Janesville, WI

wclo.com

At least one new face coming to Beloit town board

Four people are seeking two open seats on the Beloit town board. Candidates running in the Beloit Town Board got an extra three days to file nomination papers after incumbent Town Supervisor James Packard Junior fails to file a declaration of non-candidacy. In the race for town board supervisor, the...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court

MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Board Supervisor brining referendum resolution to Rock County Board

A resolution to encourage the city of Janesville to hold a referendum on the Woodman’s Sports Complex will be introduced at Thursday night’s Rock County Board of Supervisor’s meeting. Board Supervisor Mike Zoril says the resolution not only encourages the referendum, but also encourages Janesville to hire...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Janesville narrows city manager candidate pool

The Janesville City Council has narrowed down the candidate pool for the cities open city manager position. According to a press release, the council narrowed the list of 32 applicants to 12 during a closed session at Monday night’s meeting. In the release, the city said the recruitment firm...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Jumpstart announces keynote speaker for Pitch Night

Rock County Jumpstart has announced a local judge will be the keynote speaker for their upcoming Pitch Night. Founder and Executive Director Gina Stevens says they chose Judge Ashley Morse because they wanted someone who was inspiring but also someone who could speak about setting goals, dreaming big, and never giving up.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Beloit Superintendent’s contract extended another year

The School District of Beloit’s Human Resources Committee votes to extend the contract for Superintendent Willie Garrison for another year. According to a news release, the vote Tuesday evening to extend Garrison’s contract until June 30th, of 2025 is intended to provide the School District of Beloit with stability in executive leadership, through employing a qualified superintendent to lead the day-to-day operations, and partner with the school board to help secure the newly adopted strategic plan.
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit names three finalists for city manager position

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit narrowed its search for a new city manager down to three men. The city announced the finalists Tuesday to replace Lori Curtis Luther, who left the position last summer to move to Kansas. City Attorney Elizabeth Krueger has served as interim city manager since Curtis Luther’s exit. RELATED: Beloit city manager steps down, will take same...
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Janesville Police welcome new hires

The Janesville Police Department is welcoming two new officers into the fold. Officer William T. Dill III is from Belvidere, IL. He attended Rock Valley College working towards an Engineering Science Degree. He will be attending the Blackhawk Technical College Police Academy in January 2023. Officer Caitlin B. Mau is...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Beloit police respond to shots-fired report

Beloit police are asking residents to avoid the area of Bluff Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Police say officers have been on the scene of a shots-fired incident in the west side neighborhood since a little before 1:00 a.m. Thursday. No injuries reported, but officers are collecting evidence and canvassing for witnesses. More information is expected to be released later Thursday morning.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

JTS crosses milestone in Transfer Center Renovation Project

The Transfer Center Renovation Project in Janesville is nearing completion as they hit a major milestone earlier this week. Transit Director Becca Smith says during construction they used a phased approach, so one half of the rider boarding platform was always closed, but it has now fully re-opened. Smith says...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

School District of Janesville plans 4K enrollment kick-off

It may only be January, but it’s already to start thinking about the 2023-2024 school year. School District of Janesville Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper says four-year-old kindergarten is offered at 19 locations. Gaper says an enrollment kick-off event is being held on Saturday, February 11th at the Educational...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Man arrested in Janesville for 10th offense OWI

Janesville police arrested a man for his 10th offense OWI Tuesday morning. A caller had told police her boyfriend, Daniel Gerblick, was intoxicated and leaving in a gray Toyota Camry. Officers responding to the complaint located the described vehicle pulling into the parking lot of J & R Liquor on...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Beloit Police seek help in hit and run incident

The City of Beloit Police Department is looking to speak with a driver involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning. Sergeant Ryan Flanagan said the crash happened on Liberty Avenue at Johnson Street around 9 a.m. He said a suburban-style SUV ran a stop sign and was then hit by a...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

