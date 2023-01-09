ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Man charged after task force members find 1/2 pound of meth during search in Morgantown

By C. Allan
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A New York man was arrested last week after task force members found more than half a pound of meth while searching a Morgantown apartment.

Naryan Dhanraj

On Jan. 6, members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force were contacted by officers with the Morgantown Police Department to assist with a search warrant, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint said that the warrant was for an apartment on Stewart Street in Morgantown in reference to a sexual assault case.

Officers told the task force that, upon entering the residence, they “found multiple prepackaged quantities of an unknown substance laying on the floor in one of the bedrooms,” and a set of digital scales, packaging material “and equipment commonly used to cook cocaine into crack cocaine,” task force members said. A field test of the substances found on the bedroom floor showed it positive as methamphetamine.

After obtaining a warrant to search the residence, law enforcement also found approximately 235.96 grams of crystal meth “prepackaged into thirteen different quantities” that were “consistent with street level drug dealing,” according to the complaint.

In the room where the substances were found, task force members located court paperwork and other items belonging to Naryan Dhanraj, 27, of Far Rockaway, New York, task force members said.

Dhanraj has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

