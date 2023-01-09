ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbin, KY

wymt.com

People in Perry County take part in giveaway

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People waited in a long line in the parking lot of the old JCPenney building in Hazard Wednesday afternoon. Perry County and Hazard Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers gave out basic needs like food, beverages, clothes and much more to anyone in the community.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Hive Five program launches in Perry County

Local police agencies are attempting to increase the safety on the county’s roads. Kentucky State Police and the Perry County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Jan. 5 in Hazard to discuss the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. According to the mission statement provided by KSP, the High...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Twin Rocks Bible Camp in ‘dire’ situation before summer camp season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Twin Rocks Bible Camp is in financial trouble, as they look to prepare for the summer camp season. Twin Rocks Bible Camp in Perry County has hosted church groups and campers since the 1940s. Owner Michael Barnett says the camp has run into financial troubles. Barnett...
wymt.com

Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
STANFORD, KY
fox56news.com

Police searching for truck in Jackson Co. bought with counterfeit bills

The 1999 Ford F-250 was reported stolen after being bought with fake money. Police searching for truck in Jackson Co. bought …. The 1999 Ford F-250 was reported stolen after being bought with fake money. Man wanted for allegedly assaulting police officer. Man wanted for allegedly assaulting police officer. Multicounty...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

FCI Manchester officials address complaints

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Several of you have sent questions to the WYMT newsroom regarding conditions at the Federal Correctional Institute in Manchester. We have received several emails about there being no power at the prison since late December, that there was no water or heat at the facility, and that conditions had been like this for several years.
MANCHESTER, KY
fox56news.com

Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Student hit by car near Madison County high school

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A 17-year-old girl was hit by a car Between downtown Richmond and Madison Central High School Monday afternoon. Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street around 2:00 p.m. The Madison County School District confirmed that the victim is...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Mayhgen Shoemaker

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mayhgen Shoemaker in an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Mayhgen is a senior at Harlan County High School where she has a 4.0 GPA. She is a member of Talent Search, DECA, FBLA, National Honors Society, Beta Club, First Priority, and a Member of the Student Council.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

High School Scoreboard - January 10, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hardware is on the line this week in regional All “A” tournaments across the mountains. Harlan 78, Jackson County 46, 13th Region All “A” Classic. East Ridge 86, Jenkins 72, 15th Region All “A” Classic. Martin County 70, Paintsville 51,...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Severe weather safety tips

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From tornados to severe thunderstorms or snow first responders said they are prepared for any weather that mother nature throws this way. “We have our four-wheel drive units in service and stocked and ready to go with fluid warmers, additional blankets and we have the studded tires on our two-wheel drive ambulances. That way we can access patients that need to be accessed that need to go to the hospital in an emergency situation,” said John Adkins with Perry County Ambulance.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
MADISON COUNTY, KY

