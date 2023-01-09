Read full article on original website
Colchester holds meeting to discuss potential new traffic pattern
The trial for a Quebec man accused of kidnapping an elderly New York couple continues Thursday. Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church. Burlington’s Development Review Board has signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. Sen. Hassan visits Grafton County to discuss opioid addiction...
South Burlington man faces attempted murder charge in St. Albans prison attack
Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, was issued a citation Thursday for the felony charge and is set to be arraigned next month. He is accused of beating Jeffrey Hall, 55, who shared the same cell with him, last month. Hall has been hospitalized in critical condition since Dec. 22. Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington man faces attempted murder charge in St. Albans prison attack.
Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church
Sen. Sanders heads to Essex HS to learn from students. Sen. Sanders heads to Essex HS to learn from students. Federal officials to discuss Highgate border upgrades. A proposed expansion of the Highgate border crossing will be the topic of a public hearing in St. Albgans Thursday evening. Trial underway...
St. Johnsbury man arrested during traffic stop
LYNDON — A 29-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested in Lyndon yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Broad Street at around 1:40 p.m. Police identified one of the passengers as Robert Guest, who was a suspect in a separate incident. During the...
Colchester man faces 3 new charges in Swanton shooting case
Federal prosecutors allege an effort to control the drug trade in the Swanton area led to the death of a man accused of being a rival drug dealer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester man faces 3 new charges in Swanton shooting case.
Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Barre are still investigating after a teacher was shot with an Airsoft gun at Spaulding High School Tuesday. They say it happened inside a classroom around 2:45 p.m. as classes were getting out when a teacher was struck by a pellet in the back. The teacher was not seriously hurt.
Barre police: High school students shoot teacher with airsoft gun
BARRE, Vt. — Two students at Spaulding High School could be facing charges after one of them allegedly shot a teacher in the back with an airsoft gun on Tuesday. Barre police said the received a report at 2:45 p.m. that a teacher was shot in the back with what was said to be a pellet gun during dismissal, causing a minor injury.
Burlington officials unveil public safety plan
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a year of unprecedented gun violence in the Queen City, Burlington officials Thursday unveiled a plan the mayor says will prioritize public safety. “I do not want 2022 again,” said Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad, who was joined by the mayor and other city...
Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department looking for local woman
STOWE — The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for Danielle Lowe. Police say Lowe is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. The arrest warrant is related to cocaine possession and criminal operation of a motor vehicle criminal charges. Police say she is also wanted for...
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
John Deere signs on to 'Right to Repair' agreement. FAA lifts grounding order; Delays, cancellations continue. Planes are flying again following a nationwide FAA computer outage Wednesday morning, but there are still delays at the Burlington airport. Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023. Updated: 10 hours ago. Burlington Mayor Miro...
Snowplow Spotlight: Captain Snowpants and The Ice Cruncher
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Captain Snowpants and The Ice Crusher. We begin this morning’s snowplow spotlight with The Ice Crusher!. Logan Riley drives The Ice Crusher truck on Route 78 East from Swanton to Sheldon, and Route 7 north from Highgate to Swanton. Students at Highgate Elementary School named this plow. Riley says it’s a great aggressive name for the type of work he and the rest of the team perform.
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
Cambridge Man Arrested Following Stolen Vehicle Investigation
A Cambridge man has been arrested by State Police following an investigation into a stolen vehicle. Troopers say they spotted a vehicle on Hoosick Road in Brunswick Tuesday that'd been reported stolen out of Vermont. They attempted to stop the vehicle, which was being driven by 43-year-old Joseph Brandmeyer, but he refused to pull over and didn't stop until he struck another vehicle and was taken into custody. Brandmeyer suffered minor injuries and is facing several charges. After being arraigned he was sent to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail.
ACLU, former city employee files lawsuit against city of Newport
NEWPORT — The ACLU filed a lawsuit this week on behalf of Andrew Cappello, who city of Newport officials allegedly served with a “notice against trespass” in August 2021, barring him from city property. According to a statement released by the ACLU, on August 5, 2021, Cappello,...
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is artistic expression being protected by the First Amendment when it comes to rap lyrics? According to CBS News lyrics have been used in more than 500 cases against artists since 1991. Reporter Ike Bendavid found out music videos are being played in courtrooms in Vermont, too.
Woodstock man accused of reckless driving, domestic assault
NEWPORT — A speeding black Mercedes was the object of a police search on December 30, according to the affidavit submitted by Vermont State Police Trooper Anthony Rice. He said a dispatcher received a call from a woman who said she and her child were riding in the car and feared for their lives.
New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville's past
St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is trying to better protect the rights of members to fish in Akwesasne’s territorial waters. Last day to contest FCC broadband map for more state funding. Updated: 2 hours ago. Friday is the...
Council puts off ambulance decision
NEWPORT — Scant business and firm timekeeping Monday night kept the first city council meeting of the new year short. During a routine item, signing the contract with Newport Ambulance, council member Melissa Pettersson noted her concerns from the last meeting had not been addressed in the contract she was being asked to approve. Though City Manager Laura Dolgin, joining the meeting virtually, urged the council to not delay approving the contract, council members decided to table their approval until the next meeting.
St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man exchanged a counterfeit $100 bill for real twenties at a business in St. Johnsbury. It happened at the Star Theatre on Dec. 19. Police say Carlos Perez III, 31, of St. Johnsbury, lied to them and claimed he didn’t know the money was fake and he was trading it for someone else.
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. They say Amber Monty, 42, of Burlington, was found dead at a home on Riverside Ave. shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. Police say they were called to the home for a report of an unresponsive woman.
