ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Health officials offer advice for those currently battling sickness

By Adrianna Hargrove, Courtney Layton
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21EIUz_0k8szFmQ00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some people think changes in temperature have a lot to do with getting sick with the flu or the common cold. One ECU Health Medical Official tells WNCT that isn’t the case.

“During the Christmas season, certainly often as you know when it’s really really cold and it was brutally cold over Christmas, not many of us went outside, so we were all packed together in the house, and that’s just a ripe environment to spread the cold viruses and influenza,” says Dr. Mott Blair, family medicine physician at ECU Health in Greenville.

“It’s just that certain illnesses peak during the wintertime months. so you think about the traditional cold viruses and influenza we typically see this time of year. A lot of people tend to associate that with the weather, but it really has to do with the time of year,” says Blair.

Blair also said vaccinations help combat these viruses but you should also make sure you’re getting plenty of rest.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

New healthcare facility now open, offering bilingual assistance

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — There’s a new healthcare service in Greenville that hopes to help those who speak English and Spanish. Amazing Grace Healthcare officially opened on Jan. 3. On Thursday, community supporters — including Mayor P.J. Connelly — and members of the Pitt County Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston Crime Intervention Task Force

Discussion by Greenville City Council on Bar 2022 …. Greenville City Council members were discussing late into the night the city's 500-foot bar rule in addition to what's called the Bar 2022 Ordinance. Greenville City Council meeting to focus on current …. COMING UP AT 10 & 11: The Greenville...
KINSTON, NC
publicradioeast.org

COVID-19 community transmission high in much of eastern North Carolina

The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that community level transmission of COVID-19 is high in the majority of eastern North Carolina. To prevent getting sick, scientists suggest people in the region wear a high-quality mask, consider avoiding any non-essential indoor activities where a lot of people will gather, and stay up-to-date with vaccinations and boosters.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jones Co. non-profit wins Chick-fil-A award

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A nonprofit in Jones County will be able to further its reach after winning a national contest. Thanks to the 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Grant Recipients, The Filling Station will now have $75,000 to build a leadership academy where they say they will educate and empower Jones County residents. “It’s going […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Personal Care Pantry in Kinston looking for donations

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A group in Kinston wants to help some middle schoolers and you can also chip in. “Act Now Community Development Corporation” is working to create a personal care pantry for students at Rochelle Middle School. “If they are concerned about their personal hygiene, it is a distraction from their education, and […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston holds first Crime Intervention meeting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy held his first Crime Intervention Task Force meeting on Thursday. The goal of the task force is to lower crime rates and gang violence in the area. Mayor Don Hardy said he’s looking forward to making meaningful changes in the area. “I’m super excited and I’m glad […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Classes resume at Winterville Charter Academy after receiving threat

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Classes have resumed at Winterville Charter Academy after officials there said they received a threat Wednesday morning. WNCT’s Sarah Gray Barr received two memos that were distributed to parents and others about the threat. In one memo, it states officials contacted the Greenville Police Department, which directed school officials to move […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said an autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week was that of a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Khalil Jefferson as suicide. A search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern High School upping security with metal detectors

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A high school here in the east is proactively adding security with metal detectors at its large events. Rumors of metal detectors being put into New Bern High School circulated among students on social media over the holiday break, according to sophomore Sophie Sullivan. “A...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Changes coming to Greenville social districts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes are coming to Uptown Greenville’s social districts. City Council approved some changes Monday, just more than two months after the social districts were implemented. As of Feb. 1, the Uptown Social District and Dickinson Avenue Social District will be combined to form the Greenville Uptown Social District. Additionally, the social […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Eight dogs, seven cats die in Jones County house fire; cause unknown

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Fifteen animals — eight dogs and seven cats — died in a Wednesday morning house fire on Plantation Road outside of Trenton, according to Jones County Interim Emergency Services Director Roger Dail. Officials responded to the fire around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. No one was home when the fire broke out. […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Nominations open for Craven CC Foundation’s 13th Annual Community Fabric Awards

NEW BERN, N.C. — Nominations are being taken for the Craven Community College Foundation’s 13th annual Community Fabric Award. The Craven CC Foundation created this event to showcase distinct leadership that has been demonstrated by outstanding initiative, the impact of service and inspiration of others. Candidates may be nominated for one of three categories: Individual […]
NEW BERN, NC
Upworthy

Stray dog kept sneaking into Dollar General to steal unicorn toy, so animal control bought it for him

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A stray dog obsessed with a stuffed unicorn toy at a Dollar General finally got his fairytale ending. Animal control officers recently received an interesting call from a North Carolina Dollar General store alerting them of a big brown stray dog that had come to the store five times to steal the same stuffed unicorn. "He went straight for the unicorn, the same one every time," Joe Newburn, a supervisor at Duplin County Animal Services, told PEOPLE. "It was so strange, one of the strangest calls I've ever dealt with."
KENANSVILLE, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

NCDMV: Scammers claiming to be with DOT sending emails with payment link

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles says law enforcement agencies are reporting that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation” and encouraging targeted individuals to click on a link to pay a fine for an alleged driving violation.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Cousin reacts to deadly Greenville stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members are sharing more about a man killed in a stabbing in Greenville on Friday. We told you about it last night. WITN stopped by the area where police say it happened to learn more. “I can’t say I was surprised at all. I hear...
GREENVILLE, NC
coastalreview.org

Family donates 56 acres in Bertie to Coastal Land Trust

Coastal Land Trust announced this week a donation of 55.75 acres in Bertie County for conservation. The sizable family farm was donated to the Coastal Land Trust in late December by two brothers, Wayland L. Jenkins Jr. of Ahoskie and Joe Henry Jenkins of Nags Head. This property, a portion...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
29K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy