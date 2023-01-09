Read full article on original website
Harold Myrl Provance
Harold Myrl Provance of rural Abilene passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at Holiday Resort, Salina, Kansas. He was born August 4, 1938 to Dalton and Ollie Provance. Harold grew up in the Rural Center area south of Abilene and owned Provance Farm Supply for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his daily coffee group, singing karaoke, playing cards, amongst other enjoyable hobbies.
Verda Mae Gay
Verda Mae Gay was born August 23, 1927 in Hope, Kansas the daughter of Dan and Marie (Bernhardt) Riffel. She graduated from Chapman High School and from Emporia Teachers College. Verda worked at the Dickinson County Assessors for 3 Years followed by Tittels IGA for 10 years as a Checker...
Daryl J. Sterba
Daryl J. Sterba, 69 of Clifton, Kansas, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Park Villa Nursing Home in Clyde, Kansas. He was born on February 1, 1953 in Concordia, Kansas, the son of Frank and Florence (Musselman) Sterba. Daryl grew up in Clifton and graduated from Clifton High School...
Judith "Judy" K. Munson
Judith "Judy" K. Munson, 79, of Junction City, passed away on January 7, 2023, while in Hospice Care at Chapman Valley Manor. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 5pm to 6 pm with Celebration of Life to follow at 6pm. Cremation has taken place, a private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery, Ellsworth, KS.
Dennis Michael “Mike” McConkey
Dennis Michael “Mike” McConkey, 71, of Wamego, Kansas, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. He was a long-time resident of the community. Mike was born August 26, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Francis and Betha (Sharpe) McConkey. He...
Norma M. Ford
Norma M. Ford, 80, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. Following visitation, a graveside will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
Carson Everett Simon
Carson Everett Simon, age 18, died January 6, 2023. He was born April 5, 2004, to Patrick and Lindsay (Christian) Simon, in Manhattan, Kansas. Carson was raised in the Wakefield community. He loved hunting, fishing and just being outdoors. Carson loved talking sports with his dad and was an avid Kansas State football fan. He enjoyed cheering them on at games with friends. He was currently employed by R&R Construction in Fort Riley. His dream was to be a mechanic. Carson never met a stranger. He had a smile that would brighten the whole room, and it wasn’t uncommon to see that smile after joking around with you. Carson was loved by so many and will be missed greatly. He is preceded in death by his step-grandfather, Chris Straub, aunts, Jamie Cox and Stella Christian.
Marie L. Harris
Marie L. Harris, 89, of Junction City, passed away on January 8, 2023, at Research Medical Center. A graveside service will take place at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery Monday, January 23, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Army Emergency Relief (AER), 2530 Crystal Dr., Arlington, Virginia 22202.
Malcom Jason Todd
Malcom Jason Todd, 68, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on December 25, 2022. A private family service has been planned for a later date at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Fort Riley. Memorial contributions may be made to the Herington Vietnam Memorial, 409 North Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449. He was...
Dr. Todd Frieze Joins Konza Prairie Community Health Center
(Junction City, KS) – Todd Frieze, MD has joined the healthcare team at Konza Prairie Community Health Center. Dr. Frieze is seeing patients at the Konza clinic in Junction City; he will also see patients two full days per week at the Chapman, Kansas clinic. Current patients of Dr....
Jon Kenneth Fleming
Jon Kenneth Fleming, 54, of Junction City, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Wakefield Care and Rehabilitation Center in Wakefield, Kansas. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery with military honors and a military chaplain. Jon was born...
Marion (Boog) Foveaux
Marion (Boog) Foveaux, 88, passed away peaceably on Jan. 7, 2023. He was born June 29, 1934 and was preceded in death by his father William and mother, Jessie Lee Brown Foveaux, and his brothers and sisters; William (Bill Joe), Duane (Chick), Merle (Mudd), Francis (Hank), Sadie, Aleda(Dee Dee), and Marjorie.
Beverly J. Weiche
Beverly J. Weiche, age 75 of Barnes, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville. Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Sunday, with visitation between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm, at Christie-Anderes Funeral Home in Waterville. Funeral services are at 10:30 am, Monday, January...
Johanna Weiland Spain
Johanna Weiland Spain, age 85, of Manhattan, died December 22, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills – Collins House. She was born January 18, 1937, in Worms, Germany, the daughter of Konrad and Elisabeth (Baier) Weiland. “Jo” moved to the United States in 1956 and settled in Manhattan in 1959.
Angelique Leslie “Angie” Kamaka
Angelique Leslie “Angie” Kamaka, age 47 of Leonardville, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. She was born on March 30, 1975 in Manhattan, the daughter of Fredric and Sherry (Chudej) Theis. On September 21, 2010, she was married to Michael Neil...
JCPD asks for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
