Austin handing out free winter weather supplies

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The last time the city of Austin handed out winter weather tools, supplies ran out as quickly as a half hour. So, the city is planning to do it again.

If homeowners have a pipe burst, it’s essential to halt the flow of water by shutting off the main supply.

If you are unable to access your property’s shut-off valve, you will have to open the nearest city water meter box. To do this, you need a water meter key. That’s among the supplies the city will be handing out.

The following items will also be available for residents (while supplies last):

Hose bib covers

Hand-crank flashlights

Emergency preparedness kit materials

Winter preparedness tip sheets

The gear will be available on certain days this week. Here’s when and where you can pick them up.

North UCSC :

8716 Research Blvd., Suite 115

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

8 a.m. – Until supplies run out



East UCSC :

Rosewood-Zaragosa Center

2800 Webberville Road

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

8 a.m. – Until supplies run out



South UCSC :

1901 W. William Cannon Drive, Suite 100

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

8 a.m. – Until supplies run out

Since the last few of these events have been so popular, people are asked to show up early. And the city also emphasized it will give out only one meter key per person.

