ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/12/23 – 1/13/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Bond set for homicide suspect, possible motive revealed

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Over the weekend, one victim died and another was taken to the hospital. The suspect was arrested quickly by police, and has already had a first appearance in court. Late Monday afternoon, the suspect in this crime, George Kevin Dickerson of Casper, appeared before...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Third defendant sentenced for role in drive-by shooting last April in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man identified as the driver in a drive-by shooting in south Casper last April has received a suspended prison sentence and a term of probation. Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said at sentencing in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday that the state was recommending a 6- to 10-year sentence for Daniel Marin-Laris, 25, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault last September.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Homicide Suspect: ‘I Think My Brain Is Broken’

The declining health of an elderly couple, and concerns over their caregivers may have contributed to the circumstances leading to the fatal attack on the husband and the critical wounding of the wife. The affidavit accompanying the second-degree and attempted second-degree murder charges against George Kevin Dickerson outlines the events...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Man Arrested in Homicide Investigation

A Casper man has been arrested after a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department on Monday morning,. The news release did not identify the charges against George Kevin Dickerson, 61. However, the Natrona County jail roster on Monday said he...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (1/2/23–1/9/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 2 through Jan. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Coroner identifies victim in Sunday homicide investigation

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner has identified the victim in connection to a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning in Paradise Valley. The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Casper resident Andy William Martin Jr., the coroner’s release said Monday. Next-of-kin have been notified and an...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper

An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

New Drug Detox Center in Casper? Mayor Bruce Knell Posits Exploring the Possibility.

At the Casper City Council meeting on Tuesday the mayor brought up exploring the possibility of paying for a new drug detoxification center with the Natrona County Commission. In December, Casper's city attorney said he believes the city should get around $2.48 million from an opioid settlement case, which would be given out over the course of 18 years, or $1.38 million a year, with the condition that it is spent to help alleviate the problems caused by the opioid epidemic.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

After House Fire, Casper Family Searching for Missing Dog

A Casper family were displaced on Monday afternoon after their house caught fire. That's according to Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that "At 3:08p.m., Casper Fire-EMS Firefighters were dispatched to the 2300 block of Breck Avenue for the report of a structure fire. Reporting callers stated they saw smoke and flames coming from an upstairs window of a single family residence. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a working fire located on the 2nd floor of a single-family wood-frame home. Firefighters quickly made entry to the structure and extinguished the fire."
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy