At the Casper City Council meeting on Tuesday the mayor brought up exploring the possibility of paying for a new drug detoxification center with the Natrona County Commission. In December, Casper's city attorney said he believes the city should get around $2.48 million from an opioid settlement case, which would be given out over the course of 18 years, or $1.38 million a year, with the condition that it is spent to help alleviate the problems caused by the opioid epidemic.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO