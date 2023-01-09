ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

kjzz.org

What teachers want Tom Horne to know following his State of Education address

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne gave his State of Education speech Wednesday and touched on a number of issues — including school vouchers, English immersion and a campaign pledge to return to traditional discipline. “When teachers leave the profession, they’re surveyed. And the No. 1 reason for...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Superintendent Horne tells lawmakers state of public education is grim

PHOENIX — Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne told lawmakers Wednesday the state of public education is grim. Horne made his blunt assessment before the Senate Education Committee and said, "Two-thirds of our students are not proficient in math. 60% are not proficient in reading. Imagine what that means for their future and our future."
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Audit: Arizona public school district endangered students, couldn’t pay teachers

(The Center Square) – A western Arizona public school district was found by state auditors to have put children on dangerous buses, run illegitimate nonprofits for decades, and misappropriated funds to the point where teachers’ pay couldn’t be fulfilled. According to the results of an investigation by the auditor general, Hyder Elementary School District #16 in Southwest Arizona failed basic protocols in four areas, “putting public monies, sensitive computerized data, and student safety at risk.” ...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life

Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible.  With a […] The post Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature

Across the street from the state Capitol, while lawmakers gathered in advance of the new legislative session, Arizona high school students laid out 180 black body bags in protest. “We are trying to let our legislators know that every single step they take, bill they vote on, there is a life on the line,” said […] The post High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Looking Forward: What Governor Hobbs’s Transition Team Told Us About How She Will Govern

For the first time in 16 years, a Democrat is the Governor of Arizona. The transition into such an office is complicated, with many appointments to make and many departments to fill. This is not something that one person can reasonably do, so the transition team of any new Governor plays a very significant role in preparing them to step into the job as well as making recommendations for the various departments.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

No, Arizona school administration costs are not too high

ARIZONA, USA — For years, politicians have suggested Arizona school districts have bloated administrations. However, statistics don’t support that claim. Arizona school districts spend too much on administration expenses. The sources. Arizona Department of Education. U.S. Census data. Grand Canyon Institute research. Education Finance Reform Group research. The...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Scam alert: 'Will Mills' targeting Arizonans who are estate planning

When it comes to estate planning, both a living will and living trust cover your health wishes but only a trust protects your property and can keep you out of probate court. "That's basically when the courts are there to determine who gets your money. It's not an evil process, it's just time-consuming and can cost a lot of money," said financial professional Stewart Willis with Asset Preservation Wealth and Tax.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Yavapai College Announces Bachelor of Science in Business Degree: The First Baccalaureate Degree Offered by a Rural Community College in Arizona

Photo: Dr. Lisa Rhine, President of Yavapai College speaks at Tuesday’s press conference announcing the Bachelor of Science in Business Degree. The degree is pending HLC final review, it is being recommended for approval, and there are no areas of concern. Yavapai College has announced the launch of a...
PRESCOTT, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on her faith, her career and a bruising campaign

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been in office a little over a week, and she’s deep into the job already. After pledging to be bipartisan, the Democrat’s first State of the State address angered some Republican lawmakers so much they walked out during the speech. She has issued several executive orders — one designed to protect LGBTQ state workers has led to threats of a lawsuit. And Arizonans will learn even more about her intentions when Hobbs releases her first budget later this week.
ARIZONA STATE

