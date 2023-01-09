Greater Dayton RTA offering free bus rides on MLK Day

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA will be offering free rides system-wide on January 16 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to allow people to attend various events celebrating Dr. King’s legacy, according to an RTA spokesperson.

A free shuttle service will provided by RTA from Sinclair College building 12 on Perry Street back to the Drew Health Center from 10 a.m. until noon Monday.

RTA will run its regular service hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, RTA said.

There could be service delays and rolling route deviations due to the celebrations.

The following bus routes will be rerouted, according to RTA.

Routes 1 and 4- eastbound from West Third Street turn right on Paul Laurence Dunbar, left on Germantown Street to Fifth Street, left on South Wilkinson Street, back to West Third Street to regular route. As the march moves down West Third Street past Broadway Street, we will use Broadway in place of Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Route 2 eastbound will continue across Broadway, then left on Germantown and Fifth Street, to left on Wilkinson Street to regular route.

Routes 1, 2 and 4 westbound from Wright Stop Plaza- continue on Fourth Street to Germantown Street, right on Paul Laurence Dunbar, left on West Third Street to regular route. As the march moves down West Third Street past Broadway Street, we will use Broadway until the march is cleared.

The Dayton MLK Jr. Day march will start at 9:30 a.m. from the Charles Drew Health Center on W. Third Street and the route will travel along Third Street through Downtown Dayton before ending in front of Sinclair College.

