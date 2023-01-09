Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans’ dreams come true as a prequel trilogy favorite finally returns in ‘The Bad Batch’
He’s back. CC-2224 — also known as Commander Cody — made a surprise appearance in the most recent episode of Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch season two. The 16-episode sequel season of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars spin-off series continues with its...
Inside the Magic
Ewan McGregor Dishes on Emotional Climax In ‘Obi-Wan’ – “It Was Just Very Moving”
Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reunited for another Obi-Wan Kenobi interview, and it was amazing!. One of the critical requirements for any filmmaker, writer, or actor to make a quality product is passion for their subject. Whether fans loved or were lukewarm about Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s clear that Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and the entire crew working on the series were passionate about the subject and passionate about making it the best entry into the Star Wars canon that it could be.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans wonder why there’s so little hype for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ director’s Disney Plus series
Star Wars has gotten off to great start in 2023, with the second season of The Bad Batch premiering just days after New Year’s Day, all while we eagerly anticipate the third season of Disney Plus heavy hitter The Mandalorian, which will premiere on March 1. But there’s one...
ComicBook
Willow Showrunner Explains the Process of Expanding Lucasfilm Lore
The final episode of Willow's first season was released on Disney+ this week, and fans of the Lucasfilm series are hoping the show will be renewed soon. Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan, who also wrote Solo: A Star Wars Story, recently had a chat with The AV Club about Star Wars, Willow, and working with Lucasfilm. During the interview, Kasdan explained the role of Pablo Hidalgo who keeps track of the lore within both Star Wars and Willow, and what the process is like expanding on that lore.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Trek 4’ rumor claims the cursed sequel could be resurrected with the director nobody wants
Once again, Star Trek 4 appears to have failed to launch. The long-awaited fourth entry in the Kelvin timeline that began with J.J. Abrams’ 2009’s reboot has been stuck in development hell for years, with the movie burning through multiple scripts, directors, and a fierce contractual dispute over pay between the studio and its stars.
The new 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' is reportedly getting double the episodes originally planned
The "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923," starring Harrison Ford, is reportedly getting eight more episodes.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek Picard season 3’s Crusher inspiration comes from Star Wars
Doctor Beverley’s story in Star Trek Picard season 3 takes its inspiration from Star Wars. With the Star Trek Picard season 3 release date now right on the horizon, fans of the new Star Trek series are increasingly eager for more details about the plot of the TV series, and the return of the TNG Star Trek characters.
Collider
'The Walking Dead: Dead City': Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Spin-Off
Is There a Release Date for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. Is There a Trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. For zombie lovers everywhere, The Walking Dead has been a staple favorite. Following a group of zombie apocalypse survivors who are just trying to stay alive among threats from both the undead (dubbed walkers) and what's left of an unhinged remaining society, The Walking Dead utilizes its story to showcase the human condition under critical circumstances. It's meant to move viewers emotionally, not just to scare them. Spawned from the graphic novel series of the same name, The Walking Dead gained gradual popularity after its first few seasons and ended up the most watched of any cable or broadcast series. It was nominated for many awards, including a Golden Globe Award. Ending with eleven seasons, the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on November 20, 2022, but fans haven't been left hanging. Since 2015, The Walking Dead has spawned three spin-off series: Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. More spin-offs are set to keep the franchise going, including Daryl Dixon, starring Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl trying to put together the missing pieces of how he ended up in Europe, and the untitled Rick & Michonne spin-off series, following Danai Gurira's and Andrew Lincoln's Walking Dead characters. The kickoff of these new franchise additions starts with The Walking Dead: Dead City, hitting the small screen this Spring.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released
IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
House of the Dragon's Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn't make wife a producer
New details have surfaced about the surprising exit of House of the Dragon Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.
Collider
'A Million Little Things' Trailer Says Farewell in the Fifth and Final Season
Today, during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, ABC revealed a new trailer for the fifth and final season of their hit family drama series, A Million Little Things that takes fans back through the most impactful moment of the show's nearly half a decade run. This trailer comes just a few weeks ahead of the start of Season 5, which begins on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10/9c on ABC with new episodes airing weekly.
2 Netflix book adaptations coming this year that will be so epic
2022 was a year in which Netflix gave us a slew of high-profile book adaptations, including everything from Blonde to All Quiet on the Western Front, The Gray Man, and Lady Chatterley’s Lover, to name just a few. That pattern is set to continue this year, with bibliophiles already looking forward to similar releases from the streaming giant — specifically, new Netflix series that will be adapted from two massively successful and critically acclaimed books:
webnewsobserver.com
Stranger Things Season 5 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023
Welcome to 2023, le monde! The new year does not only mark new beginnings but also the release of some of the new seasons of the old shows that continue to spark excitement ever since their debuts, like You, Outer Banks, Shadow and Bone and more. Unfortunately, if you have been waiting for the arrival of the fifth season of Stranger Things, then we hate to break the sad news to you. Stranger Things season 5 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023, and it seems that it won’t be hitting the library of the official streaming giant in 2023 at all.
CNET
2023 Best TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
There's never been so much TV, and 2023 has plenty of shows to look forward to. We'll be on the edge of our seats as a bunch of favorite television and streaming shows return and tons of intriguing new stories hit our screens. Among the familiar faces, the Succession family...
Collider
‘True Haunting’: Release Date, True Story, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far
Before there was The Exorcist there was something truly haunting - a young couple who moved into their new dream house, and the spirits of a family that never left. True Haunting, like many of our favorite horror stories, is based on real-life events. For years skeptics have argued over the validity of the claims made by the author of the synonymously titled source material, which follows the events of the first-ever televised exorcism. The book, which details what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, is being made into a horror film fifty years later, depicting the journal-like entries in the book written by the many who lived through the terror himself, Edwin Becker.
Alien TV show is in"active pre-production" and scripts are written
The series is due to start filming sometime this year
Popculture
HBO Max Removes Hundreds of 'Looney Tunes' Cartoons
HBO Max has removed a huge chunk of its Looney Tunes catalog without any explanation, to fans' horror. The streamer removed Season 16 through Season 31 of the classic Looney Tunes shorts sometime this week – 256 out of the 511 episodes that were available. With all the big changes at HBO Max lately, this sudden change has fans on edge.
Collider
'Plane' Movie Ending Explained: Does Gerard Butler Save the Day Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Plane.Gerard Butler is back for another ridiculous action movie in Jean-François Richet’s Plane, the first major action flick of the new year. If you’re looking for another fun, fairly predictable vehicle from Butler, Plane will definitely appeal to fans of Olympus Has Fallen, Greenland, Copshop, and Den of Thieves. However, Plane is definitely not the type of movie that you’d want to watch in the middle of a flight, as the propulsive action doesn’t let up until the very end.
A documentary on the making of the Star Wars Holiday Special will screen later this year
A Disturbance in the Force is coming to SXSW
