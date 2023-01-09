LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Two people from Lake Charles have been arrested on charges of alleged cruelty to a juvenile. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 11 p.m. Tuesday night from a local hospital about a 3 year old child being treated for multiple serious injuries, suspecting child abuse. The child was airlifted to a hospital out of town for emergency surgery.

