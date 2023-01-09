Read full article on original website
Episode 4 of 1923 revealed Jacob Dutton's (Harrison Ford) fate on Sunday (Jan. 8), after Episode 3 left the Dutton family patriarch hanging between life and death. As it turns out, he's alive — barely. Episode 4 teases viewers for a while by showing Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) cleaning up in the kitchen where Jacob's surgery took place after the attack from the devious Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and his men, before finally revealing that Jacob has lived through the night, but is far from out of the woods.
