallas and Kristi Born are here to tell us about all the different ways you can help make a difference. Find out more about Hearth Hospice...
chattanoogacw.com
Video captures Chattanooga PD sergeant asleep on duty, I.A. investigation underway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Internal Affairs investigation is now underway after a Chattanooga Police sergeant was caught on video sleeping in his patrol vehicle while on duty. The viewer took the video on December 17th of last year. The 18-second video shows the sergeant with his head down and...
WTVCFOX
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
WTVC
Witness reports answer questions about truck driver's route in Collegedale train crash
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Witness reports reveal new information about what led up to a train crash in Collegedale last month. Documents we obtained through an open records request say the driver had trucks escorting him and reveal who witnesses say told him to cross the tracks. "If he didn't...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for January 11
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000436 – 4200 BLK Ringgold Rd -Disorder – Officers responded to a report of approximately 30 middle-school-age juveniles causing a disorder. When police arrived approximately eight juveniles remained and they were made to leave the store. 23-000418...
Getting help means Gordy’s got wheels thanks to Cedartown Home Depot
Rome family gets help getting gait trainer for toddler thanks to Cedartown Home Depot, Cooper Medical Supply donations A special moment happened for a family from Rome here in Cedartown over the weekend, and a toddler is getting some help in learning to walk thanks to a donation that was completely unexpected. This past weekend […] The post Getting help means Gordy’s got wheels thanks to Cedartown Home Depot appeared first on Polk Today.
WTVC
Dalton residents say 500 jobs brought by Q Cells great for community
DALTON, Ga. — A Q Cells site is bringing 500 new job opportunities to the Dalton area, as well as 2,000 additional opportunities to Cartersville. Dalton residents and small business workers we spoke with feel this is a great opportunity for the community. Brandon Jarrett is a regular at...
Comments / 0