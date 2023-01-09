ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ

3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January

Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
INDIANA STATE
msn.com

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 33,796.59 while the NASDAQ rose 1.22% to 10,698.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.70% to 3,922.36. Check This Out: Bitcoin Tops This...
NASDAQ

Canadian Market Slightly Higher As Energy Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent fall into negative territory, the Canadian market is modestly higher in late morning trade on Thursday, thanks largely to strong buying in the energy sector. Healthcare and technology stocks are weak. Select financials and materials shares are up with notable gains,...
Entrepreneur

4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy This Month

December’s job report showing steady job growth despite slowing wage inflation and analysts expecting inflation to have cooled further in the last month of 2022 are fueling optimism. So, we...
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
msn.com

Stock market today: Dow pares gains to close lower as slump in health care bites

Investing.com -- The Dow gave up gains to close lower Monday, as falling health care and energy stocks offset tech strength in tech after Treasury yields slipped amid ongoing expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.34%, or 112...
NASDAQ

Better Semiconductor Stock: ASML vs. Qualcomm

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are both linchpins of the semiconductor sector. ASML's lithography machines, which etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers, enable chipmakers to manufacture the world's most advanced semiconductors. Qualcomm produces mobile system on chips (SoCs) -- which bundle together CPUs, GPUs, and baseband modems -- for smartphones, cars, and other connected devices.
NASDAQ

China Stock Market Likely To Continue Recent Rally

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in five straight sessions, accelerating almost 85 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,160-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Monday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ

Chevron restarts production at Wheatstone gas plant

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's CVX.N Wheatstone domestic gas plant has restarted activities and re-commenced supply to the Western Australia gas market, a spokesperson for the oil and gas explorer's Australian unit said on Wednesday. Gas supply to Western Australia had been cut due to an equipment failure that...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 10, 2023

Wall Street closed mixed on Monday after a choppy session. Market participants were considering a soft landing of the U.S, economy by the Fed. However, some Fed officials comments have dented investors sentiment. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in green.
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Inflation, Goldman Sachs, Macy's, Brazil Riots - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday January 9:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Inflation Data In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged higher Monday, while the dollar extended its decline on foreign exchange markets, as investors looked to build on last week's jobs-lead rally with and eye on key inflation data expected over the coming days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy