A Cambridge man has been arrested by State Police following an investigation into a stolen vehicle. Troopers say they spotted a vehicle on Hoosick Road in Brunswick Tuesday that'd been reported stolen out of Vermont. They attempted to stop the vehicle, which was being driven by 43-year-old Joseph Brandmeyer, but he refused to pull over and didn't stop until he struck another vehicle and was taken into custody. Brandmeyer suffered minor injuries and is facing several charges. After being arraigned he was sent to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail.

BRUNSWICK, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO