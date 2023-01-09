Mark Richt, Paul Johnson part of 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class

ATLANTA — Hours ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game, former University of Georgia coach Mark Richt and former Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson learned they had been selected to be a part of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame.

Richt started his tenure at UGA in 2001 has a record of 145-51 (.738) and was named Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2005. From 2001 to 2015, Richt led the team to two SEC championships (2002 and 2005), five SEC championship game appearances, 15 consecutive bowl games (10-5) and eight top 10 final national poll finishes.

After his time at UGA, Richt became the head coach at his alma mater Miami in 2016 where he coached until 2018.

Richt, who retired from coaching following the 2018 football season, works for the ACC Network and ESPN as a college football analyst.

In 2021 Richt announced on social media that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“Truthfully I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven,” Richt said in the statement.

This makes Richt the fifth former UGA coach to be elected to the College Hall of Fame.

Johnson, who is known for being apart of two college football programs in Georgia, was also selected. From 1997 through 2001, he was in charge of the then offensively proficient Georgia Southern Eagles.

Johnson then left Georgia Southern and spent five seasons in Annapolis, Maryland, at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Missing a bit of the down south Georgia college football atmosphere, Johnson landed back in Georgia this time at Georgia Tech as the head football coach.

In one of the most successful runs in recent Georgia Tech history, Johnson led the Yellow Jackets from 2008 through 2018 before retiring. Johnson won two national titles at Georgia Southern, five-straight Commander-in-Chief’s trophies at Navy and was the ACC Coach of the Year while at Georgia Tech.

“On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech community, congratulations to Coach Johnson on his selection for induction to the College Football Hall of Fame,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “Coach Johnson led our football program to great heights during his 11 seasons on The Flats, while also producing outstanding men that have gone on to enjoy success on and off the field. He is a Georgia Tech legend and it is fitting that he now stands among the greatest coaches in college football history.”

Other notable members of the 2023 class include former University of Florida Quarterback Tim Tebow, former University of Southern California running back Reggie Bush, and former University of Tennessee defensive back Eric Berry.

The College Football Hall of Fame, which is based in downtown Atlanta, will host an awards ceremony later this year where Richt, Johnson, 18 players, and other coaches will be honored and inducted.

