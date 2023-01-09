ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splendora, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

Man convicted for conspiracy to defraud N.C. Medicaid program of over $11 million

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – Attorney General Josh Stein has announced the conviction of a man for defrauding the North Carolina Medicaid program of over $11 million. Charlotte resident Donald Booker was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, multiple violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, money laundering conspiracy and money laundering on Jan. 10.
CHARLOTTE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Kentucky’s Department of Tourism releases 2023 visitor’s guide featuring artistic talent

The 2023 Kentucky Visitor’s Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The theme of this year’s guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky’s artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine, the Tourism Department said Tuesday in a statement. The cover features a colorful mural of two horses on the Nulu Marketplace building in Louisville.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy