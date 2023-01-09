Read full article on original website
Casper man shot during arrest last spring pleads guilty to threatening spouse with gun
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated assault and battery Thursday, admitting to pointing a gun at his estranged spouse and threatening her life last summer. In the days following the incident, police say Gage Cordova, now 25, sent the woman threatening...
newslj.com
Casper police: Suspect admitted to killing
CASPER —A Casper man charged this week with murder repeatedly stabbed his mother-in-law and her husband with a kitchen knife late Saturday at their home, court documents allege. George Kevin Dickerson, 61, called 911 from a Casper gas station early Sunday morning to report a “double homicide,” according to...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/12/23 – 1/13/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Bond set for homicide suspect, possible motive revealed
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Over the weekend, one victim died and another was taken to the hospital. The suspect was arrested quickly by police, and has already had a first appearance in court. Late Monday afternoon, the suspect in this crime, George Kevin Dickerson of Casper, appeared before...
Casper Homicide Suspect: ‘I Think My Brain Is Broken’
The declining health of an elderly couple, and concerns over their caregivers may have contributed to the circumstances leading to the fatal attack on the husband and the critical wounding of the wife. The affidavit accompanying the second-degree and attempted second-degree murder charges against George Kevin Dickerson outlines the events...
oilcity.news
Crime Clips: Driver’s Ed cars torched; unlocked car raided; child sickened by vape
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. Casper PD Lt. Jeff Bullard and Sgt. Seth Wheeler provided this information based on call inquiries. Shoplifting, 4:40 p.m. Friday, Jan...
Casper Man Arrested for Selling 500 Fentanyl Pills a Week Pleads Not Guilty
A Casper man pleaded not guilty to five counts in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Torrey Miller-Topping, who was born in 1997, heard the following charges in arraignments in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10:. Conspiracy to delivery of a felony amount, punishable by up to...
Casper Man Arrested in Homicide Investigation
A Casper man has been arrested after a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department on Monday morning,. The news release did not identify the charges against George Kevin Dickerson, 61. However, the Natrona County jail roster on Monday said he...
Casper Woman Charged with 2 Counts Drug Delivery, Taking Meth into Jail
A Casper woman was charged with four counts in Initial Appearances at Natrona County Circuit Court in Casper on Friday, January 6. Phoebe Soundingsides, 37, was read the following charges:. Taking controlled substances into the jail, punishable by up to 3 years imprisonment. Posession of a controlled substance - 3rd...
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (1/2/23–1/9/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 2 through Jan. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
One dead, one in critical condition in Casper homicide investigation; suspect in custody
CASPER, Wyo. — One person is dead and another remains in stable, yet critical condition Monday in a reported homicide investigation that began during the early morning hours of Jan. 8, 2023, in Paradise Valley, Casper police said in a release. 61-year-old George Kevin Dickerson was arrested early Sunday...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Two New Deputies
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office recently announced that they have added two new deputies to their department. Deputies Corson and Madding were sworn in earlier this week by NCSO Sheriff John Harlin. That's according to a Facebook post from the NCSO, who gave brief backstories of the lives of Deputy...
oilcity.news
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday homicide investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner has identified the victim in connection to a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning in Paradise Valley. The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Casper resident Andy William Martin Jr., the coroner’s release said Monday. Next-of-kin have been notified and an...
Suspect in August Double Homicide Near Casper Pleads Not Guilty
The Casper man accused of shooting to death of two people -- Kameron Johnson and Acacia Colvin -- in August pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court on Friday. Luke Young, who was 26 when arrested, entered the pleas to two counts of first-degree murder and...
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS responds to Monday night calls of entrapped motorist, vehicles on fire
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday night, Casper Fire-EMS emergency personnel responded to a crash that left someone entrapped and injured at the intersection of East 15th Street and Fairdale Avenue at roughly 8:25 p.m., followed shortly thereafter by several vehicles that were on fire near the Ford Wyoming Center.
Casper Man Charged With Felony Meth Crimes; Bond Set at $75,000
The Natrona County District Attorney's Office has charged a Casper man, already facing other drug counts, with three methamphetamine-related felony counts. But during his initial appearance in Circuit Court on Wednesday, Andrew Keller unsuccessfully tried to persuade Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen to not appoint a public defender for him.
Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Crash, Vehicle Arsons at Events Center
Casper Fire-EMS responded to several vehicle-related incidents Monday evening that resulted in the hospitalization of one person and alleged arson of several vehicles in a separate incident, according to a news release from the department on Tuesday morning. These incidents occurred after the structure fire in the 2300 block Breck...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Fire District responds to more than 1,900 calls in 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Fire District posted its incident totals from 2022, and crews responded to more than 1,900 calls for service throughout the year. The data show the Natrona County Fire District was called out 1,913 times, with medical calls accounting for 1,236 of those calls. Medical incidents include breathing difficulty, heart attacks, strokes, unconscious patients, overdoses, child births and other similar calls, according to the fire district.
Casper Rotarians Assist Special Needs Man With House Repairs After Death of His Parents
His name is Jimmy and he needs some help. He got them help from a group of Casper Rotarians, who "adopted" Jimmy's house and have begun to perform a series of repairs. "I've known Jimmy for, I think, about three years," Dan Odell told K2 Radio News. "I was the Director of the Iris Clubhouse, which is a community for adults with mental illness. And I approached the Rotary Club last year, knowing the needs that he has. The roof had two holes in it, and it needed painting. He was living in Colorado and was renting the house, and the renters weren't very kind to it."
