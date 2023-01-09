Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Opportunity to look back and learn, Buncombe leaders say of group reviewing water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water outages that occurred from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4 affected thousands of people, including many Buncombe County residents who live outside Asheville city limits. On Tuesday, Asheville leaders officially approved the creation of an independent review committee to look into what caused the outages...
WLOS.com
Board of Adjustment OKs residential development, nearby residents speak out against it
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — During its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment gave the go-ahead to a new residential development. The development includes more than 200 apartments, townhomes and duplexes -- with 516 units in all. The affordable housing project is planned for Old...
WLOS.com
Camps not the answer for homelessness, officials say after tons of trash cleaned from two
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two bulldozers and four dump trucks are what it took the Asheville Police Department and NCDOT to clean up two homeless camps earlier this week. It was an eight-hour process to clean up 120,000 pounds -- or 60 tons -- of trash between the two homeless camps in West Asheville.
WLOS.com
Water crisis: Customers intentionally cut off, but disaster criteria unmet, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 continues to ask questions and investigate the circumstances of Asheville's recent water crisis, including why there was no local emergency or disaster declaration that might have meant greater resources to impacted customers. Asheville Water Director David Melton revealed Tuesday night officials made a...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Macon County School leaders are investigating claims that a school employee taped a student to a desk at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed an investigation has been initiated and that the employee in question is no longer with Macon County Schools.
WLOS.com
Haywood County residents prepare as wintry weather looms
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Bitter cold froze Western North Carolina over the holidays. Now, a combination of rain, wind and snow has targeted the area, and people in the higher elevations were preparing Friday. First, wind and rain will sweep through the area, so Haywood County EMS officials...
WLOS.com
Community Reparations Commission may tweak project funding process
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Community Reparations Commission is looking at changing how projects selected for funding are chosen. New commission manager Christine Edwards delivered a power-point presentation during a meeting Monday, showing the group her plan to organize proposals. Each would get a number and have information on where it's potentially worked elsewhere. Key factors include the ability to execute the project and the impact Black communities.
WLOS.com
Opioid funds: Take the survey, help Buncombe leaders decide how to spend the money
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is conducting a survey about how to use millions of dollars in opioid settlement money. The county will receive $16 million over an 18-year period. The money can be used for various strategies, including early intervention, post overdose response teams and re-entry programs.
WLOS.com
Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
WLOS.com
Popular 'Pretty Place' Chapel to temporarily close for upgrades
CLEVELAND, S.C. (WLOS) — YMCA Camp Greenville announced that Fred W. Symmes "Pretty Place" Chapel will close to all visitors for renovations beginning Jan. 23. Pretty Place, known for its incredible view of the mountains, is the spiritual center of the camp and also serves as a popular wedding and elopement venue.
WLOS.com
Suspect charged in string of business burglaries in West Asheville, River Arts District
WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three West Asheville businesses on Haywood Road were burglarized Sunday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department. Garden Party, Hole Doughnuts and Story Parlor were all targeted in a similar fashion, APD Capt. Joe Silberman said. “It seems to be a string,” Silberman said....
WLOS.com
Nonprofit aims to curtail DWI's with the help of $5,000 donation
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The town of Maggie Valley presented a check Wednesday morning to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Those with the organization say it comes at an opportune time as they say DWI's are rising. The $5,000 donation comes from the town of Maggie Valley and...
WLOS.com
Will customers with faulty solar panels get their money back after company bankruptcy?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of families in the mountains are frustrated as they wait to see if they will get any money back after paying for solar panels that don't work. News 13's Help Desk has been following the case against Pink Energy as it goes through bankruptcy...
WLOS.com
120,000 pounds of trash collected in single day from 2 vacant homeless camps
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 120,000 pounds of trash was recently collected in a single day from vacant homeless camps that were on North Carolina Department of Transportation property. Clean-up efforts on Jan. 6, 2023, from eight NCDOT staff, two bulldozers and four dump trucks resulted in the...
WLOS.com
Haywood animal shelter uses grant money to create surgery room to spay, neuter at facility
CLYDE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is space now at the Haywood County Animal Services facility in Clyde for employees to spay and neuter the animals. Rearranging some residual grant money allowed the shelter to establish a surgery room. So now, more surgeries can be done in-house instead of contracting with area vets or the ASPCA Spay and Neuter Alliance in Asheville.
WLOS.com
Days of free parking along Hendersonville's Main Street are numbered
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The days of free parking in Hendersonville are coming to an end. In its place will be an additional 253 parking spaces and a fee of $2 per hour. The changes in parking come as a result of a growing parking issue along Main Street...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County school board to consider resolution calling for control of calendar
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Board of Education will consider a resolution calling for local control of the school calendar this week. Right now, state law mandates that school start no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26 and the end date is no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
WLOS.com
Haywood County Schools face low savings account, look for ways to replenish
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County School district goes through an audit every year. The one that just finished cautions the district’s savings account or general fund balance is getting low and could yield impacts. Now, school officials are looking for ways to replenish the district's...
WLOS.com
Investigation underway after Macon County school employee allegedly tapes student to desk
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Schools leaders have confirmed a now-former elementary school employee has been accused of allegedly taping a student to their desk. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed Thursday, Jan. 12 the incident happened at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break.
WLOS.com
Notice: Rental property owners discover they must include personal property on taxes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s tax assessor has sent out a notice that has taken some rental property owners by surprise. The notice serves as a reminder to property owners that all personal property included in the rental is to be categorized as business personal property. The distinction allows for the items to be included when assigning a value to the property for taxation purposes.
