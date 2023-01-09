NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The diverse and historic city of New Haven landed a spot in the The New York Times top places to go in 2023. In the NYT list, 52 Places to Go in 2023, said New Haven is "a home to tinkerers and rebels, and a treasure trove of contemporary art and architect," citing the distinctive neighborhoods, thriving cultural life and architecture.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO