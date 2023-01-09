ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Macon County School leaders are investigating claims that a school employee taped a student to a desk at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed an investigation has been initiated and that the employee in question is no longer with Macon County Schools.
MACON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Haywood County residents prepare as wintry weather looms

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Bitter cold froze Western North Carolina over the holidays. Now, a combination of rain, wind and snow has targeted the area, and people in the higher elevations were preparing Friday. First, wind and rain will sweep through the area, so Haywood County EMS officials...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Community Reparations Commission may tweak project funding process

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Community Reparations Commission is looking at changing how projects selected for funding are chosen. New commission manager Christine Edwards delivered a power-point presentation during a meeting Monday, showing the group her plan to organize proposals. Each would get a number and have information on where it's potentially worked elsewhere. Key factors include the ability to execute the project and the impact Black communities.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Popular 'Pretty Place' Chapel to temporarily close for upgrades

CLEVELAND, S.C. (WLOS) — YMCA Camp Greenville announced that Fred W. Symmes "Pretty Place" Chapel will close to all visitors for renovations beginning Jan. 23. Pretty Place, known for its incredible view of the mountains, is the spiritual center of the camp and also serves as a popular wedding and elopement venue.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Nonprofit aims to curtail DWI's with the help of $5,000 donation

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The town of Maggie Valley presented a check Wednesday morning to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Those with the organization say it comes at an opportune time as they say DWI's are rising. The $5,000 donation comes from the town of Maggie Valley and...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
WLOS.com

Haywood animal shelter uses grant money to create surgery room to spay, neuter at facility

CLYDE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is space now at the Haywood County Animal Services facility in Clyde for employees to spay and neuter the animals. Rearranging some residual grant money allowed the shelter to establish a surgery room. So now, more surgeries can be done in-house instead of contracting with area vets or the ASPCA Spay and Neuter Alliance in Asheville.
CLYDE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County school board to consider resolution calling for control of calendar

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Board of Education will consider a resolution calling for local control of the school calendar this week. Right now, state law mandates that school start no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26 and the end date is no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
WLOS.com

Notice: Rental property owners discover they must include personal property on taxes

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s tax assessor has sent out a notice that has taken some rental property owners by surprise. The notice serves as a reminder to property owners that all personal property included in the rental is to be categorized as business personal property. The distinction allows for the items to be included when assigning a value to the property for taxation purposes.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

