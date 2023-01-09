Tracy City resident Edith Anderson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 3. Anderson’s son Jessie Seymore is determined to find know what happened to his mother. According to family members, on Friday, Dec. 2 Anderson borrowed her mother’s car to go out. Her mother being Beatrice Nolan. When she had not returned home the next morning, Seymore and Nolan were immediately concerned. He and other family members were not able to get in touch with Anderson as she was not answering her cell phone or responding to text messages. Seymore called 911 and reported his mother as a missing person.

TRACY CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO