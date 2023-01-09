ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Disney CEO Bob Iger rolls back theme park price hikes under Bob Chapek

The Walt Disney Co. under new boss Robert Iger is scrapping some price hikes at Disney theme parks that were put in place by his ousted predecessor, according to a report. Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s theme parks chairman, sent a letter to employees announcing that the company would reinstate free services that were introduced during Iger’s first go-around as CEO before he was replaced by Bob Chapek in 2020. Visitors to Disney theme parks in Orlando and Anaheim, Calif., will no longer be charged to download photos of themselves on rides, the memo said. They will still have to pay for the pictures...
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney CEO Bob Iger Announces NEW Employee Rules

Since Bob Iger’s sudden return to the Walt Disney Company, many have been eagerly watching to see what BIG changes may be put into place. We’ve shared a full post of EVERY change that has taken place since Iger took over, and we know that organizational and operating changes are expected to be implemented as a result of Iger’s return. But now certain employees will feel the impact of another Iger-implemented change.
Popculture

Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride

Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection Arrives at Disneyland

The 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disneyland officially begins on January 27, 2023, but the arrival of new Disney100 merchandise is already in full swing. We spotted this Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection last month at Walt Disney World, but today we found it at The Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort!
BoardingArea

BIG Changes At Disney: Free Parking, Food Discounts, & More!

In November 2022, The Walt Disney Company unceremoniously fired its CEO, Bob Chapek, and brought back its previous CEO, Bob Iger. Chapek’s 2-year tenure at the company was not good – he was intensely disliked and Disney’s stock value was not doing well (Disney Tourist Blog did an excellent write up about why Bob C. was fired and how Bob I. returned).
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Free Self-Parking Returns to Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Walt Disney World has walked back their parking fees at resort hotels. Guests with valid reservations will now receive free self-parking, effective today. “Beginning this evening, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable – whether you’re road tripping across the country, renting a car or vacationing as a local Florida resident. As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.”
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Announces New Family-Focused Theme Park Coming to Texas

Universal Parks & Resorts just announced they have plans for a new theme park in Frisco, Texas designed specifically for families with young children. The concept art shows a hotel with clouds on the ground and what looks similar to the DreamWorks logo at the park entrance. There are four colorful lands, also all seemingly inspired by DreamWorks properties. Camp Cretaceous (an animated “Jurassic World” spinoff) is in the top left and “Shrek” is in the top right. The other two lands appear to be “Trolls” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”
FRISCO, TX
WDW News Today

Construction Fences Surround Disneyland Monorail Station in Downtown Disney District

Construction fences have been erected around the Disneyland Monorail station in Downtown Disney District. The monorail remains open and operating on a normal schedule at this time. The fence goes from the right side of Star Wars Trading Post to the right side the monorail station, where you can enter...
WDW News Today

Blizzard Beach Closing Due to Low Temperatures This Weekend

Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be closed this weekend because of expected low temperatures in central Florida. Blizzard Beach will be closed from Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 15. It will reopen to guests on January 16. Blizzard Beach reopened in November following a lengthy refurbishment that...
FLORIDA STATE

