Lakers: NBA Insider Provides Update On LA Front Office Attitude Towards Trades

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 3 days ago

Will the front office change its cautious approach to offloading draft picks?

In his latest Substack piece (subscriber-exclusive link), NBA insider Marc Stein (formerly of The Dallas Morning News, ESPN and The New York Times) takes a look at the state of the league one month ahead of its February 9th trade deadline.

Talk invariably turns to your Los Angeles Lakers. Stein suggests that the Lakers front office, led by team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, remains resistant to a deal that would see it sacrifice both its tradable future first-round draft picks, in 2027 and 2029, in exchange for role player depth.

As we know (and as Stein reviews), LA balked on a deal that would send Indiana Pacers sharpshooting vets Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook's $47.1 million expiring contract and the draft selections during the 2022 offseason. Stein writes that the team also decided against trading the combined salaries of Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn, totaling $18.3 million, plus one totally unprotected pick, for sharpshooting veteran (sensing a trend?) Detroit Pistons power forward Bojan Bogdanovic .

Stein notes that some rival executives still believe the Lakers are holding onto their picks in the hopes that All-Star shooting guards Bradley Beal or Zach LaVine become available. As Stein writes, both vets come with their own injury-related caveats at this point. Is either player worth moving both those two picks? LaVine is an elite shooter and decent passer, while Beal is still a high-level scorer, albeit not at LaVine's level, but a slightly better ball handler.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

BlueDevilCountry

Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil

Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
DURHAM, NC
Outsider.com

LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut

At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV. Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
