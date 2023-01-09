Jackson water woes cost restaurants hundreds

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Smaller Jackson-based restaurants said the water crisis is costing them hundreds of dollars a week.

The capital city’s water crisis continues to affect local restaurants. Aladdin’s Mediterranean Grill and Sugar’s Place Downtown officials said the constant boil water notices and low water pressure are proving to be costly.

“You have a dishwasher that sanitizes everything, but if you don’t have the pressure, that lends itself to having to outsource disposable items such as plates and plastic utensils. That can get a little cost-prohibitive,” said Dana Petty-Koenig, a manager at Aladdin’s.

“When you have to boil it, that puts in another step. You have to bring your people in early to get the water boiled up that you need for the day,” said Glenda Cage-Banner, owner of Sugar’s.

While the recent boil water notice has been lifted, Sugar’s Place Downtown is still relying on bottled water due to low water pressure.

“We had to go out and get water to be able to use it here at the restaurant to make Kool-Aid or make tea,” said Cage-Banner.

Restaurant owners said fewer people are dining out because of uncertainty around the water. Officials with Aladdin’s Mediterranean said they’ve become accustomed to having to boil water.

“The boil water notices have just become one of the necessary evils of doing business in Jackson,” said Petty-Koenig.

Leaders at both restaurants they fear for the future of Jackson’s restaurant industry, but despite the water problems, they have no plans to relocate or close.

