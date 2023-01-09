AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. Now he's chiefly repeating the same detail, but says it comes from his latest survey. For the first time, Kuo's sources also specify that Cirrus Logic will be what he calls "the primary winner" from Apple's move. — Kuo says that Cirrus Logic will be Apple's "exclusive supplier of Taptic Engine's controller IC [integrated circuit, or processor]."

2 DAYS AGO