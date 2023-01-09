Read full article on original website
Casper man shot during arrest last spring pleads guilty to threatening spouse with gun
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated assault and battery Thursday, admitting to pointing a gun at his estranged spouse and threatening her life last summer. In the days following the incident, police say Gage Cordova, now 25, sent the woman threatening...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/12/23 – 1/13/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Bond set for homicide suspect, possible motive revealed
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Over the weekend, one victim died and another was taken to the hospital. The suspect was arrested quickly by police, and has already had a first appearance in court. Late Monday afternoon, the suspect in this crime, George Kevin Dickerson of Casper, appeared before...
Third defendant sentenced for role in drive-by shooting last April in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man identified as the driver in a drive-by shooting in south Casper last April has received a suspended prison sentence and a term of probation. Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said at sentencing in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday that the state was recommending a 6- to 10-year sentence for Daniel Marin-Laris, 25, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault last September.
Casper Homicide Suspect: ‘I Think My Brain Is Broken’
The declining health of an elderly couple, and concerns over their caregivers may have contributed to the circumstances leading to the fatal attack on the husband and the critical wounding of the wife. The affidavit accompanying the second-degree and attempted second-degree murder charges against George Kevin Dickerson outlines the events...
Crime Clips: Driver’s Ed cars torched; unlocked car raided; child sickened by vape
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. Casper PD Lt. Jeff Bullard and Sgt. Seth Wheeler provided this information based on call inquiries. Shoplifting, 4:40 p.m. Friday, Jan...
Casper Man Arrested for Selling 500 Fentanyl Pills a Week Pleads Not Guilty
A Casper man pleaded not guilty to five counts in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Torrey Miller-Topping, who was born in 1997, heard the following charges in arraignments in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10:. Conspiracy to delivery of a felony amount, punishable by up to...
Casper Man Arrested in Homicide Investigation
A Casper man has been arrested after a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department on Monday morning,. The news release did not identify the charges against George Kevin Dickerson, 61. However, the Natrona County jail roster on Monday said he...
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
Natrona County divorce filings (1/2/23–1/9/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 2 through Jan. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
One dead, one in critical condition in Casper homicide investigation; suspect in custody
CASPER, Wyo. — One person is dead and another remains in stable, yet critical condition Monday in a reported homicide investigation that began during the early morning hours of Jan. 8, 2023, in Paradise Valley, Casper police said in a release. 61-year-old George Kevin Dickerson was arrested early Sunday...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Two New Deputies
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office recently announced that they have added two new deputies to their department. Deputies Corson and Madding were sworn in earlier this week by NCSO Sheriff John Harlin. That's according to a Facebook post from the NCSO, who gave brief backstories of the lives of Deputy...
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday homicide investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner has identified the victim in connection to a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning in Paradise Valley. The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Casper resident Andy William Martin Jr., the coroner’s release said Monday. Next-of-kin have been notified and an...
A Year in Review: Casper Fire-EMS Release Numbers for 2022
According to a recent infographic released by the Casper Fire-EMS public information officer, the agency receives an average of 24 calls for service every 24 hours, 365 days a year. They received 8,809 total calls for service in 2022, an increase of 449 calls from 2021. There were 168 total...
Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper
An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
Casper Fire-EMS responds to Monday night calls of entrapped motorist, vehicles on fire
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday night, Casper Fire-EMS emergency personnel responded to a crash that left someone entrapped and injured at the intersection of East 15th Street and Fairdale Avenue at roughly 8:25 p.m., followed shortly thereafter by several vehicles that were on fire near the Ford Wyoming Center.
New Drug Detox Center in Casper? Mayor Bruce Knell Posits Exploring the Possibility.
At the Casper City Council meeting on Tuesday the mayor brought up exploring the possibility of paying for a new drug detoxification center with the Natrona County Commission. In December, Casper's city attorney said he believes the city should get around $2.48 million from an opioid settlement case, which would be given out over the course of 18 years, or $1.38 million a year, with the condition that it is spent to help alleviate the problems caused by the opioid epidemic.
After House Fire, Casper Family Searching for Missing Dog
A Casper family were displaced on Monday afternoon after their house caught fire. That's according to Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that "At 3:08p.m., Casper Fire-EMS Firefighters were dispatched to the 2300 block of Breck Avenue for the report of a structure fire. Reporting callers stated they saw smoke and flames coming from an upstairs window of a single family residence. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a working fire located on the 2nd floor of a single-family wood-frame home. Firefighters quickly made entry to the structure and extinguished the fire."
Slick Roads in and Around Casper – Several Crashes Reported Last Night
The Wyoming Department of Transportation closures at U.S. 20/26, closed Casper to Moneda. "Highway Patrol reported several crashes last night in the Waltman area prompting the closure. We're expecting it to reopen mid-morning" read a post on their Facebook page. U.S. 287/WYO 789 closed Muddy Gap to Sweetwater Station Junction...
(PHOTOS) Two Casper residents displaced by house fire Monday; one pet casualty
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews and investigators remain on the scene of a home that was extensively damaged by fire Monday afternoon, agency Engineer Dane Andersen told Oil City News. Crews responded around 3:08 p.m. to the fire on the 2300 block of Breck Avenue after callers. reported...
