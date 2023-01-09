ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway, IN

readthereporter.com

First Westfield Winter Market draws 850 attendees

After being closed for three years due to the pandemic, the Downtown Westfield Association Westfield Winter Market made a triumphant return on Saturday, Jan. 7, welcoming 850 attendees. The Winter Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through Saturday, April 1. The first market featured 36 vendors...
WESTFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
AUBURN, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E....
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9....
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Implements New Rules to Preserve Its Beloved 100-Year-Old Carousel

Who doesn't enjoy taking a ride on a carousel? Well, considering I get motion sickness really easily, I'm gonna have to answer ME on this one. But this article isn't about how me and my wonky equilibrium - it's about a really old, really neat carousel that thousands and thousands of people have enjoyed over the years, and how we can preserve this iconic piece of Indiana history.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Italian Restaurants in Indianapolis, IN [2023 Updated]

Indianapolis has such a variety of cuisines available that we decided to explore just one type today, Italian. We have the spot for you whether you want an intimate date night restaurant, a kid-friendly option, or the perfect place to celebrate a Colts victory. These are locally-owned restaurants offering a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
evansvilleliving.com

Cold as Ice

Just 20 minutes southeast of downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, Veal’s Ice Tree is a winter spectacle for all Hoosiers to enjoy. But this curious landmark isn’t new: The Veal family has been creating an ice tree since 1961. In February 2022, Maxwell Tucker and I ventured to the Veal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

From Broad Ripple to Broadway: Indianapolis’ homegrown star

When Charles Browning was a kid growing up in Broad Ripple, he dreamed of someday making it big. Today that dream has come true. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Browning attended Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts & Humanities and was heavily involved in local theater at Clowes Memorial Hall and Indiana Repertory Theatre. As a child actor, Browning acted in plays such as “A Christmas Carol” and “Upon This Rock,” recorded voiceover material for McDonald’s and Indiana Black Expo and even filmed commercials for CVS affiliates.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Indiana 28 Truck Traffic Permanently Rerouted to Division Road Around Tipton

Truck traffic traveling on 28 will be avoiding downtown Tipton. In a Tipton City-County arraignment with INDOT, route 28 truck traffic now avoids the city of Tipton from US 31 to Indiana 19. Control of this “OLD 28” stretch of 28 through Tipton has been handed over to Tipton County and Tipton city government. The rerouting is done with the intention of reducing the problem of the high speed and high volume of semi-trucks going through the center of Tipton. Tipton’s population is 5,275.
TIPTON, IN

