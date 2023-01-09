Updated obesity treatment guidelines for children and teens include medications, surgery for some young people

Read full article on original website
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Kids under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning faster than any other age group: analysis
KOMU
New Alzheimer's drug receives FDA accelerated approval but will cost families $26,000
COLUMBIA -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to Leqembi, a $26,000 drug that treats Alzheimer's disease, last Friday. Sarah Lovegreen, the vice president of programs for the Alzheimer's Association Greater MO Chapter, said the manufacturers of Leqembi applied for the accelerated approval after releasing its phase 3 data.
