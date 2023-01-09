Read full article on original website
Stanley E. Peterson, age 100, of Alta
Stanley E. Peterson, age 100, of Alta, Iowa died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake. Memorial services will take place Monday, January 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will be at a later date in the Woodlawn Cemetery.
Dorothy Agnes Turnquist, age 92, of Sioux Rapids
Dorothy Agnes Turnquist, age 92, of Sioux Rapids, Iowa died January 10, 2023 at the Pleasant View Home in Albert City, Iowa. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Church in Sioux Rapids, Iowa. Burial will follow in the Lone Tree Cemetery.
Storm Lake Community Service Officer Gracie Vrieze Honored at Retirement Open House
Today (Wed) is the last day on the job for longtime Storm Lake Community Service Officer Gracie Vrieze. A retirement open house was held this afternoon in the council chambers at Storm Lake City Hall...(audio clip below :24 ) Vrieze started with the Storm Lake Police Department in 1993, and...
Sandra J. Millikan, age 79, of Cherokee
Sandra J.Millikan, age 79, of Cherokee, Iowa, formerly of Storm Lake, Iowa, died January 8, 2022 at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Graveside services will take place Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
Robert (Bob) Martin Thompson, Sr, age 100
Robert (Bob) Martin Thompson, Sr. died on January 2, 2023 at Accura HealthCare of Aurelia, Iowa, following a short stay. He was 100 years old. Born on February 9, 1922, Bob died of age-related causes. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the St....
OWI Offenses Lead to Prison Term for Storm Lake Man
A Storm Lake man was recently sentenced in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to five years in prison due to several instances of operating under the influence. 24-year-old Jonathan Andrade previously pleaded guilty to 3rd or Subsequent Offense Operating While Intoxicated, which is a class D felony.
Micah Barnes Miss Rodeo Iowa Reign Underway ; Coronation Celebration Planned in Alta
Alta Aurelia graduate Micah Barnes officially started her reign as Miss Rodeo Iowa 2023 at the beginning of this year. Barnes competed in a pageant to win the title this past August, and has a busy travel schedule ahead...(audio clip below :31 ) A Miss Rodeo Iowa coronation celebration will...
Everly Man Arrested for Fraudulent Practice
An Everly man has been arrested on a fraudulent practice charge. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Alexander Plemmons was taken into custody shortly before 10pm Tuesday at 105 South Adams Street in Everly. Plemmons was wanted for 2nd Degree Fraudulent Practice. He was booked into the Clay County Jail on a five-thousand dollar bond.
Car vs Semi Collision Near Holstein Results in Death
A fatality occurred as a result of a car vs semi collision just south of Holstein. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after noon on Wednesday. An individual driving a Chevrolet Malibu was stopped at a stop sign on Highway 59 at the west junction of Highway 20. The driver of the Malibu failed to yield to traffic, and entered Highway 20 in front of a westbound Peterbilt semi. The two vehicles collided, and the driver of the Malibu sustained fatal injuries. The condition of the semi driver isn't mentioned in the report.
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize
A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
Storm Lake Man Receives Prison Sentence for Multiple Meth Possession Offenses
A Storm Lake man has been sentenced to serve up to five years in prison on a drug-related charge. 30-year-old Damien Fisher previously pleaded guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, 3rd or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony. He will serve the prison term with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
WITCC Receives Department of Education Grant
Western Iowa Tech Community College has been awarded a 2.2-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant will be used for a number of purposes, including strengthening retention of Arts and Sciences students, improving transfer pathways to four-year colleges and universities, fostering a culture of equity, and training employees on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
Storm Lake Man Sentenced to up to 20 Years in Prison for Delivery of Meth
A Storm Lake man was sentenced on Monday of this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve a total of up to 20 years in prison on drug-related charges. Back in November, 39-year-old Chak Takeo pleaded guilty to two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a class C felony. He was sentenced to serve up to ten years on each count with the Iowa Department of Corrections. The terms will run consecutively. The remaining charges were dismissed per terms of the plea agreement with the BV County Attorney's Office.
