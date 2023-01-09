ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida teachers move to block DeSantis questions on CRT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida college professors on Wednesday asked a federal judge to block Gov. Ron DeSantis from requesting spending data on diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory programs in state universities. The filing comes as part of a lawsuit against the so-called...
New push to restrict abortions to be introduced in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker who sponsored a failed total abortion ban last year announced Wednesday that she will introduce a new bill this week that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, which is generally around the sixth week of pregnancy.
Walz signs 1st bill passed by lawmakers in 2023

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota.
Florida-bound Amtrak train delayed for almost a day

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida-bound Amtrak passenger train that started in Virginia was delayed for almost a day by the derailment of a freight train and a crew change, stranding hundreds of passengers in rural South Carolina for hours with few options. The trip on the southbound Amtrak...
Hawaii stops prosecuting elders who protested telescope

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s new attorney general said Tuesday more than two dozen elders won’t be subject to another round of prosecutions for blocking a road three years ago to prevent the construction of a new telescope on a mountain summit many Native Hawaiians consider sacred. Law...
A dabble with ice overnight

It’s not much, but it also never takes much to make things slippery. Heads up for a light band of freezing rain that cuts over SE Minnesota. Impacts are a bit more prominent off our northern edge. Locally, a faint glaze of ice is possible. A few snowflakes mix in, with minimal accumulation.
IHSAA football classification changes approved, set to begin in 2023-24 school year

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa State Board of Education approved the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) football classification changes on Thursday. At the start of the 2023-24 school year, the IHSAA will consider socioeconomic factors in regards to scheduling and redistricting its football classes. The IHSAA classification...

