Montana State

Deadline

Nicholas Galitzine Joins Julianne Moore In Sky & AMC Series ‘Mary & George’ About Royal Court Intrigue In King James I’s England; Filming Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella) has been cast opposite Julianne Moore in Sky and AMC’s buzzy period drama Mary & George about powerful royal family favorites Mary Villiers and her son George. Filming on the drama series is now underway in the UK. Oscar winner Moore will play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who in 17th century England molded her beautiful son, George (Galitzine), to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled and influential mother and sons England had ever seen. Based on a...
