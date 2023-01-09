Read full article on original website
Disney World Drops a Key Fee That Park Visitors Hated Paying
The theme park giant has made a lot of changes Disney World visitors do not like, but now it's listening to them in two key areas.
Disney CEO Bob Iger rolls back theme park price hikes under Bob Chapek
The Walt Disney Co. under new boss Robert Iger is scrapping some price hikes at Disney theme parks that were put in place by his ousted predecessor, according to a report. Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s theme parks chairman, sent a letter to employees announcing that the company would reinstate free services that were introduced during Iger’s first go-around as CEO before he was replaced by Bob Chapek in 2020. Visitors to Disney theme parks in Orlando and Anaheim, Calif., will no longer be charged to download photos of themselves on rides, the memo said. They will still have to pay for the pictures...
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
Disney World, Disneyland Make Big Customer-Friendly Changes
The Disney theme parks are making guests visits more enjoyable and a little less expensive.
Disney CEO Bob Iger Announces NEW Employee Rules
Since Bob Iger’s sudden return to the Walt Disney Company, many have been eagerly watching to see what BIG changes may be put into place. We’ve shared a full post of EVERY change that has taken place since Iger took over, and we know that organizational and operating changes are expected to be implemented as a result of Iger’s return. But now certain employees will feel the impact of another Iger-implemented change.
Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride
Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection Arrives at Disneyland
The 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disneyland officially begins on January 27, 2023, but the arrival of new Disney100 merchandise is already in full swing. We spotted this Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection last month at Walt Disney World, but today we found it at The Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort!
BIG Changes At Disney: Free Parking, Food Discounts, & More!
In November 2022, The Walt Disney Company unceremoniously fired its CEO, Bob Chapek, and brought back its previous CEO, Bob Iger. Chapek’s 2-year tenure at the company was not good – he was intensely disliked and Disney’s stock value was not doing well (Disney Tourist Blog did an excellent write up about why Bob C. was fired and how Bob I. returned).
BREAKING: Traditional Character Meet and Greets Without Physical Distancing Return to Hong Kong Disneyland
Traditional character meet and greets have returned to Hong Kong Disneyland as there are no longer physical distancing requirements between characters and guests. Disney Magical Kingdom Blog on Twitter shared the news. They included a photo of a guest meeting Aurora with no distance between them. This comes after Hong...
TRON Opening Date Announced, Free Parking Returns to Walt Disney World Resort Hotels, Happily Ever After Returning in April, and More: Daily Recap (1/10/23)
CONFIRMED: TRON Lightcycle Run Opens April 4 2023, Cast Member & Annual Passholder Previews Announced
Confirming what we shared back in November, Disney has now announced that TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise will indeed open during the first week of April at the Magic Kingdom, on April 4, 2023 to be exact. The story of TRON Lightcycle / Run picks up after “TRON:...
Construction Walls Themed to Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Downtown Disney District
Even though we haven’t seen much progress in the actual construction of Downtown Disney District’s reimagining, the construction walls blocking the flattened land has been jazzed up for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration. These walls block the construction zone for the reimagining of Downtown Disney District....
BREAKING: Free Self-Parking Returns to Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
Walt Disney World has walked back their parking fees at resort hotels. Guests with valid reservations will now receive free self-parking, effective today. “Beginning this evening, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable – whether you’re road tripping across the country, renting a car or vacationing as a local Florida resident. As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.”
Annual Passholder Magic Kingdom Park Passes Booked for TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Day
No more Magic Kingdom Park Passes are available for Annual Passholders on April 4, 2023, the opening day of TRON Lightcycle / Run. April 4 is now grayed out, meaning it has been completely booked for Incredi and Sorcerer Passholders. The week is already blocked out for Pirate and Pixie Dust Passholders.
BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Announces New Family-Focused Theme Park Coming to Texas
Universal Parks & Resorts just announced they have plans for a new theme park in Frisco, Texas designed specifically for families with young children. The concept art shows a hotel with clouds on the ground and what looks similar to the DreamWorks logo at the park entrance. There are four colorful lands, also all seemingly inspired by DreamWorks properties. Camp Cretaceous (an animated “Jurassic World” spinoff) is in the top left and “Shrek” is in the top right. The other two lands appear to be “Trolls” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”
BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Planning Year-Round Horror Destination in Las Vegas
In addition to the new family-focused Texas park, Universal is planning a year-round horror-themed destination in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Seeking Alpha, the Las Vegas development will be the anchor tenant of a 20-acre expansion of the AREA15 entertainment district. Though the Frisco, Texas destination is referred to as...
Construction Fences Surround Disneyland Monorail Station in Downtown Disney District
Construction fences have been erected around the Disneyland Monorail station in Downtown Disney District. The monorail remains open and operating on a normal schedule at this time. The fence goes from the right side of Star Wars Trading Post to the right side the monorail station, where you can enter...
Blizzard Beach Closing Due to Low Temperatures This Weekend
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be closed this weekend because of expected low temperatures in central Florida. Blizzard Beach will be closed from Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 15. It will reopen to guests on January 16. Blizzard Beach reopened in November following a lengthy refurbishment that...
Figment Stars on the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Spirit Jersey
Would it be a Walt Disney World event without a new Spirit Jersey? We don’t have to find out, as the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Spirit Jersey is here in Creations Shop to kick off the first day. 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Spirit...
