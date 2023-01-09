The School District of Beloit’s Human Resources Committee votes to extend the contract for Superintendent Willie Garrison for another year. According to a news release, the vote Tuesday evening to extend Garrison’s contract until June 30th, of 2025 is intended to provide the School District of Beloit with stability in executive leadership, through employing a qualified superintendent to lead the day-to-day operations, and partner with the school board to help secure the newly adopted strategic plan.

BELOIT, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO