Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
Apple Insider
New AirPods Max & $99 AirPods rumored for late 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Kuo took to Twitter on Wednesday night to outline a timeline for the budget earbuds, stating that he believes they'll begin shipping in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025. He stated that they will be priced under $100.
Apple Insider
Apple may be designing its own Apple Watch MicroLED screen
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In a continuing effort to provide its own components for its devices and cut out potential market competitors, Apple is reportedly designing its own MicroLED screens starting with the Apple Watch. As previously reported,...
Apple Insider
Get Apple's M1 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM for $1,099 for a limited time
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The exclusive discount knocks the upgraded M1 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory to $1,099, plus $40 off AppleCare. AppleInsider readers can exclusively save $100 on Apple's M1 MacBook Air with a 7-core GPU,...
Tesla stock has more downside ahead and investors can expect a 25% drop in earnings in the coming quarter amid price cuts, Loup's Gene Munster says
Tesla stock has more downside, and investors could see a 25% drop in future earnings, Loup's Gene Munster said. Munster is bullish long-term, and he believes shares are undervalued after a brutal 2022 sell-off. "I remain positive on this company. I think ultimately there are a few good reasons to...
Apple Insider
HBO Max hikes subscription price as it deletes content
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The price of ad-free HBO Max is increasing starting on January 12, happening after a year of the service removing content from the service. "Effective today, Thursday, January 12, the price of a new...
The Verge
Official Samsung Galaxy S23 images leak early
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled for the first time at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st, but we already have a solid idea of what the device will look like. Leaked renders posted by WinFuture reveal both the design and color options available for the base model Galaxy S23 handset.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 2: Delay in Launch Expected Until 2024 or 2025
Loup Ventures, a Stock Analysis company, anticipates the presentation date of Tesla's most affordable electric car, the hypothetical Model 2 (or “Model C”), and the reasons why it will not hit the market soon. There has been a lot of back and forth in recent years about Tesla's...
Apple Insider
Apple might use LG to produce micro LED Apple Watch displays
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — An analyst believes that LG Display is building a small line of micro LED components for next-genApple Watch models. Display analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) tweeted on Friday that the...
Apple Insider
MacBook Pro with OLED display rumored to arrive in 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple plans to release a MacBook with an OLED display before the end of 2024, suggesting that the change could allow for "more diverse" form factor designs. Utilizing...
Apple Insider
New Mac Pro in testing, Apple VR headset in sight, MacBook Pro with touchscreen
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, what's on everyone's mind is the prospect of Apple VR, an OLED touchscreen onMacBook Pro, an imminent Mac Pro, and more. A new report says that...
torquenews.com
Tesla China Orders are Flooding In
We see reports of Tesla China orders coming in with about 10,000 additional orders per day. After Tesla recently announced price cuts in China, and following the economic scale of supply and demand, Tesla China is getting 10,000 additional orders per day, mostly for its Model Y SUV. With an average 10% price drop, it's no surprise that this is happening.
Apple Insider
Duex Max Review: Productivity on the go
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Mobilepixels' Duex Max is a great mobile investment for on-the-go workers or for those who require two monitors in their laptop setups. The Duex Max is a portable 14.1 inches 1080P display that can...
Apple Insider
All the Find My gear at CES 2023 - hands on
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — We tracked down all the gear integrating with Apple Find My app while at CES — with or without an AirTag. Here's what we found. With Find My support, you can leverage the...
torquenews.com
Tesla Drastically Reduces Prices of Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. Up to a 23% Drop
Tesla has drastically reduced prices of its vehicles in the U.S. by as much as 23%. Price Reduction of Tesla Vehicles in the U.S. Tesla has just reduced the prices of their Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the United States - some by a whopping 23%:. * The...
Apple Insider
Kuo doubles down on iPhone 15 Pro having no physical buttons
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. Now he's chiefly repeating the same detail, but says it comes from his latest survey. For the first time, Kuo's sources also specify that Cirrus Logic will be what he calls "the primary winner" from Apple's move. — Kuo says that Cirrus Logic will be Apple's "exclusive supplier of Taptic Engine's controller IC [integrated circuit, or processor]."
Apple Insider
App Store's December may not have been all that great
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Developers have earned $320 billion from theApp Store since its beginning, but an analyst believes revenue from the platform was down year-over-year in December. Apple published its annual year-end report on Tuesday, sharing how...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Jan. 12: $250 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, 46% off 75-inch Samsung Smart TV & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Today's hottest deals include $70 off Apple's iPad Air 5, 57% off a SANSUI 24-inch PC Monitor, $400 off a 2021 MacBook Pro, up to 33% off the Samsung QLED The Frame Series, up to 30% off Blink Mini Smart Home Cameras and Outdoor Bundles, and more.
Apple Insider
iPhone Stuck on the Apple Logo? 5 Effective Methods Are Here
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — This is how to fix iPhone stuck on Apple logo, including a Tenorshare ReiBoot iOS system repair, to get your mobile device booting and running once again. One of the worst things to happen...
Apple Insider
Reference to xrOS found in Apple Devices for Windows app preview
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Preview versions ofApple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices for Windows apps have been discovered in the Microsoft Store, and hidden in the code are references to Apple's upcoming mixed-reality operating system. Apple is...
