On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11:13 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to a report from the HCSO, the victim, 48-year-old Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted the HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as 26-year-old Kenneth Cody Izell. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated.

JASPER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO