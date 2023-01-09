ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WYFF4.com

Pretty Place Chapel announces temporary closure to public visitors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Folks who want to visit the Pretty Place Chapel in South Carolina will have to wait until February. Pretty Place announced Thursday that the chapel will be closed beginning Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Feb. 6. (Video above: Timelapse of sunrise Easter...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
EASLEY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Anderson County is addressing its jail issues with mental health care

Anderson County built a jail in the 1950s that looks and feels exactly like a jail built in the 1950s. It’s not adequate to withstand the pressures of the kind of population growth the county has seen in the past 12 years and it certainly wasn’t designed to treat the mental health crises of its inmates.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

City of Clinton looking at adopting CodeRED alert system

CodeRED is a reverse 9-1-1 emergency notification system that Laurens County currently uses to alert citizens in case of severe weather. The City of Clinton is looking to expand this system into the city limits by using it to alert citizens of different community updates, such as amber alerts, criminal activity, boil water advisories and more.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing endangered 71-year-old in Greenville found safe, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old woman who was missing and in need of immediate medical attention has been found safe. Deputies said Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday. Pace was described...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County Detention Center

An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found dead in his cell around 7:40am on Thursday morning. While routinely monitoring, Laurens County Detention Center staff discovered an inmate to be unconscious and later declared deceased in his cell. According to the LCSO, the individual did have existing health conditions.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT: Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-26 east in NC

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-26 east in Henderson County is shut down do to a crash. Officials said an overturned tractor closed I-26 east and one lane of I-26 west at exit 44. Multiple agencies are responding. NCDOT said it is...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

