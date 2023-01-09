Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from the owner of an equipment rental business in Mayfield on December 19, 2022 reporting the theft of a skid steer. The business owner advised that he rented a skid steer to an individual on December 12 with an expected return date of December 19. When the business owner contacted the individual for an estimated return time on December 19, the suspect reportedly claimed that the skid steer was stolen from an address in Paducah on the night of December 18; however, GPS tracking indicates the skid steer was taken to Blytheville, AR by December 13. The skid steer has been recovered from Blytheville, AR where it is believed it had been sold by the suspect who had rented it.

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO