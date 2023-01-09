Why hasn’t Truman Sports Complex seen redevelopment? KC builders tried
As the Kansas City Royals tout the possibility of a new downtown ballpark and $1 billion baseball district, some have asked why the team’s presence at Truman Sports Complex, alongside the Kansas City Chiefs, has not spurred comparable redevelopment.
Attendees at a recent Royals community meeting broke into applause after one person asked why no private projects have transpired at the 220-acre sports complex.Royals considering 14 potential sites for downtown baseball stadium
Team executives said the Royals have studied multiple concepts over the years, but pointed to a lack of developer appetite for the area other than a few peripheral hotels.
“It has been 52 years. There’s been every opportunity for someone to come in and do something with the property,” Populous Founder Earl Santee , a consultant for the Royals, said at the Dec. 13 meeting.
“That’s not to say that someone won’t, but it’s just much different when you talk about a Downtown site where you have all the bones, all the infrastructure, all the transportation. … It’s a lot easier to make it work in those locations.”
One legacy idea for redevelopment around Truman Sports Complex was a roughly $250 million mixed-use conceptualized in the early 2000s by David Block , president of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors, and leaders with Hunt Midwest, which is owned by late Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt ‘s family.
>> Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.
Comments / 1