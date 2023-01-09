Read full article on original website
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
wclo.com
At least one new face coming to Beloit town board
Four people are seeking two open seats on the Beloit town board. Candidates running in the Beloit Town Board got an extra three days to file nomination papers after incumbent Town Supervisor James Packard Junior fails to file a declaration of non-candidacy. In the race for town board supervisor, the...
Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
wclo.com
Board Supervisor brining referendum resolution to Rock County Board
A resolution to encourage the city of Janesville to hold a referendum on the Woodman’s Sports Complex will be introduced at Thursday night’s Rock County Board of Supervisor’s meeting. Board Supervisor Mike Zoril says the resolution not only encourages the referendum, but also encourages Janesville to hire...
wclo.com
Janesville narrows city manager candidate pool
The Janesville City Council has narrowed down the candidate pool for the cities open city manager position. According to a press release, the council narrowed the list of 32 applicants to 12 during a closed session at Monday night’s meeting. In the release, the city said the recruitment firm...
wclo.com
Jumpstart announces keynote speaker for Pitch Night
Rock County Jumpstart has announced a local judge will be the keynote speaker for their upcoming Pitch Night. Founder and Executive Director Gina Stevens says they chose Judge Ashley Morse because they wanted someone who was inspiring but also someone who could speak about setting goals, dreaming big, and never giving up.
wclo.com
Beloit Superintendent’s contract extended another year
The School District of Beloit’s Human Resources Committee votes to extend the contract for Superintendent Willie Garrison for another year. According to a news release, the vote Tuesday evening to extend Garrison’s contract until June 30th, of 2025 is intended to provide the School District of Beloit with stability in executive leadership, through employing a qualified superintendent to lead the day-to-day operations, and partner with the school board to help secure the newly adopted strategic plan.
Beloit names three finalists for city manager position
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit narrowed its search for a new city manager down to three men. The city announced the finalists Tuesday to replace Lori Curtis Luther, who left the position last summer to move to Kansas. City Attorney Elizabeth Krueger has served as interim city manager since Curtis Luther’s exit. RELATED: Beloit city manager steps down, will take same...
wclo.com
Orfordville voters could get tax refund after town of Newark rejects levy increase to hire full-time staff
The town of Newark throws a wrench in the Orfordville Fire Protection District’s plans to hire six full-time staff. All five municipalities except for the town of Newark approved levy increases to fund the additional staffing. Fire Chief Ryan Perkins says voters in Orfordville approved a $166,599 referendum back...
wclo.com
Janesville Police welcome new hires
The Janesville Police Department is welcoming two new officers into the fold. Officer William T. Dill III is from Belvidere, IL. He attended Rock Valley College working towards an Engineering Science Degree. He will be attending the Blackhawk Technical College Police Academy in January 2023. Officer Caitlin B. Mau is...
wclo.com
Beloit police respond to shots-fired report
Beloit police are asking residents to avoid the area of Bluff Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Police say officers have been on the scene of a shots-fired incident in the west side neighborhood since a little before 1:00 a.m. Thursday. No injuries reported, but officers are collecting evidence and canvassing for witnesses. More information is expected to be released later Thursday morning.
Janesville Police: Woman intentionally smears blood on officer during arrest
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville arrested a woman who they said intentionally smeared blood on an officer while she was being arrested Tuesday night. Officers got a call about an argument inside a home on Park Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday and responded to the scene. When they arrived, San Juanita Perez, 24, of Janesville, shut the door on...
wclo.com
JTS crosses milestone in Transfer Center Renovation Project
The Transfer Center Renovation Project in Janesville is nearing completion as they hit a major milestone earlier this week. Transit Director Becca Smith says during construction they used a phased approach, so one half of the rider boarding platform was always closed, but it has now fully re-opened. Smith says...
Coroner ID’s Pinnon’s shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 63-year-old Peggy Anderson as the Pinnon Meats employee shot and killed during an armed robbery on Wednesday. Police said Anderson was killed in the back stairway leading to an upstairs apartment around 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the grocery store, at 2324 N. Court, for […]
wclo.com
School District of Janesville plans 4K enrollment kick-off
It may only be January, but it’s already to start thinking about the 2023-2024 school year. School District of Janesville Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper says four-year-old kindergarten is offered at 19 locations. Gaper says an enrollment kick-off event is being held on Saturday, February 11th at the Educational...
wclo.com
Man arrested in Janesville for 10th offense OWI
Janesville police arrested a man for his 10th offense OWI Tuesday morning. A caller had told police her boyfriend, Daniel Gerblick, was intoxicated and leaving in a gray Toyota Camry. Officers responding to the complaint located the described vehicle pulling into the parking lot of J & R Liquor on...
wclo.com
Beloit Police seek help in hit and run incident
The City of Beloit Police Department is looking to speak with a driver involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning. Sergeant Ryan Flanagan said the crash happened on Liberty Avenue at Johnson Street around 9 a.m. He said a suburban-style SUV ran a stop sign and was then hit by a...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Co-op grocery reaches second of three-stage plan; location search underway
Members of a group calling itself the Whitewater Grocery Co., or “GroCo,” say they have reached several milestones as they work toward bringing a co-op or “community-owned market” to Whitewater. Seated Friday at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, Whitewater, three members of GroCo’s eight-member board...
nbc15.com
JPD: Janesville man faces 10th OWI after girlfriend calls police
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man faces his tenth OWI after his girlfriend alerted police that he was intoxicated and driving off. According to the Janesville Police Department, she called police around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and officers responded to the 1400 block of Hamilton Ave. to meet her. She explained that he was intoxicated and driving a gray Toyota Camry.
Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire overnight, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were hit by bullets in Beloit overnight, the city’s police department said. Police officers were called to the 800 blocks of both Fifth Street and Bluff Street for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers found several spent shell casings in the area....
Search continues for man charged in November State Street shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison continue to search for a man who they say shot another man on State Street in late November. Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a gun by a person convicted of a felony stemming from the Nov. 29 shooting that left a 29-year-old man injured. In an...
