Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
localsyr.com
High egg prices impacting local restaurants
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Local restaurant owners say they’re frustrated after having to shut down during the pandemic, and now they’re dealing with the rising cost of items like eggs. Marty Richardson owns Chelsea’s Restaurant and Bar, Nestico’s Too, Rise and Grind Café in Camillus, and Rise and Grind...
localsyr.com
United Way gearing up for another MLK Day of Service
(WSYR-TV) — This Monday is the national holiday set aside to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. While some view it as a day-off, the United Way is hoping you will make it a day-on with their 21st MLK Day of Service. Helen Hudson, the United Way’s...
Stevens Swan in Desperate Need for This Unusual Donation, Can You Help?
It's amazing what one donation will do to help an animal shelter. But this request isn't one they usually ask for. Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society does an incredible job housing and rehabilitating animals in Utica. They are the go-to place when an animal is sick, hurting, or no longer has a place to call home.
localsyr.com
Nave’s Neighbors: PAWS of CNY
(WSYR-TV) — Every month, Nave’s Neighbors helps celebrate local organizations that make a difference in our community. Thursday on Bridge Street, Nave Law brought their friends, PAWS of CNY, who look to make a difference one pup at a time. PAWS wants to improve the lives of people...
Farmer Forced to Sell Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
B’ville Dining Weeks returns this month with mid-winter deals
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — It’s a relatively small village with a fairly vibrant dining scene, and for the next few weeks you can find some deals if you eat out there. B’ville Dining Weeks returns Jan. 16 to Feb. 5, with at least 15 participating restaurants. The deals vary to some extent, but the most common is a three-course dinner for $35. The restaurants are also offering special menu items.
localsyr.com
Fire on Lodi Street in Syracuse left two with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 1:25 p.m. on January 12, Syracuse firefighters were notified of a possible fire in a high-rise structure at 710 Lodi Street via 911 Center. Station 9 firefighters arrived at the scene after a few minutes. There, they found a 12-story, multiple occupancy, high-rise apartment building.
localsyr.com
Cortland preschool center enhances learning for students with disabilities through sensory pathways
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Through bright colors, shapes and patterns on the floor and walls, young students at the Racker Center are enhancing their development and expanding their knowledge. The Racker Center provides a number of strength-based support services for individuals with disabilities and their families in Tompkins, Cortland...
syracuse.com
One small bird forgot to fly south during a warm winter, so Syracusans bought him a plane ticket to Nashville
The winter of 1953 had been a mild one in Syracuse until a miserable day on Jan. 9. Temperatures slowly rose from 24 to 31 degrees and freezing rain fell, coating everything -- city streets, automobiles, and airplane wings -- in a glaze of ice. The storm was a harsh...
Popular 89-year-old diner soon returning to 24-hour service for the first time since Covid shutdown
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — For the first time since the Covid pandemic forced restaurants and bars to close on March 16, 2020, a favorite Central New York diner will soon return to serving 24 hours a day. The B’ville Diner at 18 E. Genesee St. will resume its all-night hours...
localsyr.com
Free rabies clinic coming to Tompkins County January 18
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N. Y. (WSYR-TV) – Pet owners in Tompkins County will not want to miss out on this!. A free rabies vaccination clinic will be running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Tompkins County SPCA located at 1640 Hanshaw Rd. in Ithaca.
Dog Abandoned in Herkimer? Animal Control Asks You Keep An Eye Out
Officials with Herkimer Animal Control are looking for a dog that they believed was abandoned near Herkimer College. Herkimer Animal Control posted on Facebook Monday that 'Witnesses just saw two people in a black SUV throw a large black dog in the wooded area behind the college, by Brookwood Park, and surrounding areas."
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: What’s that smell on the north end of Onondaga Lake Park?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two viewers recently contacted the Your Stories Team complaining of a “terrible smell” in the Willow Bay area of Onondaga Lake Park. One viewer was concerned it could be sewage. Onondaga County started investigating the smell after being contacted by the YS Team.
syracuse.com
51 new businesses registered in Central NY
Fifty-one new businesses were registered with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Dec. 19, 2022 through Jan. 4, 2023. Listings for Onondaga County may be limited due to a host server outage that occurred over the Christmas holiday. Service was restored on Jan. 4, however, the system was again unavailable on Jan. 6.
Famous Author Stephen King Apologizes for Making Fun of Utica
Famous author Stephen King is sorry for making fun of Utica. But his tongue-in-cheek apology may now be offending people in other parts of the country. Local leaders and members of government spoke out after King compared Utica to the chaos in the Speakership. The backlash had King apologizing to...
Huddled around the hotpot at Syracuse’s Red Chili Chinese Restaurant (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s something we learned on a recent visit to Red Chili Chinese Restaurant in Syracuse: duck tongue is mainly made up of cartilage. The inch-long pinkish tongues ($9.99) look similar to an uncooked shrimp tail without the curve and come 10 per order as part of the hotpot menu at the restaurant. Presented raw, they take only a few minutes in the boiling cauldron at the middle of the table to cook through.
cnycentral.com
Proposed buyer of Great Northern Mall is suing over stall in sale, says mall is not clean
Clay, NY — Months after a buyer said he planned to take over and rejuvenate the Great Northern Mall site, a lawsuit says that the sale has stalled out and the seller of the property isn't meeting the agreement. The Hart Lyman company agreed to purchase the mall in...
Comments / 0