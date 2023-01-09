Read full article on original website
More than 100 Haitians land in Key Largo, just a day after Cuban migrants’ arrival
More than 100 Haitians landed Tuesday in a gated community in Key Largo, the latest boatload of refugees from the Caribbean to hit Florida’s shores.
US removes Cuban migrants from remote Florida islands
The Coast Guard removed more than 300 Cuban migrants from a remote island national park off the Florida coast Thursday as the U.S. government sought to handle the latest influx in people arriving by boat from the communist island. Homeland Security officials said the Coast Guard took 337 migrants from Dry Tortugas National Park on a 70-mile (113-kilometer) trip to Key West, where they will be processed. They were among more than 700 migrants, mostly Cubans, who arrived in Florida by boat over the New Year's weekend, prompting officials in Florida to appeal to the federal government to do...
52 migrants from Cuba, Republic of Georgia tried to reach South Florida in the past day
Immigration authorities responded to several migrant landings and encounters in South Florida over the last 24 hours, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol confirmed on the Friday before Christmas.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Bathroom crisis for migrants at makeshift camp in Matamoros, Mexico
A growing camp where thousands of asylum seekers are pitching tents and cardboard boxes alongside the Rio Grande in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico, has practically no bathroom facilities or showers and migrant advocates say it is a health hazard.
Florida doctor gets 20 years for urine-testing scheme that cost insurers $125 million
In one of South Florida’s biggest healthcare fraud cases, an osteopathic physician approved medically unnecessary urine tests and treatment for patients suffering from alcohol and drug addiction that cost private insurance companies more than $125 million over a decade.
See for yourself: Photos reveal plight of the Cuban migrants detained in Florida Keys
Hundreds of Cuban migrants have landed in the Florida Keys since Christmas, escaping the island nation’s economic crisis and political repression.
FOX 28 Spokane
Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Migrants entering the U.S. illegally are devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants walked for about an hour early Friday to surrender to border agents in Yuma, Arizona. The group included Cubans who were stunned to hear that a ban on asylum now applies just as much to them. President Joe Biden announced a day before that Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans will be expelled to Mexico if they enter the U.S. illegally, effective immediately. But he offered humanitarian parole for up to 30,000 people a month from those four countries.
POLITICO
Florida's 'big loss' in GOP-controlled House
Long journey— Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan — who was first elected to Congress back in 2006 — embarked on a quest 15 months ago to win the coveted chairmanship of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Helped by DeSantis— Along the way, the Sarasota Republican raised...
Florida sees hundreds of migrants in boat landings over weekend, sheriff calls it 'mass migration crisis’
Hundreds of migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys over the weekend, prompting a park closure while authorities respond.
ABC Action News
Florida could pay private attorneys nearly $1.5M for lawsuit defense over migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard
Update: In an earlier version of this story, Michael Barfield, Director of Public Access for the Florida Center for Government Accountability, was incorrectly identified as lead attorney for the Center. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is turning heads again over his decision to privately fly nearly 50 asylum-seeking migrants in Texas...
Turks and Caicos under strain after 275 Haitian migrants recently detained
Authorities in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) say that law enforcement and immigration resources have been put under strain after nearly 300 Haitian migrants were intercepted in the Caribbean territory’s waters. Three overloaded boats carrying 275 men, women and children were detained near the small self-governing British territory...
Texas border chaos: illegal migrant steals road roller, suspected smugglers lead police on high-speed chase
A suspected illegal immigrant is reported to have stolen a road roller from a private ranch in Texas and drove the vehicle until it ran out of fuel.
Biden finally stops looking the other way on Cuban, Haitian and Nicaraguan immigration | Opinion
Give President Biden’s ‘carrot and stick’ approach to dealing with unprecedented Cuban, Haitian, and Nicaraguan immigration a chance.
Explainer-Why are migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in record numbers?
Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since he took office in January 2021 on Sunday, ahead of a visit to Mexico and after announcing new measures to reduce border crossings.
DeSantis Ignites Firestorms, Takes Biden to Court in Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis' and President Joe Biden’s fight over immigration seems like it's only warming up. What started with bickering, legal arguments, and shipping asylum seekers around the country is now getting its epilogue in yet another court hearing.
This is what the crisis along the US border looks like
As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
americanmilitarynews.com
Cartel lays siege to Mexican city after recapture of the son of ‘El Chapo’
Armed men took hostages, burned vehicles and stormed an airport in northern Mexico on Thursday after federal forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, one of the world’s most wanted cartel leaders and the son of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The drug boss was...
Thousands seeking asylum crowd Mexico refugee offices, fearing a U.S. policy change
TAPACHULA/MEXICO CITY — Thousands of migrants have flocked to government offices in southern Mexico seeking asylum since the United States said it would keep restrictions used to quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would...
