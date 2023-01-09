ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

US removes Cuban migrants from remote Florida islands

The Coast Guard removed more than 300 Cuban migrants from a remote island national park off the Florida coast Thursday as the U.S. government sought to handle the latest influx in people arriving by boat from the communist island. Homeland Security officials said the Coast Guard took 337 migrants from Dry Tortugas National Park on a 70-mile (113-kilometer) trip to Key West, where they will be processed. They were among more than 700 migrants, mostly Cubans, who arrived in Florida by boat over the New Year's weekend, prompting officials in Florida to appeal to the federal government to do...
Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Migrants entering the U.S. illegally are devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants walked for about an hour early Friday to surrender to border agents in Yuma, Arizona. The group included Cubans who were stunned to hear that a ban on asylum now applies just as much to them. President Joe Biden announced a day before that Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans will be expelled to Mexico if they enter the U.S. illegally, effective immediately. But he offered humanitarian parole for up to 30,000 people a month from those four countries.
Florida's 'big loss' in GOP-controlled House

Long journey— Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan — who was first elected to Congress back in 2006 — embarked on a quest 15 months ago to win the coveted chairmanship of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Helped by DeSantis— Along the way, the Sarasota Republican raised...
Turks and Caicos under strain after 275 Haitian migrants recently detained

Authorities in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) say that law enforcement and immigration resources have been put under strain after nearly 300 Haitian migrants were intercepted in the Caribbean territory’s waters. Three overloaded boats carrying 275 men, women and children were detained near the small self-governing British territory...
This is what the crisis along the US border looks like

As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
Cartel lays siege to Mexican city after recapture of the son of ‘El Chapo’

Armed men took hostages, burned vehicles and stormed an airport in northern Mexico on Thursday after federal forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, one of the world’s most wanted cartel leaders and the son of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The drug boss was...

