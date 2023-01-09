ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KKTV

Survey ranks Colorado in top 20 worst states for potholes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every driver knows what it’s like to hit a pothole, especially in Colorado. A recent survey by Quote Wizard ranks Colorado as the 18th worst state for pothole problems. Grand Junction is the sixth worst city in the nation. This has a lot to...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO
kunc.org

Some Colorado school districts on the fence about free meals

A new law going into effect this year provides money and other support to help Colorado school districts provide free meals to all students regardless of their ability to pay. But not all of Colorado's districts have committed to participating in the program, which is projected to help at least 60,000 Colorado children from low-income families access school meals.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Online Girl Scout Cookie sales begin in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Girl Scout Cookie lovers, rejoice!. The Girl Scout Cookie season began Thursday in Colorado with the launch of online cookie sales. Each Girl Scout has a personalized link for their digital cookie website, so customers will have to contact a Girl Scout they know to start ordering cookies.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Colorado Communities Receive Federal Funding for Housing

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving money to four Colorado communities to support affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities. Boulder Housing Partners, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins are four of 98 recipients in the nation...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KKTV

Vitalant declares a “Blood Emergency”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The blood supply for nearly 1,000 hospitals nationwide has dipped to the lowest level in a year. “Unfortunately, in the New Year, we are having an emergency shortage of blood here in Colorado and across the U.S.,” said Brooke Way, Communications manager with Vitalant.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Deadly fentanyl floods Colorado | Colorado Springs Gazette

A Gazette headline Monday served as a chilling — and alarming — reminder that Colorado is still at war: “DEA's Rocky Mountain region seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill almost every Colorado resident.”. That’s right, Coloradans are locked in the same life-and-death struggle against the same...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Thousands in Colorado seek funding to receive broadband internet

Thousands of rural Coloradans could be one step closer to gaining access to high-speed internet thanks to federal funding for broadband expansion throughout the country. Colorado could potentially receive upward of $800 million in federal aid for broadband installation thanks to the Broadband Equity Access and Development program, better known as BEAD.BEAD, which is distributing more than $42 billion in funding, will help rural Americans gain access to broadband internet. By expanding access to these online services, rural Coloradans will be more easily able to have access to the same quality internet that their urban counterparts already have.Coloradans like Michael...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado continues to coddle juvenile offenders | BRAUCHLER

Despite significant changes in the past decade weakening our juvenile justice system, things are about to get even easier on violent juvenile criminals. If the early bills of the heavily progressive 2023 General Assembly are a harbinger of what is to come, this legislative session will be as offender friendly as any Colorado has seen. At a time when Colorado faces surging and historic crime, particular focus appears to be on how to make it harder to investigate, prosecute and hold accountable juvenile offenders.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Heed the data — pot is poisoning kids | Colorado Springs Gazette

It’s a safe bet most Colorado parents are aware of the perils posed to their children by our state’s easy access to pot. They are worried, as they should be. Yet, it’s far from clear most of the state’s elected policymakers understand those same dangers. If they did, they would move swiftly to set much more stringent standards for marijuana retailers, especially in marketing edible-pot products that children mistake for harmless candy.
COLORADO STATE

