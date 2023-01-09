Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Live Oak man arrested for June 27 shooting that left resident of The Enclave paralyzed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rahzon Tee-Yon Fennell-Demeritte, 18, was arrested in Suwannee County and charged with armed home invasion robbery and attempted felony murder in connection with the June 27 shooting at The Enclave that left a man paralyzed. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at 9:16 p.m. on June 27...
riverbendnews.org
Jasper man charged with premeditated murder
On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11:13 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to a report from the HCSO, the victim, 48-year-old Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted the HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as 26-year-old Kenneth Cody Izell. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated.
WCTV
22-year-old robbery suspect arrested in Cascades Park after police chase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested near Tallahassee’s Cascades Park after leading police on a chase Wednesday afternoon. 22-year-old Adeis Francis is now facing charges for robbery and hit and run, according to booking information. He is held at the Leon County Jail. The incident began...
mycbs4.com
18-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville arrested in Suwannee County
According to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), they arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville, FL. Earlier this morning they located Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte from Live Oak, FL.
southgatv.com
GBI Requested by Pelham Police Department to assist in Murder Investigation
Pelham, G.A – The GBI was requested to investigate the murders of two males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham, Georgia. The GBI was contacted about 8:47 p.m. on January 9, 2023 and was asked to respond and assist in the investigation. Agents and Crime Scene Specialists responded.
WCTV
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.
mycbs4.com
Suwannee County deputy makes arrest after finding meth during traffic stop
According to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), they seized multiple clear plastic bags of 13.8 grams of methamphetamine. On Jan. 10th, a deputy conducted a traffic stop due to a vehicle failing to remain in their lane. After consensually searching the vehicle, the deputy located a cigarette box with...
WCTV
Officials seeking video of large fight at Godby High after school placed on lockdown
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirms a large fight at Godby High School led to a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Eyewitness News received a call from a parent around 2:20 p.m. sharing that Godby was on lockdown and multiple Leon County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were on campus at the time.
WCTV
LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors surrounding violence at Godby High School at a press conference Thursday morning. Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division. He said rumors about possible gun violence at the school were unfounded, but the agency had stepped up its presence at Godby “just as a precaution” following several days of fighting.
WALB 10
Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
WALB 10
Full Interview: Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk talks 10 years of the Kendrick Johnson case
Before you board your fur baby, you may want to be aware of dog flu. Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer...
WCTV
Tallahassee man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of distribution of fentanyl. Stephen Jerome Brinson, 47, was under supervision after his release from federal prison for his 2005 narcotics conviction. In early 2021, investigators with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and...
douglasnow.com
COVID-19 convenience store employee allegedly steals $100 from lottery ticket, blows into officer's face at jail
An employee of a local Circle K convenience store, Dedra Robinson, was recently arrested for stealing money from a woman who won $500 on a lottery ticket while she was working. Robinson then received an additional charge during her booking after blowing in the jailer's face while having COVID-19. According...
WALB 10
10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks 10 years since Kendrick Johnson was found dead in a gym mat at Lowndes High School. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into the vertical mat while trying to retrieve his shoes and got stuck upside-down, and suffocated.
WALB 10
3 Southwest Ga. counties receiving millions for road resurfacing
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift, Berrien and Lowndes counties will be receiving almost $9 million for road resurfacing, according to the Georgia Department Department of Transportation (GDOT). The first $5.2 million project that was approved in November 2022 is for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from...
valdostatoday.com
North Patterson Street lane closure
VALDOSTA – Georgia Power urges drivers to be cautious of lane closure while poles are being changed on N. Patterson Street. Georgia Power will shut down the northbound lane at the Center Of The Arts Park, located at 605 N Patterson St, to change out two dangerous poles. This work will begin on Wednesday, January 11th, and be closed until Thursday, the 12th.
New Thomasville Police Substation makes its way to Downtown Thomasville
A new Thomasville Police Substation has opened in Downtown Thomasville.
Candles, beer and film driving new business in Thomasville
Candles, beer and film are three businesses that are expected to drive downtown Thomasville’s economy forward in 2023.
