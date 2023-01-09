Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.org
What teachers want Tom Horne to know following his State of Education address
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne gave his State of Education speech Wednesday and touched on a number of issues — including school vouchers, English immersion and a campaign pledge to return to traditional discipline. “When teachers leave the profession, they’re surveyed. And the No. 1 reason for...
ABC 15 News
Superintendent Horne tells lawmakers state of public education is grim
PHOENIX — Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne told lawmakers Wednesday the state of public education is grim. Horne made his blunt assessment before the Senate Education Committee and said, "Two-thirds of our students are not proficient in math. 60% are not proficient in reading. Imagine what that means for their future and our future."
Audit: Arizona public school district endangered students, couldn’t pay teachers
(The Center Square) – A western Arizona public school district was found by state auditors to have put children on dangerous buses, run illegitimate nonprofits for decades, and misappropriated funds to the point where teachers’ pay couldn’t be fulfilled. According to the results of an investigation by the auditor general, Hyder Elementary School District #16 in Southwest Arizona failed basic protocols in four areas, “putting public monies, sensitive computerized data, and student safety at risk.” ...
AZFamily
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is a “right-to-work” state but could that change? A bill was just introduced to repeal the state’s current right-to-work law. It’s controversial because people disagree on whether that would help or hurt you, the employee. It all comes down to how...
Educators react to Governor’s school plans
Education is a key part of the agenda for new Governor Katie Hobbs. KGUN 9 on Your Side talked to educators at the public school—and university level about the Governor’s proposals.
Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life
Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible. With a […] The post Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature
Across the street from the state Capitol, while lawmakers gathered in advance of the new legislative session, Arizona high school students laid out 180 black body bags in protest. “We are trying to let our legislators know that every single step they take, bill they vote on, there is a life on the line,” said […] The post High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Looking Forward: What Governor Hobbs’s Transition Team Told Us About How She Will Govern
For the first time in 16 years, a Democrat is the Governor of Arizona. The transition into such an office is complicated, with many appointments to make and many departments to fill. This is not something that one person can reasonably do, so the transition team of any new Governor plays a very significant role in preparing them to step into the job as well as making recommendations for the various departments.
12news.com
No, Arizona school administration costs are not too high
ARIZONA, USA — For years, politicians have suggested Arizona school districts have bloated administrations. However, statistics don’t support that claim. Arizona school districts spend too much on administration expenses. The sources. Arizona Department of Education. U.S. Census data. Grand Canyon Institute research. Education Finance Reform Group research. The...
ABC 15 News
Insurance glitch leaves Valley man without insulin; policyholders told they're not covered
PHOENIX — A recent and routine trip to the pharmacy for Dan, a Valley resident, quickly took a turn for the worse. None of his prescriptions could be filled. "The pharmacist gave me back my card and said, 'you have no more insurance,'" Dan recalled. He's diabetic and takes...
12news.com
'Flip that seat': Marlene Galan Woods, widow of Grant Woods, exploring a run for Congress against Schweikert in '24
ARIZONA, USA — Marlene Galan Woods, the widow of former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods and chair of Democrat Adrian Fontes' successful campaign for secretary of state, says she is considering whether to challenge seven-term Republican Congressman David Schweikert in 2024. "I want to flip that seat," Woods said...
KGUN 9
Scam alert: 'Will Mills' targeting Arizonans who are estate planning
When it comes to estate planning, both a living will and living trust cover your health wishes but only a trust protects your property and can keep you out of probate court. "That's basically when the courts are there to determine who gets your money. It's not an evil process, it's just time-consuming and can cost a lot of money," said financial professional Stewart Willis with Asset Preservation Wealth and Tax.
azmirror.com
Appeals court sides with student in flap over doctoral support at Grand Canyon University
ATLANTA — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that an Arizona-based, for-profit Christian university breached contractual obligations by failing to provide a doctoral student with the necessary requirements to complete their degree program. Donrich Young, who enrolled in a Grand Canyon University online doctoral program in 2015, claimed the...
prescottenews.com
Yavapai College Announces Bachelor of Science in Business Degree: The First Baccalaureate Degree Offered by a Rural Community College in Arizona
Photo: Dr. Lisa Rhine, President of Yavapai College speaks at Tuesday’s press conference announcing the Bachelor of Science in Business Degree. The degree is pending HLC final review, it is being recommended for approval, and there are no areas of concern. Yavapai College has announced the launch of a...
12news.com
A life-sized teddy bear is running through Arizona. The visit is part of a much-larger project and message
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A life-size teddy bear running through Arizona named Bearsun is bringing awareness to mental health by running from New York City to Los Angeles. Jesse Larios, the man inside the giant character, began his journey on November 5th and since then has averaged running 40 miles a day.
azmirror.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus plans to sue Hobbs over executive order protecting LGBTQ employees
The Arizona Freedom Caucus, an offshoot of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, said Monday that it plans to sue Gov. Katie Hobbs for executive orders she issued in her first week on the job. Arizona Freedom Caucus Chairman and Queen Creek state Rep. Jake Hoffman...
kjzz.org
Arizona State Hospital remains a pain point; solutions seem limited despite issues
The Arizona State Hospital, which provides psychiatric care for those with serious mental illness, continues to be a pain point for the state. Some say it needs to be extricated from the Arizona Department of Health Services, which both runs and regulates it. The legislative council that makes recommendations about...
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
kjzz.org
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on her faith, her career and a bruising campaign
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been in office a little over a week, and she’s deep into the job already. After pledging to be bipartisan, the Democrat’s first State of the State address angered some Republican lawmakers so much they walked out during the speech. She has issued several executive orders — one designed to protect LGBTQ state workers has led to threats of a lawsuit. And Arizonans will learn even more about her intentions when Hobbs releases her first budget later this week.
KOLD-TV
Governor Katie Hobbs gives encore state of the state address in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a different kind of state of the state address in Tucson today, different from what we’ve been hearing for the past 15 years or so, where they had been more business driven, this one today was more socially driven. Gov. Katie...
Comments / 5