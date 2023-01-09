Read full article on original website
Related
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Braelon Allen’s legendary reaction to Badgers landing former USC 4-star WR
The Wisconsin Badgers got a massive addition to their receiving corps after landing four-star USC transfer CJ Williams, and Badgers’ running back Braelon Allen is hyped with the new transfer. Not gonna miss those 9 man boxes ✌🏾 — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) January 12, 2023 “Not gonna miss those 9 man boxes,” Allen wrote on […] The post Braelon Allen’s legendary reaction to Badgers landing former USC 4-star WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints LB Demario Davis Voted as 2nd Team NFL All-Pro
New Orleans LB Demario Davis receives All-Pro recognition after another outstanding season.
Micah Parsons fires back at Justin Fields-Bryce Young debate
The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s a golden asset for the struggling franchise, as the Bears look to turn things around following yet another disastrous campaign. The question now for the Bears is on which kind of player will they use the top-overall pick. There are rumors […] The post Micah Parsons fires back at Justin Fields-Bryce Young debate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Quay Walker punishment for pushing Lions trainer gets update
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker will most likely not receive a suspension after pushing a Detroit Lions athletic trainer in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 18 loss, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Walker was ejected from the game for shoving the Lions staff member and was visibly distraught in the […] The post Quay Walker punishment for pushing Lions trainer gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys star Trevon Diggs fires Dak Prescott warning that will scare Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Dak Prescott may not have been his usual self ever since returning from a five-game absence early in the season, but that’s not bothering Trevon Diggs one bit. In fact, the Dallas Cowboys cornerback is confident his QB will be able to bounce back once they step foot on the big stage in the playoffs. […] The post Cowboys star Trevon Diggs fires Dak Prescott warning that will scare Tom Brady, Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills make big Cole Beasley move ahead of NFL Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad, making him available for the NFL playoffs, the team announced on Thursday. In a corresponding move, the team released offensive lineman Justin Murray. We've signed WR Cole Beasley from the practice squad and released OL Justin Murray. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/O4J3k8YFfi — Buffalo […] The post Bills make big Cole Beasley move ahead of NFL Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. It wasn’t perfect, however, and his play dipped a bit as the Lions completed a winning season. With a major decision looming, the Lions have a lot to think about. And the Lions are doing just that, thinking. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes spoke […] The post Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski’s ‘hundred billion dollar’ Joe Burrow take ahead of playoffs vs. Ravens
Ahead of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Baltimore Ravens, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has given his insight on the matchup. During a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Gronkowski was asked about which player could have the best performance over Wild Card weekend. In his answer, Gronkowski took the […] The post Rob Gronkowski’s ‘hundred billion dollar’ Joe Burrow take ahead of playoffs vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson breaks silence on knee injury in strong message to Ravens
Lamar Jackson updated the status of his knee injury as the first round of the NFL playoff dawns. The Baltimore Ravens superstar revealed on Twitter Thursday that he’s still recovering from a PCL sprain in his left knee, dealing with inflammation and instability and far from 100 percent. “Thank you everyone for your support and […] The post Lamar Jackson breaks silence on knee injury in strong message to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ahmaad Galloway, ex-Alabama running back, found dead at age 42
Ahmaad Galloway, a former running back for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, was found dead at the age of 42, reports TMZ. Galloway, an eighth-grade English teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, did not show up to work. Compton-Drew Middle School principal Susan Reid said that concerned school leaders asked for a […] The post Ahmaad Galloway, ex-Alabama running back, found dead at age 42 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 early Commanders offseason targets in 2023 NFL free agency
The Washington Commanders 2022 campaign did not go to plan. With three different quarterbacks earning the starts, the team ultimately finished with an 8-8-1 record. With this record, they finished fourth in a highly competitive NFC East. The Commanders have put together a strong roster on both sides of the ball. On offense, they have […] The post 3 early Commanders offseason targets in 2023 NFL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tee Higgins drops playoff injury update that will fire up Bengals QB Joe Burrow
The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their third showdown with the Baltimore Ravens this season, and ahead of the playoff matchup against their familiar foe, Tee Higgins provided an eye-opening injury update on his status for Sunday. After missing practice on Wednesday due to an illness, Higgins indicated he was feeling better on Thursday and that his sickness isn’t something he won’t be able to play through, via Charlie Goldsmith of Enquirer. That should be music to the ears of Joe Burrow, hearing that his star wide receiver expects to be all systems go for the Wild Card Round.
How Christian McCaffrey saw ‘greatness’ in Brock Purdy right after 49ers trade
Brock Purdy has impressed since taking over QB duties for the San Francisco 49ers. His presence has been crucial amid Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance’s injuries. Running back Christian McCaffrey, who was acquired by San Francisco from the Carolina Panthers prior to the trade deadline, recently got brutally honest on Purdy, per NBC Sports’ Matt […] The post How Christian McCaffrey saw ‘greatness’ in Brock Purdy right after 49ers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts drops truth bomb on injury status ahead of NFL playoffs
Jalen Hurts made his return to action in the Philadelphia Eagles’ home win over the New York Giants in Week 18. Hurts could have sat out the game to continue to nurse his right shoulder injury, but he ended up playing in the contest, as Philadelphia was in need of a win to clinch both […] The post Eagles QB Jalen Hurts drops truth bomb on injury status ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Alabama 5-star, Michigan DE enters transfer portal seeking 5th school
After one year with the Michigan Wolverines, defensive end Eyabi Okie has once again entered himself into the transfer portal. If he does indeed transfer, Okie would be playing for the fourth team in his college career. Okie entered the portal on Thursday, via On3’s Matt Enitz. This is the fourth time Okie has entered […] The post Former Alabama 5-star, Michigan DE enters transfer portal seeking 5th school appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
130K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0