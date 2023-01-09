Do the Cowboys have to beat the Buccaneers for Mike McCarthy to keep his job? | You Pod to Win the Game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Related
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys 'Most Dangerous NFC Playoff Team'? Power Rankings
The Dallas Cowboys are one of 14 NFL teams left with a shot to make it to Super Bowl XLVII.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
Jerry Jones says Cowboys playoff run won't impact Mike McCarthy's job security
You would think back-to-back losses in critical situations might doom Mike McCarthy, but the Dallas Cowboys head coach appears to be safe regardless of how this year’s playoff push goes down. That’s big news with all of the buzz surrounding former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who has been linked to the Cowboys for years and is finally available for a trade.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives Mike McCarthy vote of confidence ahead of NFL playoffs
Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jerry Jones shot down the notion that McCarthy’s job could be impacted by a loss to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.
Yardbarker
Cowboys' Diggs Predicts Dak in Playoffs - 'He's a Winner!'
Dak Prescott is in a funk. So why do his Dallas Cowboys teammates nevertheless trust him to lead them deep into these NFL playoffs?. Because, to them, Dak is Dak. "I know what Dak's going to do," Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs said via The 33rd Team. "I know he's a winner. ... I know he's going to come back with a stronger game, so I'm never sweating. I'm never trippin'.''
Quinn to Replace McCarthy if Cowboys Lose, Say ESPN 'Vultures'
With yet another ESPN "prediction'' on coach Mike McCarthy's future, Cowboys Nation has a choice: Wanna get your insight and team news from Frisco ... or from Bristol?
Both coordinators coveted, 19 free agents; Dallas Cowboys could lose more than wildcard
Jerry Jones says the Tampa Bay game will have no bearing on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status. But Jones can’t guarantee the return of 19 free agents nor OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn.
Cowboys 'Playoff Reality' at Brady's Bucs Addressed by Coach
The Dallas Cowboys travel to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Mike McCarthy is aware of the reality of playoff football.
Report: NFL Team Requested To Interview Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are just a few days away from taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card playoffs. But one of their top coaches could be fielding calls from a potential new employer before or afterwards. According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Panthers have requested ...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Must 'Flip the Switch!' CeeDee's Playoff Plan at Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys were outplayed in every facet on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. The 26-6 loss was as bad as it gets, and with the looming clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers up next, Dallas needs to straighten itself out. Receiver CeeDee Lamb knows what is...
FOX Sports
Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason. The star quarterbacks meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game, and they are hoping the...
Saints LB Demario Davis Voted as 2nd Team NFL All-Pro
New Orleans LB Demario Davis receives All-Pro recognition after another outstanding season.
atozsports.com
Cowboys reveal look for playoff game vs. Buccaneers
It’s playoff season and the Dallas Cowboys are in it!. For the second consecutive year, Mike McCarthy’s team will be playing in the postseason. This time around, they’ll be on the road and will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The goal – of...
The 1 word USF football coach Alex Golesh hasn’t heard from his bosses
TAMPA — As first-year coach Alex Golesh reflected on the first 37 days of his Bulls tenure Tuesday, the most encouraging thing he has experienced had nothing to do with recruits, players or the grand opening of the indoor practice facility. It’s the word “no” — something he hasn’t...
Comments / 0