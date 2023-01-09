Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance
As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
Look: Former WWE Star 'Hurt' By Controversial Release
Last month, the WWE released Mandy Rose after racy photos from her FanTime page surfaced online. Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days. She lost the belt in a match with Roxanne Perez prior to her release. During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Rose was ...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
WWE's Ricochet & Samantha Irvin get engaged
Two members of the SmackDown roster are the latest WWE couple to get engaged.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Says Transition From WWE To Her Premium Content Service Has ‘Been Awesome’
Mandy Rose had a career-defining run in NXT as the brand’s Women’s Champion, where she was the champion for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez. Rose was then subsequently fired by WWE under controversial circumstances, drawing the ire of many fans. That being said, Rose is quite happy after her WWE release. In fact, Rose believes her transition from WWE to FanTime has been awesome.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Not Going To Embarrass Myself” – WWE Hall Of Famer Shoots Down In-Ring Return
A WWE Hall of Famer has dismissed the idea that they might follow in the footsteps of Ric Flair and have one final match. Tully Blanchard was one of the cornerstones of the Four Horsemen along with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and JJ Dillon. However, while Flair and Arn Anderson continued their wrestling careers well into the nineties and beyond, Blanchard stepped away from the ring full-time in 1990 only making a limited amount of appearances over the years – including a WWE Hall of Fame induction with the rest of the Horsemen (Ole Anderson was replaced by Barry Windham) in 2012.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Sudden WWE Announcement
On Tuesday night, the sports world was stunned when Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE. McMahon returned from a leave of absence as the co-CEO after her father, chairman Vince McMahon, stepped down amidst an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. "I am confident WWE is ...
wrestletalk.com
New AEW Tag Team Debuts On Dynamite
While they may be billed as ‘one night only’, an instant fan favorite AEW tag team has debuted at tonight’s AEW Dynamite (January 11). On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, The Firm (Lee Moriarty and Big Bill with Stokely Hathaway at ringside) took on the team of JungleHOOK.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Posts Goodbye Message
Over the last few years AEW has signed some interesting names, but not everyone who signed with the company went on to find success. Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run has been criticized by some, and it was even reported months ago that he was trying to get fired when he got into an altercation with Sammy Guevara at an AEW event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Hall Of Famers Booked For The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary episode is scheduled for January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. It’s been reported that WWE was working on plans to make this a big episode to celebrate 30 years of their flagship TV show. According to a recent report from...
wrestletalk.com
Clarification & Updates On WWE Saudi Arabia Sale Rumors
Major wrestling rumours emerged last night, when it was reported that WWE had reached an agreement to sell the company to the Saudi Arabian Public Investments Fund. Sources: #WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince...
ComicBook
AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley vs. Hangman, Ladder Match, Sasha Banks Debut?
With AEW Revolution still in the distant future, All Elite Wrestling is bringing a pay-per-view level episode of AEW Dynamite to television tonight. The show is headlined by the final match in The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle's best-of-seven series. With both teams holding three victories over one another, this ladder match will see the titles officially on the line. Kenny Omega will look to add another belt to his collection, as he is coming fresh off an IWGP United States Title victory at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 last week.
wrestleview.com
Former AEW star scheduled for NJPW Battle in the Valley pre-show, Mercedes Mone’ set for main card
Former ROH, NXT and AEW star Bobby Fish is scheduled to square off against David Finlay on the pre-show for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle in the Valley PPV, February 18 in San Jose. Also on the pre-show will be JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin. Mercedes Mone’ (former WWE...
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches taped to air this Friday night on TNT
AEW taped this Friday night’s episode of Rampage at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, after Dynamite went off the air. Below are the spoilers for this Friday night’s show, courtesy of PWInsider. Darby Allin defeated Juice Robinson by pinfall after a coffin drop to retain the TNT...
ComicBook
Injured AEW Star Makes Long-Awaited Return on AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole made his long-awaited return from injury on this week's AEW Dynamite. The former NXT Champion suffered two major concussions in 2022, the second of which was during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Cole cut a promo for the fans in Los Angeles, discussing all the struggles he had faced on his road to recovery and that he appreciated all the support fans showed him online during his absence. He then said he had some bad news... for the rest of the AEW roster. Cole declared he was officially back and made a promise that no matter how long it took, he'd be AEW World Champion someday.
