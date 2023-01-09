Read full article on original website
calcasieu.info
January 11, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed for domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon. Tamikka Chantelle Taylor, 44, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for possession of CDS Schedule I; possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia; open alcoholic beverage containers. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for vehicle in...
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A traffic stop in Louisiana led to the arrest of a 63-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and for providing false information to authorities.
Man convicted in 2021 murder at Opelousas hotel, faces mandatory life in prison
Antoine Denton was convicted of the second-degree murder of Jonas Hubbard in 2021.
cenlanow.com
Lake Charles duo arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Two people from Lake Charles have been arrested on charges of alleged cruelty to a juvenile. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 11 p.m. Tuesday night from a local hospital about a 3 year old child being treated for multiple serious injuries, suspecting child abuse. The child was airlifted to a hospital out of town for emergency surgery.
KPLC TV
Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 11, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 11, 2023. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; battery of a police officer; trespassing. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles: Vehicle in an unsafe condition; third offense DWI; possession of a firearm...
Woman Found Dead in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest man in connection to drugs, one wanted
On Tuesday, Narcotics detectives with Jefferson Davis Parish arrested a man for possession of illegal substances.
KPLC TV
Possible ban on gas stoves
A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving shooting in Opelousas area
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public solving a shooting in the Opelousas area.
kjas.com
Vernon Parish pursuit ended with suspect on foot, manhunt in Evans Community
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says what began as a vehicle pursuit on Thursday morning became a ground search for the suspect. The department said their bloodhound tracking dogs were deployed in the Evans Community, about 10 miles east of Burkeville. The department said the chase started and ended...
Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Stagecoach Road just after 1 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive female. On scene, they discovered the body of Megan Goins, 30, the victim of an apparent gunshot […]
evangelinetoday.com
Arrest is made in camp burglary
On December 20, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to a simple burglary. located on Joe Ln. within the unincorporated area of Mamou. During the investigation it was learned that the suspect. Timothy Jaque Courville W/M DOB 3/3/1981 of the Mamou area made forced...
KPLC TV
Jennings resident facing 8 counts of animal cruelty
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. Authorities say several dogs in his care were found to be in poor health. Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies received a complaint on Dec. 29 about animal cruelty at...
theadvocate.com
Carencro woman arrested after driving off road, striking Broussard home Thursday morning
A Carencro woman was arrested Thursday after crashing a vehicle into a Broussard home. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday Broussard Police Department officers received a report that a vehicle had crashed into a home in the 1200 block of S. Bernard Road. No one was injured in the crash, Capt. Zac Gerard said in a statement.
KPLC TV
Two from New Llano arrested for molestation of a juvenile
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people from New Llano have been arrested on multiple counts of molestation of a juvenile. Christopher Young and Tasha Renea Young, both 36, were arrested on four counts apiece of indecent behavior with a juvenile and four counts apiece of molestation of a juvenile.
Louisiana man found dead in Linwood Subdivision
An Opelousas man was found dead in Linwood Subdivision.
theadvocate.com
Police identify juvenile suspects in Opelousas shooting that injured one
The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding a Jan. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Margie Place. Police say the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m., was the result of a robbery attempt planned and perpetrated by minor age offenders. The victim allegedly came...
kalb.com
Fatal mobile home fire in Avoyelles Parish
GOUDEAU, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal mobile home fire that occurred in Goudeau on Jan. 12. Around 12:30 a.m., the Avoyelles Parish Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3300 block of Highway 361. Firefighters located an elderly, disabled man inside...
kalb.com
Avoyelles Parish man found ‘not guilty’ of attempted second-degree murder
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish man has been found “not guilty” of attempted second-degree murder by an Avoyelles Parish jury. According to Anthony Williams’ defense attorney, Chad Guillot, the trial on Jan. 10, 2023, lasted just one day. Williams was accused of shooting a man on Oct. 7, 2021, on Pecan Street in Simmesport. The Simmesport Police Department said at the time of Williams’ arrest that the shooting followed a verbal altercation. Guillot said Williams claimed it was self-defense.
