Quincy, MA

Friends of Ana Walshe Say Mom of 3 Was in Rush to Sell Assets Before Her Disappearance: Reports

"Things started to get really strange with the Walshes," longtime friend Mandi Silva said In the months leading up to her disappearance, close friends of missing Massachusetts mom of three Ana Walshe say she was in a hurry to get rid of several assets. In an interview with WRC-TV, longtime friends Mike and Mandi Silva revealed Ana, 39, recently sold a car and the Revere, Mass., apartment they rented from her for the past four years. They say the apartment buyer paid in cash just days before she...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
Daily Voice

41-Year-Old Boston Woman Missing For Over Two Weeks

Massachusetts state police detectives are joining Boston police in the hunt for an East Boston woman who has gone missing, according to officials. 41-year-old Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen on Monday, Dec. 26, according to the Boston Police Department. She is described as a hispanic fe…
BOSTON, MA
TheDailyBeast

Missing Mom Ana Walshe Dumped Assets Before She Vanished, Tenants Say

A couple who rented an apartment in Revere, Massachusetts from missing real estate executive Ana Walshe and her husband say she was dumping assets for cash in the months before she vanished. Walshe recently sold the apartment Mike and Mandi Silva were living in, plus a car, the Silvas told NBC Washington, adding that the mom of three promised “a big surprise” in 2023, but never explained what she meant by it. “Nothing is adding up,” Mandi Silva said. Now, Walshe’s husband Brian, who a close family friend described to The Daily Beast as “sociopathic,” is charged with misleading police investigating his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance.Read it at NBC Washington
REVERE, MA
WCVB

Infant among those injured in shots-fired incident in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — An infant and two adults were in a Massachusetts hospital on Wednesday night after being injured in a shooting incident, police said. The Worcester Police Department said officers were sent to the intersection of Harlem Street and Sterling Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. after the sound of the gunshots was detected by a monitoring system.
WORCESTER, MA

