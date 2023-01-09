Read full article on original website
Laurens County Sheriff's Office providing 911-capable phones for the vulnerable
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is providing 911-capable phones for the ones in need. According to LCSO, they have partnered with Secure the Call, a nationwide organization that provides free 911 emergency-only phones to those in need. LCSO says that Secure the Call collects unwanted...
Pretty Place Chapel announces temporary closure to public visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Folks who want to visit the Pretty Place Chapel in South Carolina will have to wait until February. Pretty Place announced Thursday that the chapel will be closed beginning Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Feb. 6. (Video above: Timelapse of sunrise Easter...
National Weather Service will survey damage in Laurens County after tornado warning
JOANNA, S.C. — The National Weather Service will be in Laurens County Friday to survey the damage after severe storms blew through the area Thursday night. The crews will specifically head to Joanna near the border with Saluda County. Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus says if a tornado touched down...
SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
Animal shelter feeling effects from abuse investigations
Anderson County PAWS is jam-packed as it is, but more so now after two large animal seizures in the Upstate.
Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from river
GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) -- Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
Anderson County is addressing its jail issues with mental health care
Anderson County built a jail in the 1950s that looks and feels exactly like a jail built in the 1950s. It’s not adequate to withstand the pressures of the kind of population growth the county has seen in the past 12 years and it certainly wasn’t designed to treat the mental health crises of its inmates.
Inman joins Main Street South Carolina program, asks for community input on downtown area
Inman city leaders said the city is joining the Main Street South Carolina program to help enhance the local economy and revitalize the downtown area.
City of Clinton looking at adopting CodeRED alert system
CodeRED is a reverse 9-1-1 emergency notification system that Laurens County currently uses to alert citizens in case of severe weather. The City of Clinton is looking to expand this system into the city limits by using it to alert citizens of different community updates, such as amber alerts, criminal activity, boil water advisories and more.
Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
Upstate residents file lawsuits against county over development, transparency
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A group in Laurens County has filed two lawsuits against Laurens County and the Laurens County Planning Commission. The group of residents say they're looking for transparency and some compromise surrounding new development. The grassroots group "Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living" has filed...
Woman dies after early-morning house fire in Henderson County, officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died this week as a result of a house fire in western North Carolina, officials said. Johnny Duncan, with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, said the first was reported just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Mountain Road, Henderson County. Mary Lou Nickelson Degraw,...
Food trailer owners excited to serve within Greenville city limits after council passes first reading of new ordinance
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville's food scene will be expecting a huge change after city leaders moved one step closer to allowing food trailers within city limits Monday. The "Chef On The Run" food trailer has been serving the Upstate for five years now. The husband and...
Missing endangered 71-year-old in Greenville found safe, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old woman who was missing and in need of immediate medical attention has been found safe. Deputies said Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday. Pace was described...
Family plans funeral as Anderson police make first arrest in Fairview Gardens murder
ANDERSON, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the Fairview Gardens shooting in Anderson that injured two and killed one T.L. Hanna High School senior. Just two weeks after 18-year-old Imani Clemons' murder, Mikial Hykeem Ferguson has been arrested and charged with murder, six counts of attempted murder, and weapon possession.
Company in SC that is under investigation by FBI, other agencies releases statement
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Officials with the company in Greenville County where the FBI and other agencies were on scene investigating on Tuesday have released a statement. WYFF News 4 got a call from a viewer Tuesday morning about law enforcement at 6000 Pelham Road. Signs at the location of...
SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County Detention Center
An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found dead in his cell around 7:40am on Thursday morning. While routinely monitoring, Laurens County Detention Center staff discovered an inmate to be unconscious and later declared deceased in his cell. According to the LCSO, the individual did have existing health conditions.
Spartanburg County traffic stop uncovers drugs and guns
An Upstate traffic stop earlier this week resulted in the discovery of guns and drugs, as well as the arrest of a Spartanburg County man on several charges.
NCDOT: Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-26 east in NC
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-26 east in Henderson County is shut down do to a crash. Officials said an overturned tractor closed I-26 east and one lane of I-26 west at exit 44. Multiple agencies are responding. NCDOT said it is...
