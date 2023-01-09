Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WCVB
Mass. psychiatrist on missing Cohasset mom's children
Mass. General's Dr. Khadijah Booth Watkins speaks about the children of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe -- in state custody while their father faces a criminal charge of misleading police.
Friends of Ana Walshe Say Mom of 3 Was in Rush to Sell Assets Before Her Disappearance: Reports
"Things started to get really strange with the Walshes," longtime friend Mandi Silva said In the months leading up to her disappearance, close friends of missing Massachusetts mom of three Ana Walshe say she was in a hurry to get rid of several assets. In an interview with WRC-TV, longtime friends Mike and Mandi Silva revealed Ana, 39, recently sold a car and the Revere, Mass., apartment they rented from her for the past four years. They say the apartment buyer paid in cash just days before she...
whdh.com
Tenant reveals texts after New Year’s from husband of missing Cohasset woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Tenants of an apartment in Revere owned by a missing Cohasset woman say they can’t believe the owner’s husband has been charged in connection with his wife’s disappearance. Mike and Mandy Silva say they’re rattled to learn that Brian Walshe has been ordered...
WCVB
Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe told DC police Brian Walshe threatened to kill her
COHASSET, Mass. — A newly discovered police complaint that was filed by missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe prior to her marriage to Brian Walshe reveals trouble between the couple as far back as the summer of 2014. According to a public incident report filed in Washington, DC, Ana Knipp,...
whdh.com
7NEWS Sources: Police reviewing security footage of Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
nbcboston.com
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
41-Year-Old Boston Woman Missing For Over Two Weeks
Massachusetts state police detectives are joining Boston police in the hunt for an East Boston woman who has gone missing, according to officials. 41-year-old Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen on Monday, Dec. 26, according to the Boston Police Department. She is described as a hispanic fe…
Police searching for suspect in Plymouth stabbing that left man hospitalized
Plymouth police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stabbed a man in the chest outside a 711 Wednesday night. Officers arrived at the convenience store on Court Street shortly before 11 p.m. to find a 37-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.
WMUR.com
Motion claims boyfriend of woman who gave birth in Manchester woods said baby had no pulse
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A motion filed by attorneys for a woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in freezing temperatures in the woods of Manchester alleges that her boyfriend told her the baby had no pulse. Alexandra Eckersley's boyfriend, George Theberge, appeared in court Thursday for a brief hearing....
Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
Missing Mom Ana Walshe Dumped Assets Before She Vanished, Tenants Say
A couple who rented an apartment in Revere, Massachusetts from missing real estate executive Ana Walshe and her husband say she was dumping assets for cash in the months before she vanished. Walshe recently sold the apartment Mike and Mandi Silva were living in, plus a car, the Silvas told NBC Washington, adding that the mom of three promised “a big surprise” in 2023, but never explained what she meant by it. “Nothing is adding up,” Mandi Silva said. Now, Walshe’s husband Brian, who a close family friend described to The Daily Beast as “sociopathic,” is charged with misleading police investigating his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance.Read it at NBC Washington
WCVB
Community anger, frustration over fatal police shooting of Mass. college student
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — There was outrage and disruption at a community meeting in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Thursday night as residents of the city called for justice in the fatal police shooting of a UMass Boston student. Twenty-year-old Sayed Faisal, a Bangladeshi American college student, was shot and killed by...
WCVB
2 adults, 1 teen accused in robberies, assaults involving crowbar at MBTA stations
BOSTON — Three people, including a juvenile, are accused in several robberies and assaults involving a crowbar at MBTA stations, Transit Police said. Police received a report at 5 p.m. Thursday of a man being assaulted by three men and a woman, with one of the offenders being armed with a crowbar.
Medford Man Held Without Bail On Charges He Killed Woman While Mistakenly Running From Cops: DA
The Bristol District Attorney says a 34-year-old Medford man is responsible for the death of a woman who was killed when he crashed into her as he tried to escape police. Though, officers say they did not chase him. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held with bail at a hearing earlier this …
whdh.com
Investigators find possible evidence tied to disappearance of Cohasset mother
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators have found possible evidence tied to the disappearance of a Cohasset mother of three, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading...
WCVB
Infant among those injured in shots-fired incident in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — An infant and two adults were in a Massachusetts hospital on Wednesday night after being injured in a shooting incident, police said. The Worcester Police Department said officers were sent to the intersection of Harlem Street and Sterling Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. after the sound of the gunshots was detected by a monitoring system.
WCVB
Fight over estate of Brian Walshe's father reveals troubling accusations
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The only reason the world knows that the father of Brian Walshe left a will is that a friend took a cellphone picture of it. Walshe is accused of destroying the will, which spells out in writing that he had been essentially disinherited by his father.
25 Investigates: Piecing together Brian Walshe’s alleged whereabouts the week Ana disappeared
COHASSET, Mass. — We learned through court records that electronic evidence and cell phone data contradicted many statements Brian Walshe allegedly made to police regarding his whereabouts in the days after Ana Walshe was last seen. Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh spent time piecing together where investigators believe...
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
