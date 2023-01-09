ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

riverbendnews.org

Jasper man charged with premeditated murder

On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11:13 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to a report from the HCSO, the victim, 48-year-old Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted the HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as 26-year-old Kenneth Cody Izell. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated.
JASPER, FL
southgatv.com

GBI Requested by Pelham Police Department to assist in Murder Investigation

Pelham, G.A – The GBI was requested to investigate the murders of two males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham, Georgia. The GBI was contacted about 8:47 p.m. on January 9, 2023 and was asked to respond and assist in the investigation. Agents and Crime Scene Specialists responded.
PELHAM, GA
WCTV

GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.
PELHAM, GA
WCTV

LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors surrounding violence at Godby High School at a press conference Thursday morning. Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division. He said rumors about possible gun violence at the school were unfounded, but the agency had stepped up its presence at Godby “just as a precaution” following several days of fighting.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of distribution of fentanyl. Stephen Jerome Brinson, 47, was under supervision after his release from federal prison for his 2005 narcotics conviction. In early 2021, investigators with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks 10 years since Kendrick Johnson was found dead in a gym mat at Lowndes High School. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into the vertical mat while trying to retrieve his shoes and got stuck upside-down, and suffocated.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

3 Southwest Ga. counties receiving millions for road resurfacing

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift, Berrien and Lowndes counties will be receiving almost $9 million for road resurfacing, according to the Georgia Department Department of Transportation (GDOT). The first $5.2 million project that was approved in November 2022 is for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

North Patterson Street lane closure

VALDOSTA – Georgia Power urges drivers to be cautious of lane closure while poles are being changed on N. Patterson Street. Georgia Power will shut down the northbound lane at the Center Of The Arts Park, located at 605 N Patterson St, to change out two dangerous poles. This work will begin on Wednesday, January 11th, and be closed until Thursday, the 12th.
