KKTV
Survey ranks Colorado in top 20 worst states for potholes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every driver knows what it’s like to hit a pothole, especially in Colorado. A recent survey by Quote Wizard ranks Colorado as the 18th worst state for pothole problems. Grand Junction is the sixth worst city in the nation. This has a lot to...
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
kunc.org
Some Colorado school districts on the fence about free meals
A new law going into effect this year provides money and other support to help Colorado school districts provide free meals to all students regardless of their ability to pay. But not all of Colorado's districts have committed to participating in the program, which is projected to help at least 60,000 Colorado children from low-income families access school meals.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
New Universal Preschool Program offers affordable child care to Colorado families
A new house bill signed into effect by Governor Jared Polis in April 2022 now grants a universal preschool program to parents of children in their year before they are eligible for kindergarten. Applications for UPK open on Jan. 17, which will allow parents to choose the right setting for...
Online Girl Scout Cookie sales begin in Colorado
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Girl Scout Cookie lovers, rejoice!. The Girl Scout Cookie season began Thursday in Colorado with the launch of online cookie sales. Each Girl Scout has a personalized link for their digital cookie website, so customers will have to contact a Girl Scout they know to start ordering cookies.
Bedrock Colorado is a Real Place and Was Featured in a ‘90s Movie
Colorado has a lot of small, old, and sometimes abandoned towns. However, did you know that there's a town named Bedrock in Colorado that was featured in a popular '90s movie? Let's take a look at the real-life town of Bedrock, Colorado. What is Bedrock Colorado?. Bedrock, Colorado is pretty...
iheart.com
Colorado Communities Receive Federal Funding for Housing
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving money to four Colorado communities to support affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities. Boulder Housing Partners, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins are four of 98 recipients in the nation...
Colorado officials urge citizens to test homes for radon
Health officials are urging Coloradans to test their homes for excessive levels of radon, a naturally occurring, colorless and odorless gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and contributes to as many as 500 lung cancer deaths in Colorado each year. The gas forms...
kunc.org
'The toughest stretch': Rural Colorado and the push to electrify roadways
If you’re traveling west from Nebraska on I76, the first opportunity to stop for a fill up in Colorado will be Julesburg, a small town in rural northeastern corner of the state. The Wagon Wheel Conoco is on the south side of the highway and serves as a place...
KKTV
Vitalant declares a “Blood Emergency”
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The blood supply for nearly 1,000 hospitals nationwide has dipped to the lowest level in a year. “Unfortunately, in the New Year, we are having an emergency shortage of blood here in Colorado and across the U.S.,” said Brooke Way, Communications manager with Vitalant.
coloradosun.com
Colorado voters may be asked to forgo their future TABOR refunds so the state can boost school funding
The Colorado legislature will debate a bill this year that would ask voters in November to waive their future Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds and earmark the money, potentially billions of dollars each year, to public education. The forthcoming measure, sponsored by state Rep. Cathy Kipp, a Fort Collins...
coloradopolitics.com
Deadly fentanyl floods Colorado | Colorado Springs Gazette
A Gazette headline Monday served as a chilling — and alarming — reminder that Colorado is still at war: “DEA's Rocky Mountain region seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill almost every Colorado resident.”. That’s right, Coloradans are locked in the same life-and-death struggle against the same...
Thousands in Colorado seek funding to receive broadband internet
Thousands of rural Coloradans could be one step closer to gaining access to high-speed internet thanks to federal funding for broadband expansion throughout the country. Colorado could potentially receive upward of $800 million in federal aid for broadband installation thanks to the Broadband Equity Access and Development program, better known as BEAD.BEAD, which is distributing more than $42 billion in funding, will help rural Americans gain access to broadband internet. By expanding access to these online services, rural Coloradans will be more easily able to have access to the same quality internet that their urban counterparts already have.Coloradans like Michael...
kdnk.org
Emergency rental assistance programs are ending in much of the Mountain West
Emergency rental assistance programs have served tens of thousands of people and handed out hundreds of millions of dollars for things like rent and utility payments since they began during the pandemic. Now, many places in the Mountain West are no longer accepting applications because they’ve run out of funds.
coloradosun.com
Colorado may bolster liability protections for private landowners who let the public recreate on their lands
Ever since a federal appeals court in 2019 sided with a mountain biker who sued the federal government after crashing on an Air Force Academy trail, recreational access on private property in Colorado has been under threat. Landowners have closed trails, and even entire mountains, fearing an injured hiker could...
KKTV
WATCH: Inauguration Ceremony for Colorado Governor Polis and Lt. Governor Primavera
Anderson Aldrich is already facing over 300 charges. Enrollment for universal preschool opens soon in Colorado. The Giving Group Colorado Springs to hold 1st meeting this month, new charitable giving club. Updated: 23 hours ago. A murder suspect was arrested in Salida. Updated: 23 hours ago. Aldrich could be facing...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado continues to coddle juvenile offenders | BRAUCHLER
Despite significant changes in the past decade weakening our juvenile justice system, things are about to get even easier on violent juvenile criminals. If the early bills of the heavily progressive 2023 General Assembly are a harbinger of what is to come, this legislative session will be as offender friendly as any Colorado has seen. At a time when Colorado faces surging and historic crime, particular focus appears to be on how to make it harder to investigate, prosecute and hold accountable juvenile offenders.
coloradopolitics.com
Heed the data — pot is poisoning kids | Colorado Springs Gazette
It’s a safe bet most Colorado parents are aware of the perils posed to their children by our state’s easy access to pot. They are worried, as they should be. Yet, it’s far from clear most of the state’s elected policymakers understand those same dangers. If they did, they would move swiftly to set much more stringent standards for marijuana retailers, especially in marketing edible-pot products that children mistake for harmless candy.
