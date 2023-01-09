ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin handing out free winter weather supplies

By Chrissy Mazzone
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1w7U_0k8sxtiY00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The last time the city of Austin handed out winter weather tools, supplies ran out as quickly as a half hour. So, the city is planning to do it again.

If homeowners have a pipe burst, it’s essential to halt the flow of water by shutting off the main supply.

If you are unable to access your property’s shut-off valve, you will have to open the nearest city water meter box. To do this, you need a water meter key. That’s among the supplies the city will be handing out.

The following items will also be available for residents (while supplies last):

The gear will be available on certain days this week. Here’s when and where you can pick them up.

North UCSC :
8716 Research Blvd., Suite 115
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
8 a.m. – Until supplies run out

East UCSC :
Rosewood-Zaragosa Center
2800 Webberville Road
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
8 a.m. – Until supplies run out

South UCSC :
1901 W. William Cannon Drive, Suite 100
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
8 a.m. – Until supplies run out

Since the last few of these events have been so popular, people are asked to show up early. And the city also emphasized it will give out only one meter key per person.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

These Austin tattoo shops are offering Friday the 13th specials

AUSTIN, Texas — The time has come for Austin tattoo-lovers to flock to their favorite shops for Friday the 13th-themed tattoos!. Regardless of if you love spooky tattoos or dainty ones, you can probably find a design that's fit for you at the cheapest price you'll see all year long.
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
KVUE

One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call. The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets. According to Austin-Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

External audit of Austin Water completed, report released

AUSTIN (KXAN) – “This is silly,” said Bob Woody. “That’s what I remember.”. The downtown business owner of about 40 years said his bars and restaurants were shaken up last February during a boil water notice. Drink dispensers were unusable. “We just taped them down,...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy