foxwilmington.com
NCDOT announces two bridge replacements in Pender, Onslow counties
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two new bridge replacements will be constructed in Pender and Onslow counties. According to the announcement, the bridge over Crooked Run on N.C. 11 in Pender Co. will be replaced by S & C Construction...
foxwilmington.com
You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New...
foxwilmington.com
Extra federal food benefits due to COVID-19 scheduled to end in March
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Emergency allotments due to COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023 nationally and in North Carolina, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, families enrolled...
foxwilmington.com
Southport to consider raising food and beverage sales tax
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Southport residents could soon see a hike in taxes on food and beverage sales. The town’s Board of Alderman will discuss increasing food and beverage taxes by as much as 1% at their meeting tonight. Currently, taxes are 6.75%, the same as most of the state.
foxwilmington.com
‘This is by far, the most important work I’ve done:’ Black Lives Do Matter art installation moves to CAM
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The “Black Lives Do Matter” art installation was born out of protests around the country. Back in the summer of 2020, those protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African American who died in Minneapolis at the knee of a police officer.
foxwilmington.com
Three car crash closed three lanes of MLK Jr. Pkwy near Kerr Ave. during evening commute
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Three lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy. were closed after a crash near the intersection with Kerr Ave. early in the evening on Thursday, Jan. 12. A Wilmington Police Department representative confirmed that three cars were involved in the crash. We have not received...
foxwilmington.com
Kentucky’s Department of Tourism releases 2023 visitor’s guide featuring artistic talent
The 2023 Kentucky Visitor’s Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The theme of this year’s guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky’s artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine, the Tourism Department said Tuesday in a statement. The cover features a colorful mural of two horses on the Nulu Marketplace building in Louisville.
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County GOP Chairman says party is looking to remove District Attorney
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The chairman of the Columbus County Republican Party says the organization is looking at trying to get Jon David, the District Attorney, removed from office. Chairman Sammy Hinson tells WECT a lot of people in the county are upset, many of them because of...
foxwilmington.com
Denver places two-week limit on migrant shelter, as Colo. gov stops busing migrants to major cities
The city of Denver announced this week that it is limiting the stays of arriving migrants in their shelters for two weeks, as the city says it is trying to regain the use of the recreation centers that have been converted into emergency housing amid a surge in migrants to the city.
foxwilmington.com
Man convicted for conspiracy to defraud N.C. Medicaid program of over $11 million
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – Attorney General Josh Stein has announced the conviction of a man for defrauding the North Carolina Medicaid program of over $11 million. Charlotte resident Donald Booker was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, multiple violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, money laundering conspiracy and money laundering on Jan. 10.
foxwilmington.com
Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
foxwilmington.com
Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was...
foxwilmington.com
Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – An accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on N. Kerr Avenue and Morris Road has resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Brandon Scot Bennett after troopers determined he was driving impaired. According to the State Highway Patrol, Bennett was driving a white 2011 Chevrolet...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Over 50 bags of heroin were recovered and one man was arrested after an attempted vehicle stop on Sunday, Jan. 8. “As officers activated their emergency lights, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley. A perimeter was established and he was eventually located in the 700 block of Ann Street. 46-year-old David Allen Ward of Wilmington was taken into custody without further incident. Following a search, officers located more than fifty bags of heroin,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
foxwilmington.com
“I refuse to be bullied…” DA addresses party calls to remove him from office
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – District Attorney Jon David is facing animosity from members of his own party in Columbus County and according to the Columbus County GOP they are considering a petition to remove David from office — what basis they would have to remove him is yet to be seen.
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Info on Mystery ‘Co-Defendant’ as Next Hearing Is Set for June
Bryan Kohberger briefly appeared in court on Thursday where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. This means that the Washington State University PhD student, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, will not appear in a courtroom again until June 26.
foxwilmington.com
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
