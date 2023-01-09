Read full article on original website
Tax cuts, affordable housing, human composting. Here’s what Connecticut’s General Assembly is considering this year
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the 2023 legislative session gets underway, state lawmakers are beginning to talk about more than just the budget. Hundreds of bills have already been filed, tackling topics such as tax cuts, term limits and terramation — or human composting. Another bill includes using medical vending machines to distribute emergency contraception. […]
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter: Meagan Warnock, realtor at K. Fortuna Realty of Connecticut
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT K. Fortuna...
Bysiewicz Taps 2 More New Haveners
The New Haven-to-Lieutenant Governor’s Office pipeline keeps flowing, with two new appointments announced Wednesday. One of the appointments: Brittany Founds was named director of external affairs and constituent services as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz assembles her team for a second four-year term. Bysiewicz also tapped New Haven’s Taijah Anderson...
iheart.com
CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies
STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
Community college students concerned over tuition costs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the cost of attending state universities continues to rise, community college students in Connecticut worry that they are next even though there isn’t a proposal to raise tuition. Students rallied in Hartford Wednesday, saying they’d hurt from a tuition hike. “Please don’t hurt us by not allowing us to serve […]
Eyewitness News
Survey reveals issues most important to CT teachers
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new survey is shedding light on concerns throughout public schools in Connecticut. The Connecticut Education Association (CEA), which represents teachers in our state, addressed the new findings of that study Tuesday. Some of the key issues in that study touch on teacher shortages and teacher...
wiltonbulletin.com
SAT data shows where CT high school students applied to college in 2022
As current high school seniors in Connecticut and the U.S. anxiously await university decisions, College Board has released its data on where the high school class of 2022 sent its SAT scores. The College Board releases annual state breakdowns of SAT performance that also analyze which universities students send their...
ctexaminer.com
State Officials Seek Cuts in Near 20% Rate Hike by Aquarion Water
As Eversource’s water subsidiary Aquarion looks to increase its rates by nearly 20 percent this year, state officials say the hike would give the company too large of a guaranteed return and would force customers to pay for unnecessary costs – including a suite for employees at a Bridgeport arena.
CT property tax reform: If not now, when?
For the 2023 General Assembly, I can think of no better New Year’s resolution than to reform CT's property tax system. Here are some ideas.
hamlethub.com
Connecticut's Adult-use Cannabis Market is OPEN
Lamont Announces Start of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales at Connecticut’s First Group of Licensed Retailers. Governor Ned Lamont today announced that first legal retail sales in Connecticut of adult-use cannabis to all adults aged 21 and over began this morning at several retailers that have been licensed to sell the products. The licensed retailers were permitted to begin selling cannabis products effective at 10:00 a.m. today.
The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration
Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
Where will Connecticut’s marijuana tax go?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within seven hours of opening adult-use marijuana sales on Tuesday in Connecticut, the state had already reported that $250,000 worth had been sold. And, because 20% of the price of marijuana is tax, the state is anticipating a windfall of funds. The state law says every purchase will have a […]
ctexaminer.com
Conviction Integrity Unit is Overseen by the Same People Who Caused Wrongful Convictions in the First Place
The Roman poet Juvenal asked: “Who will guard the guards themselves?” yet his inquiry had nothing to do with security personnel. It’s a philosophical question about how the highest among us in a power structure will be held accountable. The people monitoring the integrity of the state’s...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT essential workers to receive 'hero pay' bonuses starting early February
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut workers eligible for 'hero pay' bonuses should expect to receive those payments starting in early February, an official from the office of state Comptroller Sean Scanlon said. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program was created to provide up to...
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
Eager customers line up for marijuana as retail sales begin in Connecticut
Nine medical marijuana operators in CT took the steps needed to expand their businesses to recreational, and seven were open Tuesday.
wiltonbulletin.com
Report: Connecticut-based Subway exploring sale
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Subway is exploring interest from potential buyers, according to the Wall Street Journal, with the Milford-based company fielding inquiries reportedly from both other operating companies as well as private equity investment firms. The Wall Street Journal cited multiple sources...
connecticutexplorer.com
12 Amazing Hotels With Indoor Pools in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some hotels with indoor pools in CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of the 11 best hotels in CT that have indoor pools. Whether you’re planning a trip to Connecticut and you’d like to book a...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 Connecticut stores amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, Conn. — Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close three stores in Connecticut as its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
