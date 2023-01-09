Read full article on original website
APD: Woman wanted for hitting another with a car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in connection to hitting someone with a car. Kadijah Aailyah Green, 28, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a vehicle and third-degree cruelty to children.
Albany police seek suspects; father accused of injuring toddler, striking woman with car
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in two assaults and a property damage case. Kadarius Jeffery Dunlap is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault that left his daughter injured.
Albany police searching for rape suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An man is currently wanted for rape by police, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Tony Jerrod Riggins, 40, is wanted on the rape charge. The circumstances of the case are currently unknown. Riggins stands 5′9 and weighs 168 pounds. WALB News 10 has...
Albany police make arrests in car theft, robbery, burglary cases
ALBANY — An investigation of a reported stolen car led to two arrests and seizure of marijuana and a firearm that were recovered after two teenagers were taken into custody. Officers with the Albany Police Department were dispatched on Sunday to the 1300 block of Hobson Street in response to a report of a stolen car. Two suspects, Jariah Daniels and Demorion Daniels, were seen exiting the stolen vehicle, police said, and Jariah Daniels drove away after he saw the officers. He was later stopped.
Albany police seek stalking suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted on aggravated stalking charges. De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is accused of contacting a victim for whom a judge had issued a protective order prohibiting such contact, according to police.
APD searching for answers following weekend shooting injuring 4
ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany Police Department (APD) wants parents to know where their children are at all times. This message coming down Tuesday after four people were shot including 3 minors Sunday at Driskell Park. “Some unknown person came up in a car, fired shots injuring 4 people.”...
Juvenile arrested for armed robbery at Albany convenience store
A teen is behind bars after an armed robbery at Oasis, located at 1301 South Slappey boulevard on January 5. The suspect's picture was put on the Albany Police Department's Facebook page for identification purposes and police say that several calls came in from citizens identifing the suspect as a 15-year-old juvenile.
Albany man robbed of his phone by gun point
Albany police are investigating after a man was robbed at gun point. Police responded to the 200 block of West Oglethorpe in reference to an armed robbery. The victim told police that the robbery happened on October 2. The victim says he was walking in the hallway of a residence in the 400 block of East Whitney Avenue when a black man in a ski mask approached him. The masked man asked the victim to buy weed and he declined. The suspect asked the victim to put his number into the phone. As he did, an unknown male behind the victim pointed a gun to his head and told the victim to give him his iPhone 12.
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.
Albany police need help from community to locate man wanted for questioning
The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photos. Police say that this man is wanted for questioning for stolen property. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at...
GBI Requested by Pelham Police Department to assist in Murder Investigation
Pelham, G.A – The GBI was requested to investigate the murders of two males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham, Georgia. The GBI was contacted about 8:47 p.m. on January 9, 2023 and was asked to respond and assist in the investigation. Agents and Crime Scene Specialists responded.
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.
Police need help to identify teen wanted for stealing a vehicle
Albany police need help to identify a teen wanted for stealing a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Two teens arrested for Fulwood Park armed robbery in Tifton
Two teens are behind bars after an armed robbery at Fulwood Park over the weekend. On Saturday, January 7, around 11:20 p.m., a Tifton police officer was flagged down at 14th Street E and Tift Avenue by 18-year-old Elijah Robinson, stating that he had been robbed at Fulwood Park. Robinson...
GBI assisting in Pelham murder investigation that left two men dead
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Pelham Police Department to assist in a murder investigation that occurred in Pelham, leaving two males shot while sitting in a vehicle.
Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
Woman recovering after being shot in the foot Saturday
Albany police are investigating after a woman was shot early Saturday morning. On January 1, officers responded to Checkers, located in the 100 block of South Slappey Boulevard for a shooting. Witnesses on scene told police that they were sitting in the parking lot when the victim came running up...
Leesburg store employees help injured cat
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia is known to have feral cats roaming around. Some are a nuisance but many start to become like a wild pet. After being run over by a car last week, Stubbs, the Local Grocery store pet is now on her way to recovery. Store...
New Thomasville Police Substation makes its way to Downtown Thomasville
A new Thomasville Police Substation has opened in Downtown Thomasville.
Albany police seek two suspects in domestic violence cases
ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects in separate domestic violence cases. Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., 33, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, battery and cruelty to children.
