ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

NCDOT announces two bridge replacements in Pender, Onslow counties

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two new bridge replacements will be constructed in Pender and Onslow counties. According to the announcement, the bridge over Crooked Run on N.C. 11 in Pender Co. will be replaced by S & C Construction...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Southport to consider raising food and beverage sales tax

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Southport residents could soon see a hike in taxes on food and beverage sales. The town’s Board of Alderman will discuss increasing food and beverage taxes by as much as 1% at their meeting tonight. Currently, taxes are 6.75%, the same as most of the state.
SOUTHPORT, NC
foxwilmington.com

Kentucky’s Department of Tourism releases 2023 visitor’s guide featuring artistic talent

The 2023 Kentucky Visitor’s Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The theme of this year’s guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky’s artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine, the Tourism Department said Tuesday in a statement. The cover features a colorful mural of two horses on the Nulu Marketplace building in Louisville.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxwilmington.com

Man convicted for conspiracy to defraud N.C. Medicaid program of over $11 million

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – Attorney General Josh Stein has announced the conviction of a man for defrauding the North Carolina Medicaid program of over $11 million. Charlotte resident Donald Booker was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, multiple violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, money laundering conspiracy and money laundering on Jan. 10.
CHARLOTTE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
WHITEVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – An accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on N. Kerr Avenue and Morris Road has resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Brandon Scot Bennett after troopers determined he was driving impaired. According to the State Highway Patrol, Bennett was driving a white 2011 Chevrolet...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Over 50 bags of heroin were recovered and one man was arrested after an attempted vehicle stop on Sunday, Jan. 8. “As officers activated their emergency lights, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley. A perimeter was established and he was eventually located in the 700 block of Ann Street. 46-year-old David Allen Ward of Wilmington was taken into custody without further incident. Following a search, officers located more than fifty bags of heroin,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WHITEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy