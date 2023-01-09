SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher on Friday announced his plan to run for city marshal. "The process that brought me here has been a long and prayerful one. The City of Shreveport has been on a downward spiral for decades. Crime and economics are the root of our decline. The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office is a critical part of law enforcement in our city. The marshal has a great deal of autonomy with his own budget. He decides what those dollars are spent on and how that spending can assist local law enforcement and prevention efforts," Boucher said.

