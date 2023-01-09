ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Do the Cowboys have to beat the Buccaneers for Mike McCarthy to keep his job? | You Pod to Win the Game

By Yahoo Sports Videos
Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerry Jones says Cowboys playoff run won't impact Mike McCarthy's job security

You would think back-to-back losses in critical situations might doom Mike McCarthy, but the Dallas Cowboys head coach appears to be safe regardless of how this year’s playoff push goes down. That’s big news with all of the buzz surrounding former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who has been linked to the Cowboys for years and is finally available for a trade.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Diggs Predicts Dak in Playoffs - 'He's a Winner!'

Dak Prescott is in a funk. So why do his Dallas Cowboys teammates nevertheless trust him to lead them deep into these NFL playoffs?. Because, to them, Dak is Dak. "I know what Dak's going to do," Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs said via The 33rd Team. "I know he's a winner. ... I know he's going to come back with a stronger game, so I'm never sweating. I'm never trippin'.''
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Must 'Flip the Switch!' CeeDee's Playoff Plan at Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys were outplayed in every facet on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. The 26-6 loss was as bad as it gets, and with the looming clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers up next, Dallas needs to straighten itself out. Receiver CeeDee Lamb knows what is...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason. The star quarterbacks meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game, and they are hoping the...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Cowboys reveal look for playoff game vs. Buccaneers

It’s playoff season and the Dallas Cowboys are in it!. For the second consecutive year, Mike McCarthy’s team will be playing in the postseason. This time around, they’ll be on the road and will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The goal – of...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy