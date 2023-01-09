Read full article on original website
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
Mug-n-Bun owner says sale may not mean the end for iconic restaurant
SPEEDWAY, Ind — As soon as news of the Mug-n-Bun's sale went up, current owner Jay Watson began to hear the community's outcry. Though the property is now for sale with a $2.2 million price tag, the current owner of Mug-n-Bun reiterates this doesn’t necessarily mean the end for Speedway’s iconic restaurant.
cbs4indy.com
Fishers, Indy Fuel prepare to break ground on new arena, event center
FISHERS, Ind.– The City of Fishers and the Indy Fuel will soon break ground on a new event center and arena. It’s part of a $550 million expansion plan for what’s being called the Fishers District. “A lot of things are coming to fruition, a lot of...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
readthereporter.com
First Westfield Winter Market draws 850 attendees
After being closed for three years due to the pandemic, the Downtown Westfield Association Westfield Winter Market made a triumphant return on Saturday, Jan. 7, welcoming 850 attendees. The Winter Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through Saturday, April 1. The first market featured 36 vendors...
cbs4indy.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
cbs4indy.com
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E....
cbs4indy.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9....
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Implements New Rules to Preserve Its Beloved 100-Year-Old Carousel
Who doesn't enjoy taking a ride on a carousel? Well, considering I get motion sickness really easily, I'm gonna have to answer ME on this one. But this article isn't about how me and my wonky equilibrium - it's about a really old, really neat carousel that thousands and thousands of people have enjoyed over the years, and how we can preserve this iconic piece of Indiana history.
Children’s Museum to no longer allow adults to ride historic carousel animals
INDIANAPOLIS — Adult fans of the carousel animals at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis have less than a month before they will no longer be able to ride them. The museum’s official Twitter account published a statement Tuesday saying that, in order to preserve the historic ride, only children 17 years of age or under […]
Indy residents say 'enough is enough' after seeing more cars on the Monon Trail
It’s posted clear as day: 'NO MOTORIZED VEHICLES.' The signs are located at entrances to the Monon Trail all across Indianapolis, but that’s not stopping cars from driving and parking there.
Shapiro’s Delicatessen named among ‘absolute best pastrami in the US’
INDIANAPOLIS — Few sandwiches can stand up to the gargantuan gastronomic feat that is a stacked pastrami sandwich. The delicacy which, per Mashed, was brought to the United States by Jewish immigrants is still front and center of most Jewish deli menus in the U.S. today, including Shapiro’s Delicatessen in Indianapolis. The deli’s pastrami is […]
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Italian Restaurants in Indianapolis, IN [2023 Updated]
Indianapolis has such a variety of cuisines available that we decided to explore just one type today, Italian. We have the spot for you whether you want an intimate date night restaurant, a kid-friendly option, or the perfect place to celebrate a Colts victory. These are locally-owned restaurants offering a...
evansvilleliving.com
Cold as Ice
Just 20 minutes southeast of downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, Veal’s Ice Tree is a winter spectacle for all Hoosiers to enjoy. But this curious landmark isn’t new: The Veal family has been creating an ice tree since 1961. In February 2022, Maxwell Tucker and I ventured to the Veal...
Jordan’s Fish and Chicken owner frustrated by copycat restaurant giving them a bad rap
INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Jordan’s Fish and Chicken says he wants to make it clear, his chain is not affiliated with the restaurant that community members are trying to get shut down. Last week, the Marion County Public Health Department closed a business with a copycat name...
Indianapolis Recorder
From Broad Ripple to Broadway: Indianapolis’ homegrown star
When Charles Browning was a kid growing up in Broad Ripple, he dreamed of someday making it big. Today that dream has come true. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Browning attended Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts & Humanities and was heavily involved in local theater at Clowes Memorial Hall and Indiana Repertory Theatre. As a child actor, Browning acted in plays such as “A Christmas Carol” and “Upon This Rock,” recorded voiceover material for McDonald’s and Indiana Black Expo and even filmed commercials for CVS affiliates.
cbs4indy.com
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were...
Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
cbs4indy.com
A windy, cold Friday with snow showers; sunshine and a warm up return this weekend
So far January has been mild with temperatures running 13 degrees above average. For the past 16 days temperatures in Indianapolis have been above average. Now, things are going to get back to where they should be for this time of year. A cold front brought an inch of rain Thursday and behind the front a significant cool down in on the way.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Indiana 28 Truck Traffic Permanently Rerouted to Division Road Around Tipton
Truck traffic traveling on 28 will be avoiding downtown Tipton. In a Tipton City-County arraignment with INDOT, route 28 truck traffic now avoids the city of Tipton from US 31 to Indiana 19. Control of this “OLD 28” stretch of 28 through Tipton has been handed over to Tipton County and Tipton city government. The rerouting is done with the intention of reducing the problem of the high speed and high volume of semi-trucks going through the center of Tipton. Tipton’s population is 5,275.
