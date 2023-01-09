Read full article on original website
Fourth-grade teacher at Kalamazoo school placed on administrative leave
On Wednesday, the principal of Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School sent a message to parents, explaining that fourth-grade teacher Joel Osborn would not be teaching for the foreseeable future.
Fox17
After school program is changing lives, families, communities
GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — For working parents, one of the biggest challenges is childcare and making sure your kids have enriching opportunities to thrive. And this only gets harder as those kids get older. But there's an amazing program keeping them all busy, learning and helping one another - which in turn helps our communities. It’s called New City Kids.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek Central High School students get chance to learn about career paths
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Central High School freshman students had a chance to learn more about career paths Wednesday, according to Nate Hunt, Communications Manager for Battle Creek Public Schools. Funky Fresh: Lettuce to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre. Located in the high school gymnasium, students participated...
Police investigating after student takes photo with gun in Oakridge High School bathroom
MUSKEGON, Mich — An Oakridge Public Schools student took a picture holding a gun inside the High School Wednesday, district officials say. Everyone is safe, and the student is no longer at school. Students involved with taking the photo told school officials they took the photo on Thursday, Jan....
WWMT
Fennville Public Schools to offer grief counseling following students' deaths
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Fennville Public Schools opened its doors to students and families to meet with grief counselors and support staff following the tragic death of two students in the district, Superintendent Jim Greydanus said in a letter Monday. Investigation: Allegan County family of four dead in suspected...
Muskegon educators a step ahead
Good morning, and happy Friday Jr.! Now with the news ... Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state’s laws surrounding restraint and seclusion should be improved after seeing an investigation done by the Free Press last year. Schools in Muskegon are working to honor her request and avoid these controversial tactics. ...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
wgvunews.org
Residents voice their disapproval at Ottawa County Board meeting
One week after the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several “surprising” changes to its local government, a number of area residents Tuesday voiced their disapproval. The newly-elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, made up of 10 Republicans and 1 Democrat, reportedly “shocked” a number of county officials...
Mona Shores student allegedly posts picture of gun in backpack on Snapchat
NORTON SHORES, MI – Police are investigating after a Mona Shores middle school student allegedly posted a picture of a gun inside a backpack on social media late Tuesday night, Jan. 10. Mona Shores Superintendent Bill O’Brien informed families on Wednesday that police had prohibited the student from attending...
Family of Wyoming student addresses school board alleged of racist acts: 'I'm disgusted'
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The family of a Wyoming High School basketball player spoke before the Jenison School Board Monday night after several Jenison students are accused of making racist remarks about a player during a basketball game nearly a month ago. It all started in mid-December with a...
WZZM 13
'STILL Where You Belong': Community members band together against newly-elected county commissioners
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — More than a week after the newly-elected county commissioners in Ottawa County took many by surprise with significant leadership changes, community members are banding together to work behind the scenes. "People are asking 'what is going on? 'What can I do? Are people looking into...
House of Dank Grand Rapids Holds Official Grand Opening Party
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., January 11th, 2023 - THIS SATURDAY, House of Dank Grand Rapids will be going GRAND for their Grand Opening Party, with giveaways, vendors, and so much more, so be sure to get there early with the doors opening at 9am. The first customer in line will get a special gift!
Body found at park the day after Aquinas lockdown
A body was discovered in Wilcox Park, which borders Aquinas College, the day after the school went into lockdown after a report of shots fired.
WWMTCw
Holland Hospital increases care for women with new gynecologic oncologist
HOLLAND, Mich. — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, and Holland Hospital celebrated by welcoming a brand new gynecologic oncologist to their staff. In collaboration with University of Michigan Health - West, Dr. Kevin Brader, M.D., joined Holland Hospital Women's Specialty Care staff, bringing a vast amount of cancer treatment experience to the West Michigan lakeshore area, according to Holland Hospital in a release.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Nonprofit opens new affordable living for seniors in Grand Rapids
A local nonprofit housing corporation cut the ribbon on a new affordable living senior center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday.
Fox17
South Haven's first female firefighter hangs up helmet after 21 years, continues to serve community
There are women who shatter the glass ceiling, and then there are women who are trailblazers. South Haven's first female career firefighter, Dawn Hinz, just hung up her helmet after 21 years of service, but she isn't done giving back to the community. Hinz was hired as South Haven's first...
WWMT
'Gunshots' noises triggered brief lockdown at Aquinas College, spokesperson says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas College in Grand Rapids was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday, according to an emergency alert posted at 8:30 a.m. The lockdown was lifted a short time later, according to an all clear alert posted at 9:06 a.m. New president: Aquinas College announces new...
Holland gives voters final say on proposed waterfront development
On Wednesday, the Holland City Council took the next step in a potential development project, which would allow for the construction of hotels, mixed-use buildings, and a marina for cruise ships.
Fox17
Grand Rapids Public Library announces 2023 selection for annual reading program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) has announced 2023’s literary selection for its annual reading program. This year, participating fifth graders will read Isaiah Dunn is My Hero by Kelly J. Baptist, according to GRPL. We’re told the One Book, One City for Kids...
