Grand Junction, CO

Power 102.9 NoCo

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Dine with Stuffed Animals at One of Colorado’s Oldest Restaurants

Colorado is full of history and fortunately, some of the state's earliest manmade landmarks, stores, restaurants, and attractions are still around. One of these historic places that is still standing and operating is not just unique for the fact that it's one of the oldest restaurants in the state, but because of what else is in the restaurant gazing upon you while you enjoy your meal.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Live in Your Own Log Cabin, Right Here in Montrose Colorado

Remember Lincoln Logs, the toy that every kid used to use to build houses for their other toys? Even Skeletor was able to get his own digs, and there's no way he'd pass a background check. Maybe it was just me, but playing with logs as a kid always made me daydream about what it would be like to live in a log cabin.
MONTROSE, CO
tripsavvy.com

12 Best Small Towns in Colorado

In Colorado, some of the least-populated towns have attractions that are anything but quaint, with spectacular features like record-setting hot springs, unruly whitewater rapids, and mountain biking trails that skirt cliffsides. Then, throw in some sultry boom-and-bust mining town lore and elk that roam the streets each fall, and it’s apparent that small-town charm looks different in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
9News

Colorado city named one of '52 Places to Go' worldwide in 2023

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The 2023 edition of The New York Times' annual list spotlighting "52 Places to Go" worldwide includes a western Colorado city. Coming in at No. 45 on this year's list is Grand Junction, which the newspaper describes as "a bonanza of canyons, arches and cliffs, without the hordes of tourists."
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

52 Reasons Grand Junction Made New York Times List

Grand Junction, Colorado just found itself on a very prestigious list. We made the New York Times list of "52 Places to Go in 2023." What is it about Grand Junction that caught the attention of the New York Times? Here's a look at five unique qualities that caught the attention of New York Times contributor Elaine Glusac. These five items are then padded with another 47 awesome attributes to form a collection of 52 reasons why we made this awesome list of "52 Places to Go in 2023."
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
mountainjackpot.com

State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise

With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

