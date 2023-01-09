Read full article on original website
Stocks will plunge 3% on Thursday if December inflation comes in higher than expected, JPMorgan says
Thursday's CPI report could jolt markets in a big way, according to a note from JPMorgan. The bank said the S&P 500 could plunge as much as 3% if inflation is higher than expected. JPMorgan said the most likely scenario is for inflation to come in around consensus estimates, which...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
A 'super bear' could send the stock market to new lows in 2023 if commodity prices soar and drive inflation higher, Stifel says
A "super-bear" could send the stock market to new lows later this year if inflation soars again, according to Stifel. "Major S&P 500 'super-bear' downside in 2023 likely pivots on whether commodity prices again soar," Stifel said. Stifel said the S&P 500 could fall 15% to 3,300 in the second...
7 reasons why global stocks are set to crush their US counterparts for the first time in 15 years, according to Bank of America
A 15-year-long trend of US stocks outperforming global peers is set to reverse in 2023, according to Bank of America. The bank expects international stocks to handily outperform US stocks as interest rates remain higher for longer. These are the seven reasons why BofA thinks investors should favor global stocks...
NASDAQ
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
The Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Semiconductor stocks have struggled for the greater part of the past year, but all the drivers remain in place for success once the macro clouds clear.
msn.com
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 33,796.59 while the NASDAQ rose 1.22% to 10,698.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.70% to 3,922.36. Check This Out: Bitcoin Tops This...
Stocks rise as traders make last moves before inflation report
Stocks rose Wednesday, adding to gains for major indexes ahead of a highly anticipated inflation update and big earnings reports later this week.
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Slightly Higher As Energy Stocks Rally
(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent fall into negative territory, the Canadian market is modestly higher in late morning trade on Thursday, thanks largely to strong buying in the energy sector. Healthcare and technology stocks are weak. Select financials and materials shares are up with notable gains,...
5 Dow Stocks With the Biggest Dividends Could Be Huge 2023 Winners
Legacy companies in sectors poised to benefit from solid demand next year and that pay big, dependable dividends are likely among the best ideas to outperform. These five top Dow Jones industrials still offer excellent entry points and have survived market and economic downturns before.
4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy This Month
December’s job report showing steady job growth despite slowing wage inflation and analysts expecting inflation to have cooled further in the last month of 2022 are fueling optimism. So, we...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
msn.com
Stock market today: Dow pares gains to close lower as slump in health care bites
Investing.com -- The Dow gave up gains to close lower Monday, as falling health care and energy stocks offset tech strength in tech after Treasury yields slipped amid ongoing expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.34%, or 112...
NASDAQ
Better Semiconductor Stock: ASML vs. Qualcomm
ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are both linchpins of the semiconductor sector. ASML's lithography machines, which etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers, enable chipmakers to manufacture the world's most advanced semiconductors. Qualcomm produces mobile system on chips (SoCs) -- which bundle together CPUs, GPUs, and baseband modems -- for smartphones, cars, and other connected devices.
NASDAQ
China Stock Market Likely To Continue Recent Rally
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in five straight sessions, accelerating almost 85 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,160-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Monday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ
Chevron restarts production at Wheatstone gas plant
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's CVX.N Wheatstone domestic gas plant has restarted activities and re-commenced supply to the Western Australia gas market, a spokesperson for the oil and gas explorer's Australian unit said on Wednesday. Gas supply to Western Australia had been cut due to an equipment failure that...
msn.com
US Stocks Show Tentativeness On Tuesday As Traders Wait On Word From Fed Chair Jerome Powell
U.S. stocks look set to start Tuesday’s session on a nervous note as traders may prefer to wait and watch the inflation data before making their next moves. What Happened: Fed officials, who made public appearances on Monday, hinted at basing the magnitude of the next fed fund rate hike on the December inflation data due on Thursday.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 10, 2023
Wall Street closed mixed on Monday after a choppy session. Market participants were considering a soft landing of the U.S, economy by the Fed. However, some Fed officials comments have dented investors sentiment. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in green.
Stocks Edge Higher, Inflation, Goldman Sachs, Macy's, Brazil Riots - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday January 9:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Inflation Data In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged higher Monday, while the dollar extended its decline on foreign exchange markets, as investors looked to build on last week's jobs-lead rally with and eye on key inflation data expected over the coming days.
