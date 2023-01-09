ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Driver who was cut off shoots motorist in chest in Dallas expressway road rage case

By Emerson Clarridge
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A person was shot on Monday on the Central Expressway in Dallas in a crime motivated by road rage, WFAA-TV reported.

The victim, whose age and sex was not made public, was shot about 12:45 p.m. in the 13700 block of the south lanes of the expressway near Midpark Road, WFAA reported, citing a Dallas police account.

WFAA reported that sources close to the investigation said that before the shooting, the victim cut off a sport utility vehicle. The SUV drove next to the victim and an assailant shot him or her in the arm and chest.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The suspect was not in custody.

