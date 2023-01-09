ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

newslj.com

Casper police: Suspect admitted to killing

CASPER —A Casper man charged this week with murder repeatedly stabbed his mother-in-law and her husband with a kitchen knife late Saturday at their home, court documents allege. George Kevin Dickerson, 61, called 911 from a Casper gas station early Sunday morning to report a “double homicide,” according to...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/12/23 – 1/13/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Bond set for homicide suspect, possible motive revealed

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Over the weekend, one victim died and another was taken to the hospital. The suspect was arrested quickly by police, and has already had a first appearance in court. Late Monday afternoon, the suspect in this crime, George Kevin Dickerson of Casper, appeared before...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Homicide Suspect: ‘I Think My Brain Is Broken’

The declining health of an elderly couple, and concerns over their caregivers may have contributed to the circumstances leading to the fatal attack on the husband and the critical wounding of the wife. The affidavit accompanying the second-degree and attempted second-degree murder charges against George Kevin Dickerson outlines the events...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Man Arrested in Homicide Investigation

A Casper man has been arrested after a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department on Monday morning,. The news release did not identify the charges against George Kevin Dickerson, 61. However, the Natrona County jail roster on Monday said he...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (1/2/23–1/9/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 2 through Jan. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Coroner identifies victim in Sunday homicide investigation

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner has identified the victim in connection to a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning in Paradise Valley. The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Casper resident Andy William Martin Jr., the coroner’s release said Monday. Next-of-kin have been notified and an...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Man Charged With Felony Meth Crimes; Bond Set at $75,000

The Natrona County District Attorney's Office has charged a Casper man, already facing other drug counts, with three methamphetamine-related felony counts. But during his initial appearance in Circuit Court on Wednesday, Andrew Keller unsuccessfully tried to persuade Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen to not appoint a public defender for him.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Crash, Vehicle Arsons at Events Center

Casper Fire-EMS responded to several vehicle-related incidents Monday evening that resulted in the hospitalization of one person and alleged arson of several vehicles in a separate incident, according to a news release from the department on Tuesday morning. These incidents occurred after the structure fire in the 2300 block Breck...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Fire District responds to more than 1,900 calls in 2022

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Fire District posted its incident totals from 2022, and crews responded to more than 1,900 calls for service throughout the year. The data show the Natrona County Fire District was called out 1,913 times, with medical calls accounting for 1,236 of those calls. Medical incidents include breathing difficulty, heart attacks, strokes, unconscious patients, overdoses, child births and other similar calls, according to the fire district.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Rotarians Assist Special Needs Man With House Repairs After Death of His Parents

His name is Jimmy and he needs some help. He got them help from a group of Casper Rotarians, who "adopted" Jimmy's house and have begun to perform a series of repairs. "I've known Jimmy for, I think, about three years," Dan Odell told K2 Radio News. "I was the Director of the Iris Clubhouse, which is a community for adults with mental illness. And I approached the Rotary Club last year, knowing the needs that he has. The roof had two holes in it, and it needed painting. He was living in Colorado and was renting the house, and the renters weren't very kind to it."
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
