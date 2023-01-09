Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s something we learned on a recent visit to Red Chili Chinese Restaurant in Syracuse: duck tongue is mainly made up of cartilage. The inch-long pinkish tongues ($9.99) look similar to an uncooked shrimp tail without the curve and come 10 per order as part of the hotpot menu at the restaurant. Presented raw, they take only a few minutes in the boiling cauldron at the middle of the table to cook through.

