Read full article on original website
Related
Anumana & Pfizer Partner on Amyloidosis AI-ECG Algorithm Development
– Anumana, an AI-driven health technology company and portfolio company of nference, today announced a multi-year agreement with Pfizer for Anumana to develop an investigational artificial intelligence electrocardiogram algorithm (AI-ECG) designed to enable the early identification of patients who may be at risk of cardiac amyloidosis. – Anumana will conduct...
Why The Future of Lateral Flow Testing is Digital
Lateral flow immunoassay tests (or LFTs, for short) have been in use for decades, becoming an indispensable tool within diagnostics’ (Dx) practice, as well as a growing range of applications outside healthcare. LFT’s capacity for delivering fast turnaround—rapid detection in less than 20 minutes—from sample to result has made LFTs central to the shift moving triage and primary care closer to the patient at point-of-care (POC) and point-of-need (PON).
Biomica Raises $20M to Advance its Pipeline of Microbiome-based Therapeutics
– Biomica, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd raises $20M led by Shanghai Healthcare Capital (SHC). – The financing round will enable Biomica to forge ahead, developing its pipeline of microbiome-based therapeutics. Biomica plans to use the proceeds to complete its current...
Pangea Biomed Adds $5M for its Multi-Cancer Response Predictor
– Pangea Biomed, the biotech company behind ENLIGHT, the multi-cancer response predictor improving the effectiveness of precision oncology, announced $5M in additional funding reaching a total seed round of $12M. – The latest fundraising is led by angel investor Danny Tocatly and existing investor NFX, and will be used to...
3 Elements Required for Data Ecosystems to Drive Innovation
For years, the healthcare industry has been inundated with stories about the importance of sharing data among payers, providers, and other key stakeholders – and for a good reason; widespread interoperability of healthcare data has the potential to transform much of the industry for the better. What’s often not...
PatientsLikeMe Partners with LetsGetChecked to Offer Members Access to Home Testing Solutions
– PatientsLikeMe (PLM), the trusted community health network that empowers patients to take charge of their health, announced its partnership with LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company. – The partnership will provide PLM’s 1 million members with access to enhanced patient support capabilities for testing. PLM’s expansive patient community can...
We’re Feeling the Effects of the Nursing Shortage. Health Tech Can Help
The healthcare industry is in desperate need of nurses — and fast. Chances are this isn’t news to you. You’ve seen the countless headlines covering the impact the pandemic has had on nurses, and how that nursing shortage has impacted employment numbers, healthcare facilities, and patient care.
Alira Health Secures $58M to Expand Global Growth
– Alira Health, a global healthcare advisory, clinical research and technology company, announced it secured an additional $58M in capital funding to accelerate delivery of patient-centric, technology-enabled healthcare solutions. Previously, Alira Health raised $35M in 2021 and $40M in 2022, in two rounds led by Creadev. – Alira Health is...
KeyCare Completes $27M Round to Expand Epic-based Virtual Care Platform
– KeyCare, Inc., the nation’s only virtual-first care platform built with Epic, announced the completion of its Series A funding round following new investments from Ziegler and two additional health systems. This expanded backing brings KeyCare’s total Series A raise to over $27 million. – These investors join...
Prescryptive Health Taps Lilly on First-to-Market Value-Based Program to Stabilize Insulin Pricing
– Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company on a mission to rewrite the script for the U.S. pharmaceutical market partners with Eli Lilly and Company on a new and first-to-market subscription model to help lower costs for people who pay for their Lilly insulin through their employer-sponsored benefits. – Through...
KLAS Enterprise Imaging 2022: Which Vendors Are Delivering?
– Many healthcare organizations are working to expand and mature their enterprise imaging (EI) strategies to bring together more facilities and service lines. At the same time, both vendors and healthcare organizations are experiencing staffing and budget constraints, leading to a host of financial and operational difficulties. In this environment, some vendors are surmounting challenges and providing the partnership and innovation customers need, while others are struggling to deliver consistently.
CipherHealth Partners With SADA to Enable Better Patient Care w/ Enhanced SDOH Data
– Today, CipherHealth announced it has engaged SADA, a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Partner, to deploy Google Cloud’s Looker to collect socioeconomic data to improve patient care. – CipherHealth previously had platform capabilities that provided healthcare providers with robust conversational and clinical data for...
The Patient Journey Tech Stack: 10 Pharma Predictions for 2023
The complexity of demands on Market Access teams has increased in recent years, between introducing innovative therapies targeting smaller populations and higher bars from Payers and PBMs. Now, drug manufacturers are bucking up. According to the IQVIA Institute, the prescription abandonment rate has reached 27 percent, or $76 billion annually,...
7 Buy-Side Considerations for Healthcare M&A in 2023
The shift to value-based care and an abundance of cash in the market are some of the drivers impacting healthcare mergers and acquisitions. These and other trends have been strong over the past few months and are expected to continue, impacting transaction planning for buyers. If you are considering acquiring...
Midsize/Large Practice Management 2022: Which Vendors Stand Out in an Established Market?
– Most practice management (PM) solutions have a long tenure in the market, yet not all vendors successfully meet practices’ needs—which include strong technology and a vendor who acts as a partner in customer success. Historically, KLAS has split PM data by midsize (11–75 physicians) and large practices (76+ physicians); however, independent practices (clinics not owned by a hospital/health system) and owned practices (clinics owned by a hospital/health system) also have different needs and gravitate toward different vendors.
M&A: LeanTaaS Acquires Hospital IQ, Combined Valuation Exceeds $1B
– LeanTaaS, Inc., a provider of AI-powered and SaaS-based capacity management and patient flow software for health systems, today announced it has acquired Hospital IQ, a provider of intelligent automation solutions for hospitals. The acquisition values the combined company at more than $1 billion in enterprise value and enables it to power intelligent operations across more than 180+ U.S. health systems. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Patient Engagement Survey Reveals Current Patient Preferences for Access and Convenience
– Stericycle Communication Solutions, an industry leader in patient engagement technology and solutions and a service of Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), recently announced the findings of its third annual U.S. Consumer Trends in Patient Engagement Survey, conducted by Ipsos, which surveyed 1,004 U.S. adults aged 18 and older. – The...
KLAS: Clinical Decision Support Point-of-Care Reference 2022
– CDS reference tools enable clinical users to follow standard treatment recommendations and more quickly and confidently make clinical decisions. However, tools that lack strong content, searchability, and EMR integration are not efficient for point-of-care workflows and can frustrate users, especially those already experiencing burnout. – To understand the customer...
Real-World Data Startup Crescendo Health Launches with $3.2M
– Crescendo Health, a real-world data startup that’s drastically reshaping how clinical researchers get access to hard-to-reach patient data to support their clinical research today officially announced its launch with $3.4M in seed funding from Define Ventures as well as the founders and CEOs of many other well-known organizations.
Allscripts Rebrands as Veradigm Inc.
– Today, Allscripts announced their corporate name change to Veradigm, reflecting their commitment to sustainable growth in each of their market segments (payer, life science & provider), effective January 1, 2023. – Allscripts had been transitioning its solutions to the Veradigm brand during 2022, and Allscripts will now formally be...
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0