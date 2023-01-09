Read full article on original website
Helping Hand Now At $37,392 On Fourth Day
Paris, Tenn.–The total raised in this year’s Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction has risen to $37,392 on the fourth day of the annual auction. Each year, the auction raises thousands of dollars for over 80 non-profit and public service organizations. On Thursday, $2,690 was raised by Paris...
Helping Hand Radio Auction Total Now At $30,607
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is moving right along. On its second day a total $30,607 has been raised for the annual auction which benefits over 80 local non-profit and public service organizations. Thousands of dollars are raised each year. Tuesday’s total of $4,861 raised by...
Helping Hand Total Now At $34,582
Paris, Tenn.–After the third day of the annual Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction, a total $34,582 has been raised. Each year, Helping Hand raises thousands of dollars for over 80 non-profit and public service organizations. Today, an even total of $4,000 was raised by East Wood Clinic, Tomorrow’s...
Benefit For Shannon Bomar & Family Set
Paris, Tenn.–A benefit for Shannon Bomar and his family will be held from 4-10 p.m. February 4 at the Henry County Fairgounds. Bomar suffered a brain aneurysm and was airlifted to St. Thomas West and recovery will be extensive. Bomar is Assistant Fire Chief at the Cottage Grove Volunteer...
Prayer Breakfast, Community Forum, Drum Major For Justice Award Set For Martin Luther King Day In Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The annual observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will cover two days of activities in Paris, including the annual community prayer breakfast, speakers, forum and presentation of the Drum Major for Justice Award. Rev. Andre Richardson said activities will be kicked off with a youth rally...
Smith Named New Stewart County Chamber Director
Dover, Tenn.–A life-long resident of Stewart County with experience with Chamber experience has been hired as the new Stewart County Chamber of Commerce Director. Angie Smith was named unanimously by the board after interviews with seven candidates. She is the former Assistant Director of the Clarksville Area Chamber of...
City Of Paris Martin Luther King Day Closings
Closed Monday, January 16th and will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17th. Closed Monday, January 16th and will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on January 17th. There will be no sanitation picked up on Monday, January 16th. Monday and Tuesday Sanitation routes will run on Tuesday, January 17th. Landfill:
“New Year, New You” Blood Drive Set
LIFELINE Blood Services will host their Annual “New Year, New You” theme Blood Drive at their Jackson Center on January 12, from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., at 183 Sterling Farms DR in Jackson, TN. The first 100 donors will receive a t-shirt and a coupon for a free 24 ounce fruit blend smoothie from Tropical Smoothie Café, located at 1280 Union University Drive.
Blackburn Visits Henry County Medical Center
Paris, Tenn.–U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee stopped by Henry County Medical Center in Paris on Thursday to meet with CEO John Tucker, Board Chairman Dr. Scott Whitby and other hospital staff. Sen. Blackburn was updated on issues facing the hospital and answered questions on a wide range of healthcare topics. In photo, Blackburn, right, with Board Chair Dr. Whitby. (HCMC photo).
Sheryl C. Hall
Sheryl C. Hall, 77, of Buchanan, Tennessee, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Sheryl Christine Baker Hall was born Tuesday, May 1, 1945 in Lima, Ohio, to the late Bill Baker and the late Jean Miller Baker. Sheryl was a devout Christian by faith. She...
‘It’s just a damn roller coaster. It’s a freaking nightmare’: Alaskan mother wants justice after daughter’s death in treatment center Outside
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last time mother and daughter spoke was Thanksgiving. Raiden Toms-Moonin, 15, who was getting treatment at the Oak Plains Academy in Tennessee, was having a hard time being away from her family in Alaska so she spoke to her mother, Margaret Moonin by phone. “She...
Join Lane College Choir, Rev. Nelson Youngblood At Martin Luther King Day
Union City, Tenn.–Everyone is invited to Discovery Park of America Monday, January 16 as they celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with special programming featuring the Lane College Choir from Jackson and Pastor Nelson Youngblood III from Union City, TN. Lane College Choir, the...
Arrest Made In Trenton Sonic Armed Robbery
Trenton, Tenn.–The Trenton Police Department has made an arrest in the armed robbery of the Sonic restaurant in late December. Nicholas Raymer is being held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex on $75,000 bond.
Planners Approve New Cell Tower For Paris
Paris, Tenn.–A site plan for a new Verizon cell tower in Paris was approved unanimously Thursday by the Paris Municipal Regional Planning Commission. The 135 foot monotype cell tower will be erected on Depot Street on the lot where Trinity Funeral Home was located until a fire destroyed the building several years ago. The lot is owned by Terel Broady and will be leased by the Terra Consulting Group for Veizon Wireless.
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South
HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
Theft Of Heavy Equipment Investigated
Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from the owner of an equipment rental business in Mayfield on December 19, 2022 reporting the theft of a skid steer. The business owner advised that he rented a skid steer to an individual on December 12 with an expected return date of December 19. When the business owner contacted the individual for an estimated return time on December 19, the suspect reportedly claimed that the skid steer was stolen from an address in Paducah on the night of December 18; however, GPS tracking indicates the skid steer was taken to Blytheville, AR by December 13. The skid steer has been recovered from Blytheville, AR where it is believed it had been sold by the suspect who had rented it.
Obituaries Jan. 10, 2023
Frances Christine Ratterree, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. She was born to Elsworth and Hallie Shelton Williams on Oct. 28, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky. They preceded her in death. She was a good, kind, and loving wife to Allen Brice Ratterree for...
Camden Is “Lightning Capital” Of Tennessee
Camden, Tenn.–Camden is the ‘lightning capital’ of Tennessee, according to the annual report of weather phenomena by Vaisala, a global environmental group which keeps track of such things. According to the latests data, Camden has more lightning strikes than any other city in Tennessee, with 147 strikes...
Family believes witness has answers after Hickman County family falls to death
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hickman County family said they believe winter weather may not be the only reason three relatives fell from Interstate 840 and died. An officer from Hickman County found three family members last week after they were missing for ten days. The bridge on I-840 near...
Wanda Sue Charles
Wanda Sue Charles, 79, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her residence. Wanda was born Thursday, July 1, 1943, in Tullahoma, Tennessee, to the late Walter B. Taylor and the late Myrtle Rose Beech Taylor. She was a homemaker who formerly attended Sulphur Well Church of Christ....
