Cole Hauser Reveals How Many Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’ Are Coming
Fans who've been speculating that Yellowstone's current Season 5 might be its last can rest easy. In a new interview, series star Cole Hauser reveals that the hit show will continue for at least two more seasons. Hauser — who plays Yellowstone Dutton Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the Paramount...
Kevin Costner Wins Best Actor in a Television Series at 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Costner was among the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which aired on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). The Oscar-winning actor, director and producer walked away with a win for Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his role as patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone.
Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers Share Fiery Southern Rock Gem ‘Burn These Bridges’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Today (Jan. 10), The Boot is excited to reveal "Burn These Bridges," the title track from Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers' upcoming record, set for release on March 10. The Texas-based talents have made a name for themselves in recent years with their gripping, organic mix of Southern rock, country, blues, folk and pop influences. After selling out shows and performing in some of their home state's most respected venues, they're ready to take things to the next level with their latest project.
Kelsea Ballerini Announces More Heartfirst Tour Dates for Spring 2023
Kelsea Ballerini has announced a second North American leg of her Heartfirst Tour for March. Kicking off in Toronto on March 6, the new string of dates will feature stops in nine cities, wrapping on March 18 in Pittsburgh, Pa. "Let's do this again," Ballerini writes on social media in...
Kevin Costner Thanks ‘Yellowstone’ Fans After Golden Globes Win: ‘I Share This Honor’
Kevin Costner was not on hand at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards to accept his trophy after he won Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama on Tuesday night (Jan. 10), but he did offer a humble acceptance speech online after getting the news. The Oscar-winning actor, director...
