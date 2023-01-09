ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

High egg prices impacting local restaurants

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Local restaurant owners say they’re frustrated after having to shut down during the pandemic, and now they’re dealing with the rising cost of items like eggs. Marty Richardson owns Chelsea’s Restaurant and Bar, Nestico’s Too, Rise and Grind Café in Camillus, and Rise and Grind...
United Way gearing up for another MLK Day of Service

(WSYR-TV) — This Monday is the national holiday set aside to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. While some view it as a day-off, the United Way is hoping you will make it a day-on with their 21st MLK Day of Service. Helen Hudson, the United Way’s...
Nave’s Neighbors: PAWS of CNY

(WSYR-TV) — Every month, Nave’s Neighbors helps celebrate local organizations that make a difference in our community. Thursday on Bridge Street, Nave Law brought their friends, PAWS of CNY, who look to make a difference one pup at a time. PAWS wants to improve the lives of people...
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
B’ville Dining Weeks returns this month with mid-winter deals

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — It’s a relatively small village with a fairly vibrant dining scene, and for the next few weeks you can find some deals if you eat out there. B’ville Dining Weeks returns Jan. 16 to Feb. 5, with at least 15 participating restaurants. The deals vary to some extent, but the most common is a three-course dinner for $35. The restaurants are also offering special menu items.
Fire on Lodi Street in Syracuse left two with injuries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 1:25 p.m. on January 12, Syracuse firefighters were notified of a possible fire in a high-rise structure at 710 Lodi Street via 911 Center. Station 9 firefighters arrived at the scene after a few minutes. There, they found a 12-story, multiple occupancy, high-rise apartment building.
Free rabies clinic coming to Tompkins County January 18

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N. Y. (WSYR-TV) – Pet owners in Tompkins County will not want to miss out on this!. A free rabies vaccination clinic will be running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Tompkins County SPCA located at 1640 Hanshaw Rd. in Ithaca.
Dog Abandoned in Herkimer? Animal Control Asks You Keep An Eye Out

Officials with Herkimer Animal Control are looking for a dog that they believed was abandoned near Herkimer College. Herkimer Animal Control posted on Facebook Monday that 'Witnesses just saw two people in a black SUV throw a large black dog in the wooded area behind the college, by Brookwood Park, and surrounding areas."
51 new businesses registered in Central NY

Fifty-one new businesses were registered with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Dec. 19, 2022 through Jan. 4, 2023. Listings for Onondaga County may be limited due to a host server outage that occurred over the Christmas holiday. Service was restored on Jan. 4, however, the system was again unavailable on Jan. 6.
Huddled around the hotpot at Syracuse’s Red Chili Chinese Restaurant (Dining Out Review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s something we learned on a recent visit to Red Chili Chinese Restaurant in Syracuse: duck tongue is mainly made up of cartilage. The inch-long pinkish tongues ($9.99) look similar to an uncooked shrimp tail without the curve and come 10 per order as part of the hotpot menu at the restaurant. Presented raw, they take only a few minutes in the boiling cauldron at the middle of the table to cook through.
