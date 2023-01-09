ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘1923’ Reveals Jacob Dutton’s Fate, While Teonna Declares War [Spoilers Alert]

Episode 4 of 1923 revealed Jacob Dutton's (Harrison Ford) fate on Sunday (Jan. 8), after Episode 3 left the Dutton family patriarch hanging between life and death. As it turns out, he's alive — barely. Episode 4 teases viewers for a while by showing Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) cleaning up in the kitchen where Jacob's surgery took place after the attack from the devious Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and his men, before finally revealing that Jacob has lived through the night, but is far from out of the woods.
Deadline

Nicholas Galitzine Joins Julianne Moore In Sky & AMC Series ‘Mary & George’ About Royal Court Intrigue In King James I’s England; Filming Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella) has been cast opposite Julianne Moore in Sky and AMC’s buzzy period drama Mary & George about powerful royal family favorites Mary Villiers and her son George. Filming on the drama series is now underway in the UK. Oscar winner Moore will play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who in 17th century England molded her beautiful son, George (Galitzine), to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled and influential mother and sons England had ever seen. Based on a...
